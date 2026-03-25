Though the 2026 Houston Open was supposed to spotlight Scottie Scheffler's final tune-up before the Masters, the world No. 1 decided to withdraw from the event for family reasons. With Scheffler reportedly awaiting the birth of his second child, the Houston Open has suddenly become a huge opportunity for the rest of the field.

Scheffler, as always, was the massive favorite, especially with most of the world's top players taking the week off. Now, reigning champion Min Woo Lee tops the odds sheet at 13-1, per Caesars Sportsbook, with an incredibly bunched-up list of possible contenders behind him.

That group includes the season's only two-time winner, Chris Gotterup, as well as Brooks Koepka, who has steadily been rounding into form over the past month but continues to search for a full-contention week since his return to the PGA Tour. Other notables in the field include Jake Knapp, Michael Thorbjornsen, Marco Penge, Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott and Sahith Theegala.

Whether it's a veteran going through a drought or a rising star aiming to climb into that next tier, this week in Houston suddenly presents quite the opportunity two weeks out from the Masters.

Here's how you can watch the action in Houston all weekend.

2026 Houston Open TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 8:20 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 8:20 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 8:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early simulcast: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 8:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early simulcast: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio