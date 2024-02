Chisholm is not practicing with the team yet as he goes through the work visa process, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Monday.

Chisholm is far from a lock to suit up for the Wild even once his immigration paperwork is finalized, especially considering he played just two games for the Jets before the team placed him on waivers. For now, Chisholm will have to watch from the sidelines until he gets a chance to make his Minnesota debut.