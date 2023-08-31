Box Score
Plays
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
- W: B. Brieske (1-2)L: J. Loaisiga (0-1)S: (0)
- HR: NYY - A. Volpe (19), DET - Z. Short (5)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. LeMahieu 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|.324
|.395
|.718
|1.5
|G. Torres 2B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.270
|.339
|.459
|.798
|0.5
|A. Volpe SS
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|.296
|.411
|.706
|9.5
|G. Stanton DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|.280
|.436
|.716
|-0.5
|B. Rortvedt PR-DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.113
|.230
|.245
|.475
|0.0
|I. Kiner-Falefa CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|.310
|.353
|.662
|-0.5
|b- A. Judge PH-RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|.391
|.613
|1.004
|0.0
|J. Bauers RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|.288
|.429
|.717
|0.0
|a- O. Peraza PH-3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|.263
|.148
|.411
|0.0
|E. Pereira LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.114
|.205
|.143
|.348
|-1.0
|O. Cabrera 3B-RF-CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|.280
|.308
|.588
|3.0
|K. Higashioka C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|.265
|.404
|.669
|-0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|D. LeMahieu 1B
|3
|G. Torres 2B
|4
|A. Volpe SS
|4
|G. Stanton DH
|4
|B. Rortvedt PR-DH
|0
|I. Kiner-Falefa CF
|3
|b- A. Judge PH-RF
|1
|J. Bauers RF
|2
|a- O. Peraza PH-3B
|2
|E. Pereira LF
|4
|O. Cabrera 3B-RF-CF
|2
|K. Higashioka C
|3
- a-flied out for Bauers in the 8th
- b-grounded out for Kiner-Falefa in the 10th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|Z. McKinstry 3B-2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|.238
|.310
|.366
|.675
|-0.5
|R. Greene LF
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.285
|.346
|.445
|.792
|3.5
|A. Ibanez 2B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|.283
|.419
|.703
|3.0
|a- A. Baddoo PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|.306
|.365
|.672
|0.0
|M. Vierling 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|.316
|.363
|.678
|0.0
|S. Torkelson 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.227
|.312
|.433
|.745
|0.0
|K. Carpenter RF
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.287
|.349
|.526
|.875
|5.0
|M. Cabrera DH
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.243
|.312
|.335
|.646
|-0.5
|P. Meadows CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.294
|.400
|.500
|.900
|4.0
|Z. Short SS
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|.299
|.365
|.664
|6.5
|C. Kelly C
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|.213
|.290
|.281
|.571
|4.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|Z. McKinstry 3B-2B
|4
|R. Greene LF
|5
|A. Ibanez 2B
|4
|a- A. Baddoo PH
|1
|M. Vierling 3B
|0
|S. Torkelson 1B
|4
|K. Carpenter RF
|5
|M. Cabrera DH
|5
|P. Meadows CF
|4
|Z. Short SS
|4
|C. Kelly C
|1
- a-grounded out for Ibanez in the 9th
- 2B - A. Volpe (17)
- HR - A. Volpe (20)
- RBI - A. Volpe 3 (57)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Volpe 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Pereira
- 2B - A. Ibanez (19), P. Meadows (2)
- HR - Z. Short (6)
- RBI - R. Greene (35), K. Carpenter (55), Z. Short (29)
- 2-Out RBI - K. Carpenter
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Greene 2 (2), K. Carpenter 2 (2), M. Cabrera, P. Meadows
- CS - J. Bauers (2)
- SB - K. Carpenter (2), P. Meadows (2)
- DP - (LeMahieu-Volpe-Schmidt)
- E - G. Torres (12)
- DP - (Kelly-Ibanez)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Schmidt
|4.2
|6
|3
|3
|3
|7
|1
|4.56
|1.34
|5.5
|K. Middleton
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3.14
|1.17
|3.5
|T. Kahnle
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.81
|1.19
|2.0
|A. Abreu
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4.58
|1.47
|1.0
|C. Holmes
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.35
|1.27
|4.0
|J. Loaisiga (L, 0-1)
|0.2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.71
|0.39
|-4.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|C. Schmidt
|4.2
|K. Middleton
|1.1
|T. Kahnle
|1.0
|A. Abreu
|1.0
|C. Holmes
|1.0
|J. Loaisiga (L, 0-1)
|0.2
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Manning
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|3.62
|1.03
|19.0
|J. Foley (H, 21)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.50
|1.16
|3.0
|T. Holton (H, 12)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.05
|0.85
|4.0
|A. Lange (BS, 4)
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3.93
|1.37
|-2.5
|B. Brieske (W, 1-2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.52
