Mets trade Curtis Granderson to Dodgers

The Mets have traded outfielder Curtis Granderson to the Dodgers for a player to be named later, the Mets have announced. The deal seems to have happened before the Mets game started after a rain delay Friday. Granderson was held out of the lineup, but the trade wasn't announced as official until after the game.

Granderson, 36, is in the final season of a four-year, $60 million deal. On the season, he's hitting .228/.334/.481. The batting average can be a bit deceiving. Sure, Granderson -- a three-time All-Star -- isn't the same player he was in his prime, but he's still a very useful player. In fact, he's hit .267/.386/.579 with 19 doubles and 18 homers since May 2.

For the Dodgers, they simply get even deeper than they already were. They can use Cody Bellinger at first base with Chris Taylor in left field and Yasiel Puig. That's what they've mostly been doing, but they could also play Bellinger in left with Adrian Gonzalez at first. Joc Pederson usually plays center, but Taylor has spent some time there.

Granderson has played all three outfield spots this season and a key element here is that he swings left-handed. Taylor and Puig swing righty. So this means that if manager Dave Roberts wants to load up on lefties, Granderson could see time in the starting lineup. Or he could simply be a great bench bat.

What Granderson brings to the table here is just another option for the best team in baseball. For those worried about locker room chemistry, Granderson is widely known as one of the nicest guys and best teammates in baseball.

Possibly of note for later use: Granderson has been to the playoffs six different times and the World Series twice, but he doesn't yet have a ring.