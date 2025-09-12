College football is back for Week 3 with three games on Friday, Sept. 12, and bettors can wager on these games with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X, which gives new users 20 100% profit boost tokens after they sign up and place a first bet of $1 or more. These profit boosts can be used on any Friday's three college football games, including Colorado at Houston and Kansas State at Arizona. Interested in college football betting? Click here to sign up for Caesars Sportsbook:

Explaining the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBS20X gives brand-new Caesars users 20 100% profit boosts after they sign up with the code and place a first bet of $1 or more at -10000 odds or longer. Bettors can wager on any market or event but must deposit $10 or more into their account when signing up. Profit boosts expire 14 days after they're issued, and a single token can't be split between multiple bets or paired with bonus bets. The maximum wager on each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings on each rewarded profit boost is $2,500.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

Looking to bet on college football on Friday? Claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to get profit boosts for any of the four games on the schedule:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by entering all required information. Enter the promo code CBS20X when prompted. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 at -10000 odds or longer.

Best college football bets on Friday

Can Colorado get its second win of the year? The Buffaloes face Houston in a Big 12 clash Friday night, and Deion Sanders' squad is looking for a big win after losing to Georgia Tech in Week 1. It sounds like the Buffaloes will make a change at quarterback for this contest, too, as instead of Kaidon Salter or highly touted freshman Julian Lewis, Ryan Staub, the team's third-string quarterback the last two weeks, is expected to start after throwing two touchdowns against Delaware last week. As for the Cougars, they're 2-0 after blowout wins over Rice and Stephen F Austin to kick off 2025. Houston is the favorite here, but the SportsLine Inside the Lines team model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has the Buffaloes winning this matchup in nearly 60% of model simulations at plus money.

Another Big 12 clash on Friday sees Kansas State visiting Arizona in a battle of Wildcats. Kansas State is one of the more disappointing teams in the nation so far this year after falling to Iowa State in Week 1, losing to Army last week, and narrowly beating FCS North Dakota in Week 2. As for Arizona, Brent Brennan's squad is 2-0 after a rough 4-8 season last year, and Noah Fifita looks more like his 2023 form as the Wildcats have scored 88 total points in wins against Hawaii and Weber State. Kansas State is favored on the road here, and the model has these Wildcats winning in 55% of model simulations.

Bet on college football Week 3 games at Caesars Sportsbook here:

Responsible gaming with Caesars

Bettors should always gamble responsibly, including not chasing losses and betting within your means. Caesars takes responsible gaming seriously and offers timeouts and different gaming limits like deposit limits for users to utilize. Caesars also has contract information available for resources like 1-800-GAMBLER, which you can call or text 24/7.