|1.22
|10.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Manning
|6.0
|J. Foley (H, 21)
|1.0
|T. Holton (H, 12)
|1.0
|A. Lange (BS, 4)
|1.0
|B. Brieske (W, 1-2)
|1.0
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Schmidt 94-59, K. Middleton 21-13, T. Kahnle 15-11, A. Abreu 28-15, C. Holmes 12-9, J. Loaisiga 4-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Schmidt 7-2, K. Middleton 3-0, T. Kahnle 1-1, C. Holmes 1-0, J. Loaisiga 2-0
- Batters Faced - C. Schmidt 23, K. Middleton 5, T. Kahnle 4, A. Abreu 6, C. Holmes 3, J. Loaisiga 3
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Manning 81-50, J. Foley 12-8, T. Holton 15-9, A. Lange 16-11, B. Brieske 10-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Manning 7-3, J. Foley 2-1, T. Holton 0-1, A. Lange 3-2, B. Brieske 1-0
- Batters Faced - M. Manning 19, J. Foley 3, T. Holton 3, A. Lange 6, B. Brieske 3
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. LeMahieu 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.243
|.324
|.395
|.718
|1.5
|G. Torres 2B
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.270
|.339
|.459
|.798
|0.5
|A. Volpe SS
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|.296
|.411
|.706
|9.5
|G. Stanton DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|.280
|.436
|.716
|-0.5
|B. Rortvedt PR-DH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.113
|.230
|.245
|.475
|0.0
|I. Kiner-Falefa CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|.310
|.353
|.662
|-0.5
|b- A. Judge PH-RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|.391
|.613
|1.004
|0.0
|J. Bauers RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|.288
|.429
|.717
|0.0
|a- O. Peraza PH-3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|.263
|.148
|.411
|0.0
|E. Pereira LF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.114
|.205
|.143
|.348
|-1.0
|O. Cabrera 3B-RF-CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|.280
|.308
|.588
|3.0
|K. Higashioka C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|.265
|.404
|.669
|-0.5
|Total
|32
|3
|5
|3
|1
|2
|8
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|D. LeMahieu 1B
|3
|G. Torres 2B
|4
|A. Volpe SS
|4
|G. Stanton DH
|4
|B. Rortvedt PR-DH
|0
|I. Kiner-Falefa CF
|3
|b- A. Judge PH-RF
|1
|J. Bauers RF
|2
|a- O. Peraza PH-3B
|2
|E. Pereira LF
|4
|O. Cabrera 3B-RF-CF
|2
|K. Higashioka C
|3
|Total
|32
- a-flied out for Bauers in the 8th
- b-grounded out for Kiner-Falefa in the 10th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|Z. McKinstry 3B-2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|.238
|.310
|.366
|.675
|-0.5
|R. Greene LF
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.285
|.346
|.445
|.792
|3.5
|A. Ibanez 2B
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|.283
|.419
|.703
|3.0
|a- A. Baddoo PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|.306
|.365
|.672
|0.0
|M. Vierling 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|.316
|.363
|.678
|0.0
|S. Torkelson 1B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.227
|.312
|.433
|.745
|0.0
|K. Carpenter RF
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.287
|.349
|.526
|.875
|5.0
|M. Cabrera DH
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.243
|.312
|.335
|.646
|-0.5
|P. Meadows CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.294
|.400
|.500
|.900
|4.0
|Z. Short SS
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.222
|.299
|.365
|.664
|6.5
|C. Kelly C
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|.213
|.290
|.281
|.571
|4.0
|Total
|37
|4
|8
|3
|1
|7
|12
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|Z. McKinstry 3B-2B
|4
|R. Greene LF
|5
|A. Ibanez 2B
|4
|a- A. Baddoo PH
|1
|M. Vierling 3B
|0
|S. Torkelson 1B
|4
|K. Carpenter RF
|5
|M. Cabrera DH
|5
|P. Meadows CF
|4
|Z. Short SS
|4
|C. Kelly C
|1
|Total
|37
- a-grounded out for Ibanez in the 9th
- 2B - A. Volpe (17)
- HR - A. Volpe (20)
- RBI - A. Volpe 3 (57)
- 2-Out RBI - A. Volpe 3 (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Pereira
- 2B - A. Ibanez (19), P. Meadows (2)
- HR - Z. Short (6)
- RBI - R. Greene (35), K. Carpenter (55), Z. Short (29)
- 2-Out RBI - K. Carpenter
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Greene 2 (2), K. Carpenter 2 (2), M. Cabrera, P. Meadows
- CS - J. Bauers (2)
- SB - K. Carpenter (2), P. Meadows (2)
- DP - (LeMahieu-Volpe-Schmidt)
- E - G. Torres (12)
- DP - (Kelly-Ibanez)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Schmidt
|4.2
|6
|3
|3
|3
|7
|1
|4.56
|1.34
|5.5
|K. Middleton
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3.14
|1.17
|3.5
|T. Kahnle
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.81
|1.19
|2.0
|A. Abreu
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4.58
|1.47
|1.0
|C. Holmes
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.35
|1.27
|4.0
|J. Loaisiga (L, 0-1)
|0.2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.71
|0.39
|-4.0
|Total
|9.2
|8
|4
|3
|7
|12
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|C. Schmidt
|4.2
|K. Middleton
|1.1
|T. Kahnle
|1.0
|A. Abreu
|1.0
|C. Holmes
|1.0
|J. Loaisiga (L, 0-1)
|0.2
|Total
|9.2
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Manning
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|3.62
|1.03
|19.0
|J. Foley (H, 21)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.50
|1.16
|3.0
|T. Holton (H, 12)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2.05
|0.85
|4.0
|A. Lange (BS, 4)
|1.0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3.93
|1.37
|-2.5
|B. Brieske (W, 1-2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.52
|1.22
|10.5
|Total
|10.0
|5
|3
|3
|2
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Manning
|6.0
|J. Foley (H, 21)
|1.0
|T. Holton (H, 12)
|1.0
|A. Lange (BS, 4)
|1.0
|B. Brieske (W, 1-2)
|1.0
|Total
|10.0
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Schmidt 94-59, K. Middleton 21-13, T. Kahnle 15-11, A. Abreu 28-15, C. Holmes 12-9, J. Loaisiga 4-4
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Schmidt 7-2, K. Middleton 3-0, T. Kahnle 1-1, C. Holmes 1-0, J. Loaisiga 2-0
- Batters Faced - C. Schmidt 23, K. Middleton 5, T. Kahnle 4, A. Abreu 6, C. Holmes 3, J. Loaisiga 3
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Manning 81-50, J. Foley 12-8, T. Holton 15-9, A. Lange 16-11, B. Brieske 10-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Manning 7-3, J. Foley 2-1, T. Holton 0-1, A. Lange 3-2, B. Brieske 1-0
- Batters Faced - M. Manning 19, J. Foley 3, T. Holton 3, A. Lange 6, B. Brieske 3
5TH INNING Short homered to left 0 1 Greene singled to right, Kelly scored 0 2 Carpenter singled to center, Greene scored, Ibanez to third 0 3 9TH INNING Volpe homered to right, Torres and Cabrera scored 3 3 10TH INNING Short reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Carpenter scored, Meadows out at second on 2nd baseman Torres throwing error 3 4
- M. Manning Pitching:
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, LeMahieu walked
- G. Torres: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
- A. Volpe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Volpe struck out swinging
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Schmidt Pitching:
- Z. McKinstry: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, McKinstry struck out swinging
- R. Greene: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Greene singled to center
- A. Ibanez: Foul, Strike swinging, Ibanez flied out to shallow right
- S. Torkelson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Torkelson walked, Greene to second
- K. Carpenter: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Manning Pitching:
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Strike looking, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to third
- J. Bauers: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Bauers singled to left
- E. Pereira: Foul, Pereira flied out to deep center
- O. Cabrera: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Bauers caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Schmidt Pitching:
- M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Cabrera grounded out to second
- P. Meadows: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Meadows struck out looking
- Z. Short: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Short struck out, reached on wild pitch
- C. Kelly: Kelly grounded out to third
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Manning Pitching:
- O. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Cabrera grounded out to second
- K. Higashioka: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Higashioka flied out to center
- D. LeMahieu: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Schmidt Pitching:
- Z. McKinstry: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, McKinstry walked
- R. Greene: Ball, Ball, Greene grounded into double play first to shortstop to pitcher, McKinstry out at second
- A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Ball, Ibanez grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Schmidt Pitching:
- S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
- K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Carpenter singled to right
- M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Cabrera struck out swinging
- P. Meadows: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Carpenter stole second, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Meadows struck out looking
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Schmidt Pitching:
- Z. Short: Ball, Ball, Short homered to left
- C. Kelly: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Kelly walked
