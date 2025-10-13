Chisholm registered an assist in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Chisholm got a chance to play while Trevor van Riemsdyk rested for the second half of a back-to-back. This was Chisholm's first game as a Capital after he was traded from the Wild at the draft. The 25-year-old blueliner is likely to remain in a part-time role. He had 12 points, 69 blocked shots and 33 hits in 66 regular-season games a year ago.