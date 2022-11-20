Marchment scored a goal on seven shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Marchment looks to be in a groove again -- he has two goals, two assists and 12 shots over his last three games. It was a strong performance for the winger, especially since the Stars were without Roope Hintz (lower body) and had to roll with 11 forwards. Marchment has been effective on the second line this season with six tallies, six helpers, 45 shots on net, 22 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 18 appearances. He may be a bit streaky, but he's worth a look when his offense is clicking.