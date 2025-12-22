The holiday season is here and baseball's offseason has been, well, it's been a little sluggish. Only a handful of the top free agents have signed and even fewer of the top trade candidates have been dealt. That's OK. That just means there will be lots of moves between now and Opening Day. The best is yet to come.

Spring training is a little less than two months away. While we wait, here is one holiday gift idea for fans of every MLB team. Come with me, won't you?

Arizona Diamondbacks: A brand new bullpen

Arizona's bullpen ranked 27th in ERA, 28th in WAR, and 29th in win probability added in 2025. The bullpen alone didn't sink their season, but it certainly didn't help matters. Unless you count minor-league contracts, the D-backs have yet to add to their relief crew this winter. It'll happen at some point. The rotation is improved with Merrill Kelly's return and the offense has been one of the highest scoring in baseball the last two years. Get this team a proper bullpen and they'll be back in the postseason in 2026.

(Sacramento) Athletics: New ownership

An exciting position player core like by Nick Kurtz, Brent Rooker, and Jacob Wilson doesn't take owner John Fisher off the hook. He gutted the roster, ripped the A's out of Oakland, and put them in a Triple-A stadium for (at least) three years. An owner who actually cares about the franchise and doesn't see it exclusively as an investment vehicle is what this fan base deserves.

Atlanta Braves: Strider returning to form

Spencer Strider's first year back from UCL surgery was bumpy, to say the least. His performance was up and down and so too was the quality of his stuff, particularly a previously electric fastball that allowed him to lead baseball in strikeouts in 2023. It is not uncommon for a pitcher to need time (we're talking months here, sometimes even a full year) to get back to where he was prior to elbow reconstruction. Strider just turned 27 and he still has the talent to pitch at the front of a rotation. Getting that guy back in 2026 after shaking off the rust in 2025 would be a great gift for the Braves and their fans.

Baltimore Orioles: Rutschman being a franchise catcher again

On May 17, 2024, Adley Rutschman went 2 for 4 with a double and raised his season OPS to .868. He was one of the most productive catchers in the sport. Since that date, Rutschman has a .655 OPS, which ranks 238th among the 281 players with at least 500 plate appearances. He's gone from being a franchise cornerstone to just a guy. The Orioles have been very active this offseason, most notably signing Pete Alonso and trading for Shane Baz and Taylor Ward. Getting Rutschman back to All-Star form would be about as good as an hot stove move the O's could make.

Boston Red Sox: A Rafaela breakout

The case can be made Ceddanne Rafaela broke out in 2025, when he set new career highs in doubles, homers, batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. He still had a .295 on-base percentage though, and his 95 OPS+ means he was 5% below league average offensively. There's another level in there for the 25 year old. Rafaela is a brilliant center fielder, maybe the best in baseball. If he can find a way to boost his on-base percentage to, say, .330, while adding a few more extra-base hits, he'll be an MVP candidate.

Chicago Cubs: More of first-half PCA

Thanks to his Gold Glove and 30-30 season, Pete Crow-Armstrong finished ninth in the National League MVP voting in 2025. It was a very first half-heavy year for him though. PCA had an .847 OPS with 25 homers and 27 steals before the All-Star break. After the break, it was a .634 OPS with six homers and eight steals. First-half PCA is a star. Second-half PCA has to fight for his roster spot. Reining in the plate discipline a tad would go a long way.

Chicago White Sox: Nail the No. 1 pick

The ChiSox already received one great holiday gift (Munetaka Murakami on a high-upside two-year contract), so they can wait for the delayed payoff here. The White Sox won the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft via the lottery, giving them a chance to add to a young talent base that, while improving, still lacks a foundational star. Perhaps that will be UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky? He's the early favorite to go No. 1 overall. Whoever the White Sox take next July, may that player become an impact big leaguer in short order.

Cincinnati Reds: Healthy Elly

I can't say I was surprised when the Reds announced Elly De La Cruz played through a torn quad in the second half. He had an .854 OPS before the All-Star break and a devilish .666 OPS after the break, and he hit only four (!) home runs in his final 83 games. When healthy, De La Cruz is one of the most electrifying players in the game. You can't take your eyes off him when he's on the field. Reds fans didn't see enough of healthy Elly down the stretch this past season. A left fielder who can hit the ball out of the park would be a nice holiday gift. De La Cruz at 100% would be even better.

Cleveland Guardians: An MVP for Ramírez

Another year, another top-three finish in the American League MVP voting for José Ramírez. He now has four career top-three finishes plus three other top-six finishes. Ramírez's six top-five finishes in the MVP voting are tied with Hall of Famer Eddie Murray for the most ever without winning the award. That's what happens when you've been stuck in the same league as Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, who have combined to win the last five AL MVPs. Make no mistake though, Ramírez is an MVP-caliber player. Finally winning it would be a swell holiday gift.

