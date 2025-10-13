Capitals' Declan Chisholm: Draws in, grabs helper
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chisholm registered an assist in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.
Chisholm got a chance to play while Trevor van Riemsdyk rested for the second half of a back-to-back. This was Chisholm's first game as a Capital after he was traded from the Wild at the draft. The 25-year-old blueliner is likely to remain in a part-time role. He had 12 points, 69 blocked shots and 33 hits in 66 regular-season games a year ago.
More News
-
Capitals' Declan Chisholm: Signs with Washington•
-
Capitals' Declan Chisholm: Trade takes him to U.S. Capital•
-
Wild's Declan Chisholm: Slated to return Wednesday•
-
Wild's Declan Chisholm: Still sidelined Monday•
-
Wild's Declan Chisholm: Won't play against Devils•
-
Wild's Declan Chisholm: Still out against Caps•