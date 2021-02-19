Formula E is an exhilarating single-seater motorsport championship using only electric cars. The first the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship took place in the 2014-15 season and since then the city-based racing has been a unique style of racing, while also staying green.

Beginning in 2020, Formula E and CBS agreed to a multi-year partnership to air the all-electric racing series live across various platforms from season seven. Races will be broadcast between CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

From Feb. 25-27, Rounds 1 and 2 of the Formula E 2020-2021 racing season will take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Practice sessions and qualifying will air live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app and the races will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

Formula E's press release on the partnership and their goals in general highlighted the importance of staying energy efficient.

"Formula E exists to advance sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing. The first and only sport to be certified net zero carbon since inception, Formula E was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles."

They call it "one of the most exciting racing series on the planet" and add that it is "also an unparalleled proving ground for race-to-road electric vehicle and sustainable mobility technologies."

How to watch Formula E:

Round 1:

Location : Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia Dates: Thursday, Feb. 25 - Friday, Feb. 26

Thursday, Feb. 25 - Friday, Feb. 26 Times: Various

Various TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Full Round 1 schedule:

Round 2:

Location : Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

: Diriyah, Saudi Arabia Dates: Saturday, Feb. 27

Saturday, Feb. 27 Times: Various

Various TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Streaming: CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Full Round 2 schedule: