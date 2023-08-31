away team background logo
2345678910RHE
NYY65-69
000000030351
DET60-74
000300001480
  • Comerica ParkDetroit, MI
  • W: B. Brieske (1-2)L: J. Loaisiga (0-1)S: (0)
  • HR: NYY - A. Volpe (19), DET - Z. Short (5)
NYYYankees
DETTigers
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
D. LeMahieu 1B30100111.243.324.395.7181.5
G. Torres 2B41000013.270.339.459.7980.5
A. Volpe SS41231011.219.296.411.7069.5
G. Stanton DH40000011.203.280.436.716-0.5
B. Rortvedt PR-DH00000000.113.230.245.4750.0
I. Kiner-Falefa CF30000010.247.310.353.662-0.5
b- A. Judge PH-RF10000001.262.391.6131.0040.0
J. Bauers RF20100000.208.288.429.7170.0
a- O. Peraza PH-3B20000001.136.263.148.4110.0
E. Pereira LF40000022.114.205.143.348-1.0
O. Cabrera 3B-RF-CF21100100.215.280.308.5883.0
K. Higashioka C30000012.225.265.404.669-0.5
HITTERSAB
D. LeMahieu 1B3
G. Torres 2B4
A. Volpe SS4
G. Stanton DH4
B. Rortvedt PR-DH0
I. Kiner-Falefa CF3
b- A. Judge PH-RF1
J. Bauers RF2
a- O. Peraza PH-3B2
E. Pereira LF4
O. Cabrera 3B-RF-CF2
K. Higashioka C3
  • a-flied out for Bauers in the 8th
  • b-grounded out for Kiner-Falefa in the 10th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
Z. McKinstry 3B-2B40000135.238.310.366.675-0.5
R. Greene LF51210014.285.346.445.7923.5
A. Ibanez 2B40200001.247.283.419.7033.0
a- A. Baddoo PH10000000.219.306.365.6720.0
M. Vierling 3B00000000.259.316.363.6780.0
S. Torkelson 1B40000123.227.312.433.7450.0
K. Carpenter RF51210023.287.349.526.8755.0
M. Cabrera DH50000014.243.312.335.646-0.5
P. Meadows CF40100121.294.400.500.9004.0
Z. Short SS41111111.222.299.365.6646.5
C. Kelly C11000301.213.290.281.5714.0
HITTERSAB
Z. McKinstry 3B-2B4
R. Greene LF5
A. Ibanez 2B4
a- A. Baddoo PH1
M. Vierling 3B0
S. Torkelson 1B4
K. Carpenter RF5
M. Cabrera DH5
P. Meadows CF4
Z. Short SS4
C. Kelly C1
  • a-grounded out for Ibanez in the 9th
BATTING
  • 2B - A. Volpe (17)
  • HR - A. Volpe (20)
  • RBI - A. Volpe 3 (57)
  • 2-Out RBI - A. Volpe 3 (3)
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - E. Pereira
BATTING
  • 2B - A. Ibanez (19), P. Meadows (2)
  • HR - Z. Short (6)
  • RBI - R. Greene (35), K. Carpenter (55), Z. Short (29)
  • 2-Out RBI - K. Carpenter
  • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - R. Greene 2 (2), K. Carpenter 2 (2), M. Cabrera, P. Meadows
BASERUNNING
  • CS - J. Bauers (2)
BASERUNNING
  • SB - K. Carpenter (2), P. Meadows (2)
FIELDING
  • DP - (LeMahieu-Volpe-Schmidt)
  • E - G. Torres (12)
FIELDING
  • DP - (Kelly-Ibanez)
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
C. Schmidt4.26333714.561.345.5
K. Middleton1.10001103.141.173.5
T. Kahnle1.01000002.811.192.0
A. Abreu1.01002204.581.471.0
C. Holmes1.00000203.351.274.0
J. Loaisiga (L, 0-1)0.20101000.710.39-4.0
PITCHERSIP
C. Schmidt4.2
K. Middleton1.1
T. Kahnle1.0
A. Abreu1.0
C. Holmes1.0
J. Loaisiga (L, 0-1)0.2
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
M. Manning6.02002403.621.0319.0
J. Foley (H, 21)1.00000002.501.163.0
T. Holton (H, 12)1.00000202.050.854.0
A. Lange (BS, 4)1.03330113.931.37-2.5
B. Brieske (W, 1-2)1.00000103.521.2210.5
PITCHERSIP
M. Manning6.0
J. Foley (H, 21)1.0
T. Holton (H, 12)1.0
A. Lange (BS, 4)1.0
B. Brieske (W, 1-2)1.0
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - C. Schmidt 94-59, K. Middleton 21-13, T. Kahnle 15-11, A. Abreu 28-15, C. Holmes 12-9, J. Loaisiga 4-4
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Schmidt 7-2, K. Middleton 3-0, T. Kahnle 1-1, C. Holmes 1-0, J. Loaisiga 2-0
  • Batters Faced - C. Schmidt 23, K. Middleton 5, T. Kahnle 4, A. Abreu 6, C. Holmes 3, J. Loaisiga 3
PITCHING
  • Pitches-Strikes - M. Manning 81-50, J. Foley 12-8, T. Holton 15-9, A. Lange 16-11, B. Brieske 10-7
  • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Manning 7-3, J. Foley 2-1, T. Holton 0-1, A. Lange 3-2, B. Brieske 1-0
  • Batters Faced - M. Manning 19, J. Foley 3, T. Holton 3, A. Lange 6, B. Brieske 3
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
  • 5TH INNING
    		Short homered to left01
    		Greene singled to right, Kelly scored02
    		Carpenter singled to center, Greene scored, Ibanez to third03
  • 9TH INNING
    		Volpe homered to right, Torres and Cabrera scored33
  • 10TH INNING
    		Short reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Carpenter scored, Meadows out at second on 2nd baseman Torres throwing error34
  • 1ST INNING
    • M. Manning Pitching:
    • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, LeMahieu walked
    • G. Torres: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Torres struck out swinging
