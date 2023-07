Roberto Perez Shoulder 11-04-2023 Out for the season

Luke Jackson Back 07-20-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 21

Mitch Haniger Forearm 08-25-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 26

Anthony DeSclafani Shoulder 07-17-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 18

Thomas Szapucki Side 03-31-2024 Out for the season

Thairo Estrada Hand 08-04-2023 Expected to be out until at least Aug 5

John Brebbia Lat 07-26-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 27

Heliot Ramos Oblique 07-17-2023 Expected to be out until at least Jul 18