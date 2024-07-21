The 2024 Open Championship enters its final 18 holes with one of the world's best courses playing host to perhaps the most competitive major championship of the season. Royal Troon has proven to be a beast across the first three rounds, which has set the stage for what should be an undoubted tough test Sunday in Scotland. This as the grounds are filled to capacity with some of the top golfers in the game battling it out to claim the Claret Jug at the 152nd playing of the sport's oldest tournament.

Billy Horschel grabbed the first end-of-round lead in his major career Saturday, scoring four birdies on his front nine and scrambling his butt off on the back nine to hold a one-stroke advantage. The former Florida Gators star only has two top-10 finishes in majors across his career, though one of them came earlier this year.

Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler are among a number of big hitters who will be chasing Horschel throughout the final round. All sit within two strokes of pole position, and they only make up some of the names who will be chasing at Royal Troon while hoping weather cooperates with their rounds.

Given how much talent is in the field, whoever ultimately prevails at Royal Troon will surely earn the Claret Jug and record $3.1 million winner's share coming from the all-time high $17 million purse.

There is so much to follow Sunday that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBSSports.com is offering 2024 Open Championship live coverage from start to finish Sunday.

Be sure to check out our complete Open Championship TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow along throughout the day.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 21

Round 4 start time: 2:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, fubo (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fubo (Try for free)