    • A. Volpe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Volpe struck out swinging
    • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • C. Schmidt Pitching:
    • Z. McKinstry: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, McKinstry struck out swinging
    • R. Greene: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Greene singled to center
    • A. Ibanez: Foul, Strike swinging, Ibanez flied out to shallow right
    • S. Torkelson: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Torkelson walked, Greene to second
    • K. Carpenter: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
    • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 2ND INNING
    • M. Manning Pitching:
    • I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Strike looking, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to third
    • J. Bauers: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Bauers singled to left
    • E. Pereira: Foul, Pereira flied out to deep center
    • O. Cabrera: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Bauers caught stealing second, catcher to shortstop
    • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • C. Schmidt Pitching:
    • M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Cabrera grounded out to second
    • P. Meadows: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Meadows struck out looking
    • Z. Short: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Short struck out, reached on wild pitch
    • C. Kelly: Kelly grounded out to third
    • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 3RD INNING
    • M. Manning Pitching:
    • O. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Cabrera grounded out to second
    • K. Higashioka: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Higashioka flied out to center
    • D. LeMahieu: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • C. Schmidt Pitching:
    • Z. McKinstry: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, McKinstry walked
    • R. Greene: Ball, Ball, Greene grounded into double play first to shortstop to pitcher, McKinstry out at second
    • A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Ball, Ibanez grounded out to shortstop
    • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 4TH INNING
    • M. Manning Pitching:
    • G. Torres: Ball, Torres grounded out to third
    • A. Volpe: Strike swinging, Ball, Volpe doubled to deep left
    • G. Stanton: Volpe picked off at second, pitcher to second, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Stanton grounded out to first
    • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • C. Schmidt Pitching:
    • S. Torkelson: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
    • K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Carpenter singled to right
    • M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Cabrera struck out swinging
    • P. Meadows: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Carpenter stole second, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Meadows struck out looking
    • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 5TH INNING
    • M. Manning Pitching:
    • I. Kiner-Falefa: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Kiner-Falefa grounded out to third
    • J. Bauers: Bauers grounded out to first
    • E. Pereira: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Pereira fouled out to first
    • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • C. Schmidt Pitching:
    • Z. Short: Ball, Ball, Short homered to left
    • C. Kelly: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Kelly walked
    • Z. McKinstry: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, McKinstry grounded out to second, Kelly to second
    • R. Greene: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Greene singled to right, Kelly scored
    • A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ibanez reached on an infield single to second, Greene to second
    • S. Torkelson: Torkelson fouled out to first
    • K. Carpenter: Carpenter singled to center, Greene scored, Ibanez to third
    • Keynan Middleton relieved Clarke Schmidt
    • M. Cabrera: Cabrera grounded out to third
    • End of the 5th (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 6TH INNING
    • M. Manning Pitching:
    • O. Cabrera: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cabrera walked
    • K. Higashioka: Ball, Higashioka flied out to center
    • D. LeMahieu: Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, LeMahieu grounded into double play catcher to second, Cabrera out at second
    • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • K. Middleton Pitching:
    • P. Meadows: Strike swinging, Foul, Meadows grounded out to first
    • Z. Short: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Short grounded out to third
    • C. Kelly: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Kelly walked
    • Z. McKinstry: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, McKinstry struck out swinging
    • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 7TH INNING
    • Jason Foley relieved Matt Manning
    • G. Torres: Strike looking, Ball, Torres grounded out to shortstop
    • A. Volpe: Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Volpe flied out to deep center
    • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Foul, Stanton grounded out to shortstop
    • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Tommy Kahnle relieved Keynan Middleton
    • R. Greene: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Greene popped out to third
    • A. Ibanez: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ibanez doubled to left center
    • S. Torkelson: Ball, Torkelson flied out to left
    • K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Carpenter grounded out to second
    • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 8TH INNING
    • Tyler Holton relieved Jason Foley
    • I. Kiner-Falefa: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Kiner-Falefa struck out swinging
    • Oswald Peraza hit for Jake Bauers
    • O. Peraza: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Peraza flied out to center
    • E. Pereira: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Pereira struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Oswald Peraza at third base
    • Oswaldo Cabrera in right field
    • Albert Abreu relieved Tommy Kahnle
    • M. Cabrera: Strike looking, Foul, Cabrera lined out to right
    • P. Meadows: Strike looking, Foul, Meadows doubled to shallow left
    • Z. Short: Strike looking, Ball, Meadows stole third, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Short walked
    • C. Kelly: Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt to first, Ball, Ball, Kelly walked, Short to second
    • Z. McKinstry: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, McKinstry struck out swinging
    • R. Greene: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Greene struck out swinging
    • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
  • 9TH INNING
    • Alex Lange relieved Tyler Holton
    • O. Cabrera: Ball, Strike swinging, Cabrera reached on bunt single to shortstop
    • K. Higashioka: Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Foul tip, Higashioka struck out on foul tip
    • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Ball, LeMahieu singled to shallow center, Cabrera to second
    • G. Torres: Torres reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Cabrera to third, LeMahieu out at second
    • A. Volpe: Strike looking, Volpe homered to right, Torres and Cabrera scored
    • G. Stanton: Ball, Stanton grounded out to shortstop
    • Middle of the 9th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • Akil Baddoo hit for Andy Ibanez
    • Clay Holmes relieved Albert Abreu
    • A. Baddoo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Baddoo grounded out to first
    • S. Torkelson: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
    • K. Carpenter: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Carpenter struck out swinging
    • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
  • 10TH INNING
    • Zach McKinstry at second base
    • Matt Vierling at third base
    • Giancarlo Stanton placed on second
    • Ben Rortvedt ran for Giancarlo Stanton
    • Aaron Judge hit for Isiah Kiner-Falefa
    • A. Judge: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Judge grounded out to shortstop
    • O. Peraza: Peraza lined out to left
    • E. Pereira: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Pereira struck out swinging
    • Middle of the 10th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
    • Ben Rortvedt at designated hitter
    • Aaron Judge in right field
    • Oswaldo Cabrera in center field
    • Kerry Carpenter placed on second
    • M. Cabrera: Cabrera grounded out to shortstop
    • P. Meadows: Intentional ball, Intentional ball, Intentional ball, Meadows intentionally walked
    • Z. Short: Strike looking, Strike looking, Short reached on fielder's choice to pitcher, Carpenter scored, Meadows out at second on 2nd baseman Torres throwing error
    • End of the 10th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