Colorado Rockies: An Arraez signing

With every hire they've made this offseason, the Rockies have taken one step closer to competence. Yeah, POBO Paul DePodesta was an outside-the-box hire, but Josh Byrnes (GM), Ian Levin (assistant GM), Tommy Tabous (assistant GM), and Alon Leichman (pitching coach) are all qualified individuals with a chance to make this team respectable. I like Luis Arraez as a holiday gift and on-field fit here. Plop him at first base/DH and let him spray the ball all around baseball's biggest outfield in Coors Field. Colorado almost certainly won't contend in 2026, but Arraez is an entertaining player when he's hitting, and the Rockies faithful deserve entertaining players.

Detroit Tigers: A Skubal extension

Perhaps the most obvious baseball gift of the holiday season. Skubal, the reigning two-time AL Cy Young winner, is a year away from free agency, and while Scott Boras clients usually don't sign extensions, why not put one on the list? Sometimes Santa blows you away with something you don't expect. Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Zack Wheeler have already crossed the $40-million-per-year line as starting pitchers, albeit on short-term deals. Make Skubal the first $40 million a year pitcher on a long-term contract (nine years?) and call it a holiday season.

Houston Astros: Better injury management

After Kyle Tucker's shin fracture in 2024 and Yordan Alvarez's hand issue in 2025, plus some pitcher stuff, Houston's injury management has come into question. The team has acknowledged it. The head trainer was let go after the season and general manager Dana Brown said they will take a "deep dive" into their return-to-play procedures. It's really hard to win in this game, even when you have really good players, which the Astros do. Getting injury management right is essential and the Astros have lagged badly in that area the last few years. Improving there could be as significant as any roster addition.

Kansas City Royals: More Jac jams

It was a rough introduction to the big leagues for top prospect Jac Caglianone this past season. He authored a .532 OPS and hit only seven home runs in 232 plate appearances, and his right field defense was predictably rough given his inexperience. Caglianone is not the first touted youngster to struggle in his earliest taste of the show, nor will he be the last. The kid has mammoth, jaw-dropping power though. It may come with a low on-base percentage and shaky defense, but he's a threat to change a game with one swing every at-bat. A fine gift would be that powering showing up more often in 2026 and beyond.

Los Angeles Angels: A vintage Trout season

Now 34, Mike Trout is in the "productive player with injury issues" phase of his career after being the best player of the 2010s. He did play 130 games in 2025, his most since 2019, though he also set a new career low with a .797 OPS. You can quibble with their methods, but the Angels are trying to contend in 2026. Getting a vintage Trout season -- I'm talking something like a .310/.400/.600 line with 35 bombs -- would make contention much more realistic. Plus, Trout proving to the world he's still that dude would be awfully fun.

Los Angeles Dodgers: A lump of coal

Sorry, Dodgers fans. You can live with a lump of coal this holiday season. You've got two straight World Series titles, you get to watch Shohei Ohtani every night, and you have the No. 1 ranked farm system. You have everything you could already want. Leave some for the rest of us.

Miami Marlins: A great haul for Alcantara

I don't know if it'll happen this offseason or at the trade deadline, or maybe not even next offseason, but at some point the Marlins will trade away Sandy Alcantara. Whenever it happens, they need to knock it out of the park with their return. Using up one of your holiday gifts on that outcome is worth it. The price of pitching is always sky high and the Marlins, while improved in 2025, still need help up and down the roster. May the Alcantara trade, whenever it happens, be transformative.

Milwaukee Brewers: A full season of Woodruff

It's been a while since Brandon Woodruff, one of the very best pitchers in franchise history, has made it through a full season healthy. Such is life with pitchers. He made 11 starts around injury in 2023, missed the entire 2024 season with shoulder surgery, and made 12 starts around injury in 2025. When on the mound, Woodruff was great. I'm sure the Brewers will manage him carefully in 2026 -- they're planning for a deep October run, not necessarily banking every last regular-season win -- but Woodruff avoiding the injury bug and giving the team a full season of starts would be a wonderful feel-good gift.

Minnesota Twins: Good health, for once

I swear, it seems like the Twins are hit with a devastating injury or three every season. Byron Buxton's and Royce Lewis' injury histories are well known. Alex Kirilloff retired at age 27 due to persistent wrist trouble. Top prospect Walker Jenkins has yet to play even 90 games in a season. On and on we could go. The Twins are long overdue for a season in which the injury luck goes their way and their best players (in MLB and the minors) all stay on the field.

New York Mets: A Bregman signing

We could go any number of ways with the Mets. A true ace. A clubhouse that is more harmonious. Francisco Alvarez staying healthy. Fewer LOLMETS moments. We'll go with signing Alex Bregman as our Mets' holiday idea. He would improve the infield defense considerably, something that is said to be a priority, and he'd also give the Mets a middle-of-the-order righty bat. That's exactly what they lost when Pete Alonso left as a free agent. Bregman would also bring championship pedigree. I would not sign him specifically for that. It's just part of the package, and something that's nice to have.

