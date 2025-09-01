The Monday college football schedule features only one game, allowing fans to narrow their focus with the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code. This Pick6 promotion grants new users $50 in bonus credits after they bet $5, with college football props being some of the top wagers to target. The North Carolina Tar Heels will host the TCU Horned Frogs at Kenan Stadium at 8 p.m. ET. Fans will get their first look at the Tar Heels under head coach Bill Belichick. Click here to get the latest DraftKings Pick6 promo code for new users:

Best Pick6 picks for September 1

(Projections from the SportsLine model)

QB Josh Hoover, TCU, 289.5 passing yards - More

Hoover is a dynamic player at the quarterback position. In 2024, he set a TCU single-season record with 3,949 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, earning Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors and leading the team to a 6-3 conference record and a New Mexico Bowl victory. Known for his command of the Air Raid offense, Hoover is considered by many to be a legitimate NFL prospect. Select it at Pick6:

QB Gio Lopez, North Carolina, 218.5 passing yards - More

Lopez transferred from South Alabama in April 2025. A redshirt sophomore from Madison, Alabama, Lopez began his collegiate career as a safety before transitioning to quarterback. During his time at South Alabama, he totaled 3,024 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 465 rushing yards over two seasons. His dual-threat abilities and strong performance in spring practices earned him the starting role under North Carolina's current coaching staff. Click here to sign up for DraftKings Pick6:

RB Davion Gause, North Carolina, 67.5 rushing yards - Less

Gause enters his sophomore season with the Tar Heels after a solid freshman campaign in 2024. Gause, a former four-star recruit, rushed for 326 yards and four touchdowns on 67 carries, averaging a solid 4.9 yards per carry in his first college season. His top performance came against Charlotte, where he rushed 16 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Gause is now in line for a bigger role in UNC's offense under Bill Belichick. Combine picks for a parlay on Pick6 for a potential payout of 5.2x.