- Z. McKinstry: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, McKinstry grounded out to second, Kelly to second
- R. Greene: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Greene singled to right, Kelly scored
- A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ibanez reached on an infield single to second, Greene to second
- S. Torkelson: Torkelson fouled out to first
- K. Carpenter: Carpenter singled to center, Greene scored, Ibanez to third
- Keynan Middleton relieved Clarke Schmidt
- M. Cabrera: Cabrera grounded out to third
- End of the 5th (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Manning Pitching:
- O. Cabrera: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cabrera walked
- K. Higashioka: Ball, Higashioka flied out to center
- D. LeMahieu: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, LeMahieu grounded into double play catcher to second, Cabrera out at second
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- K. Middleton Pitching:
- P. Meadows: Strike swinging, Foul, Meadows grounded out to first
- Z. Short: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Short grounded out to third
- C. Kelly: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Kelly walked
- Z. McKinstry: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, McKinstry struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Tommy Kahnle relieved Keynan Middleton
- R. Greene: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Greene popped out to third
- A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ibanez doubled to left center
- S. Torkelson: Ball, Torkelson flied out to left
- K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Carpenter grounded out to second
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Tyler Holton relieved Jason Foley
- I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kiner-Falefa struck out swinging
- Oswald Peraza hit for Jake Bauers
- O. Peraza: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Peraza flied out to center
- E. Pereira: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Pereira struck out swinging
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Oswald Peraza at third base
- Oswaldo Cabrera in right field
- Albert Abreu relieved Tommy Kahnle
- M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Foul, Cabrera lined out to right
- P. Meadows: Strike looking, Foul, Meadows doubled to shallow left
- Z. Short: Strike looking, Ball, Meadows stole third, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Short walked
- C. Kelly: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Ball, Kelly walked, Short to second
- Z. McKinstry: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, McKinstry struck out swinging
- R. Greene: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Greene struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Alex Lange relieved Tyler Holton
- O. Cabrera: Ball, Strike swinging, Cabrera reached on bunt single to shortstop
- K. Higashioka: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul tip, Higashioka struck out on foul tip
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Ball, LeMahieu singled to shallow center, Cabrera to second
- G. Torres: Torres reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Cabrera to third, LeMahieu out at second
- A. Volpe: Strike looking, Volpe homered to right, Torres and Cabrera scored
- G. Stanton: Ball, Stanton grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 9th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Akil Baddoo hit for Andy Ibanez
- Clay Holmes relieved Albert Abreu
- A. Baddoo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Baddoo grounded out to first
- S. Torkelson: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
- K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Zach McKinstry at second base
- Matt Vierling at third base
- Giancarlo Stanton placed on second
- Ben Rortvedt ran for Giancarlo Stanton
- Aaron Judge hit for Isiah Kiner-Falefa
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Judge grounded out to shortstop
- O. Peraza: Peraza lined out to left
- E. Pereira: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Pereira struck out swinging
- Middle of the 10th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- Ben Rortvedt at designated hitter
- Aaron Judge in right field
- Oswaldo Cabrera in center field
- Kerry Carpenter placed on second
- M. Cabrera: Cabrera grounded out to shortstop
- P. Meadows: Intentional ball, Intentional ball, Intentional ball, Meadows intentionally walked
- Z. Short: Strike looking, Strike looking, Short reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Carpenter scored, Meadows out at second on 2nd baseman Torres throwing error
- End of the 10th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)