New York Yankees: An owner with better PR skills

Every time chairman Hal Steinbrenner opens his mouth, he leaves Yankees fans feeling worse about the team. He complains about payroll constantly, frequently saying he wants to lower it. Who is the audience for that? The other 29 owners? You own the Yankees. Just say you want to win the World Series and will do whatever it takes! How hard is that? You don't even have to mean it! It just has to sound good. Steinbrenner spends a lot of money on his team, but good gravy, his press conferences are the ultimate vibes killer.

Philadelphia Phillies: Painter being the next big thing

It feels like Phillies fans have been waiting on top prospect Andrew Painter for an eternity, but he's still only 22. Tommy John surgery cost him all of 2023 and most of 2024, though he stayed healthy in 2025, even if the results weren't great. Painter is in line to compete for a rotation spot in spring training. Even if he doesn't get one, he should make his MLB debut at some point in 2026. The Phillies have gotten very good at developing pitchers, especially at the big-league level. Painter reaching the show and delivering on the hype would be a swell holiday gift.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Griffin becomes an instant star

Konnor Griffin, the No. 9 pick in the 2024 Draft, is arguably the best prospect in baseball, and reports indicate the Pirates will give the 19-year-old a chance to win a job in spring training. He would solve their shortstop problem and energize the fan base the same way Paul Skenes did upon his arrival. The Pirates really aren't that far away from contention. The Brandon Lowe trade was a nice start. If they bring in another bat and Griffin hits the ground running, they could stay relevant deep into September next season.

St. Louis Cardinals: Walker making the leap

Since winning a job in spring training three years ago, Jordan Walker has left the Cardinals and their fans wanting more. The former top prospect has a career .680 OPS and he's not providing much defensive value in right field. The Cardinals have made it no secret they intend to take a step back in the short term with the goal of building a better roster long term. Walker, who is still only 23, figuring things out next year and becoming a middle-of-the-order bat would accelerate the team's timeline significantly.

San Diego Padres: An owner who carries on Seidler's legacy

Last month, the family of late Padres owner Peter Seidler announced they will "initiate a formal process to explore strategic options" with the franchise, which means they want to sell the team. Peter Seidler made it known winning was his No. 1 priority and he sunk a lot of money -- A LOT of money -- into the roster to build a contender. Since his death in November 2023, a restrictor plate has been put on payroll and now the team is for sale. A great holiday gift for Padres fans would be the next owner carrying on Seidler's legacy and doing all he or she can to bring San Diego its first ever World Series championship.

San Francisco Giants: A Bichette signing

Now that he's reportedly willing to play second base, Bo Bichette makes a world of sense for a Giants team that has Willy Adames entrenched at short and a little too much swing and miss in the lineup. Robbie Ray's contract comes off the books after next season and the Adames/Matt Chapman/Rafael Devers/Logan Webb core is ready to win right now. Juicing payroll for one year (until Ray leaves) to add Bichette is a great gift idea and could be the difference between playing baseball or golf next October.

Seattle Mariners: The franchise's first pennant

The Mariners came agonizingly close to their first ever World Series berth this past season. They had a one-run lead with eight outs to go in Game 7 of the ALCS, but couldn't seal the deal. The Mariners are the only team in baseball to never play in the World Series. They have the roster to get there with Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez anchoring the lineup and a standout rotation fronted by Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, and Bryan Woo. There could be no better gift for this fan base.

Tampa Bay Rays: McClanahan comes back strong

Injuries, including Tommy John surgery, have kept Shane McClanahan off a big-league mound since Aug. 2, 2023. He is expected to be ready for the start of spring training and a return to form would give the Rays such a big lift. Remember, McClanahan was in the AL Cy Young conversation before his injury. Getting a two-time All-Star with a career 3.03 ERA back could be enough to vault Tampa back into the postseason race.

Texas Rangers: Carter stays healthy

Two years ago, Evan Carter rose to stardom in the postseason, regularly hitting third for the Rangers as they won their first ever World Series title. Injuries, including back and wrist issues, have limited him to only 108 games over the last two seasons though. We saw in October 2023 how impactful Carter can be. He transformed the lineup. The Rangers really struggled offensively in 2025. Getting Carter, who is still only 23, back and healthy in 2026 would give the lineup much more juice.

Toronto Blue Jays: A Tucker signing

I can understand the fan base preferring Bo Bichette, a homegrown star, but I think Kyle Tucker fits the roster better as a good defensive outfielder with the contact/power offensive profile the Blue Jays crave. George Springer and Daulton Varsho are both a year away from free agency, so long-term outfield help is needed, and Toronto would still be pretty well set on the infield: Addison Barger at third, Andrés Giménez at short, Ernie Clement at second, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first. Tucker would make Toronto the clear AL favorites, if they're not already.

Washington Nationals: Crews taking the next step

It has been tough sledding for Dylan Crews, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 Draft, in his admittedly brief big-league career. He has a .634 OPS in 116 career games, 85 of which came around a significant oblique strain in 2025. The Nationals have a new front office, a new manager, and a new coaching staff. Crews is only 23. The new leadership group getting his career on track would be a very nice holiday gift and a great way to kick off this new era of Nationals baseball.