Formula E is an exhilarating single-seater motorsport championship using only electric cars. The first the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship took place in the 2014-15 season and since then the city-based racing has been a unique style of racing, while also staying green.

Beginning in 2020, Formula E and CBS agreed to a multi-year partnership to air the all-electric racing series live across various platforms from season seven. Races will be broadcast between CBS Sports Network, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app.

Formula E's press release on the partnership and their goals in general highlighted the importance of staying energy efficient.

"Formula E exists to advance sustainable human progress through the power of electric racing. The first and only sport to be certified net zero carbon since inception, Formula E was founded to counteract climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles."

From Feb. 25-27, Rounds 1 and 2 of the Formula E 2020-2021 racing season took place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Now, the Round 4 action is set to get underway and you'll be able to watch it on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and CBS Sports Network. Check below for details on how to watch it all.

Full Round 4 schedule

Preview Show: Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App Race: Saturday, April 24 at 8:30 a.m. (replayed at 10 p.m.) on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Full Round 5 schedule

Preview Show: Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App Race: Sunday, April 25 at 7:30 a.m. (replayed at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 26) on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

How to watch Formula E

Round 4 & 5