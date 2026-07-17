2026 Open tee times, pairings: Complete schedule, groups for Round 3 on Saturday at Royal Birkdale

The third round of the 2026 Open will be must-see TV as Moving Day of the final major championship of the season takes center stage at Royal Birkdale. With an inexperienced final pairing of Lucas Herbert and Jackson Suber set to start their third rounds at 10:50 a.m. ET, eyes and interest will drift elsewhere as competitors begin to trickle onto the golf course.

The biggest question heading into Saturday is whether Bryson DeChambeau's claims of potentially not playing come to fruition. The two-time U.S. Open champion is scheduled to begin his third round alongside Sam Burns at 10:30 a.m. DeChambeau was in line to play in the final group before he was assessed a two-stroke penalty Friday evening for improving his lie and swing path on the par-4 5th in Round 2.

He will start a bit earlier than expected, as will Rory McIlroy, who did not enjoy the sharpest first round. McIlroy clawed his way back into red figures on Friday and will start Saturday at 7:20 a.m. with Jacob Bridgeman. Meanwhile, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will begin Round 3 at 9:45 a.m. with 2018 champion Francesco Molinari just 10 minutes after Jon Rahm and Southport's own Tommy Fleetwood kick off their days.

2026 Open Championship tee times, Saturday pairings

All times Eastern

4:10 a.m. — Jack McDonald, Russell Henley

4:20 a.m. — Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune

4:30 a.m. — Jose Luis Ballester, Kazuki Higa

4:40 a.m. — Marcus Plunkett, Naoyuki Kataoka

4:50 a.m. — Peter Uihlein, Brooks Koepka

5 a.m. — Aldrich Potgieter, Keegan Bradley

5:10 a.m. — Alex Noren, Alex Smalley

5:20 a.m. — Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

5:30 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Xander Schauffele

5:45 a.m. — Kristoffer Reitan, Marco Penge

5:55 a.m. — Casey Jarvis, Kurt Kitayama

6:05 a.m. — Laurie Canter, Sahith Theegala

6:15 a.m. — Michael Brennan, Eugenio Chacarra

6:25 a.m. — Eric Cole, MJ Daffue

6:35 a.m. — Kazuma Kobori, Nick Taylor

6:45 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama

6:55 a.m. — Ben Griffin, Hennie Du Plessis

7:10 a.m. — Andy Sullivan, Patrick Cantlay

7:20 a.m. — Jacob Bridgeman, Rory McIlroy

7:30 a.m. — Jesper Svensson, Shaun Norris

7:40 a.m. — John Parry, Michael Thorbjornsen

7:50 a.m. — Jordan Smith, Sungjae Im

8 a.m. — Matthew Southgate, Nico Echavarria

8:10 a.m. — Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Collin Morikawa

8:20 a.m. — Adam Scott, Chris Gotterup

8:35 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Johnny Keefer

8:45 a.m. — Corey Conners, Sepp Straka

8:55 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Victor Perez

9:05 a.m. — Daniel Brown, Cameron John

9:15 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry

9:25 a.m. — J.J. Spaun, Pierceson Coody

9:35 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood

9:45 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Francesco Molinari

10 a.m. — Alex Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre

10:10 a.m. — Thomas Detry, Bud Cauley

10:20 a.m. — Matt Wallace, Si Woo Kim

10:30 a.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Sam Burns

10:40 a.m. — Ryan Gerard, Cameron Young

10:50 a.m. — Jackson Suber, Lucas Herbert