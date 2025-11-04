The 2025-26 MLB offseason has begun and it won't be long before trades and free agency signings begin. Like the regular season itself, baseball's offseason is a marathon, not a sprint, though there are always a few teams that jump right into the hot stove action in early November. The first offseason moves aren't far away.

We've already ranked the top 25 MLB free agents. It's a strong free-agent class at the top with Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman (again), and there is a fair amount of depth among the second- and third-tier free agents, particularly starting pitchers. Free agency doesn't always have the right answer though, and inevitably some teams will shift their focus to the trade market throughout the winter.

With that in mind, here are MLB's top 25 trade candidates for the 2025-26 offseason, ranked in order of how likely they are to be moved and how attractive they are to potential trade suitors.

The Chaim Bloom era is underway in St. Louis and winning in the short-term does not appear to be the priority. Gray has already said he will consider waiving his no-trade clause given the club's direction, and Arenado, well, he's been on the trade block since last winter. The Cardinals did a mini-farewell ceremony for his final home game too. His market was soft last offseason and now Arenado's a year older and coming off the worst season of his career. The Cardinals will have to eat a chunk (likely a big chunk) of the $32 million they owe him the next two years to facilitate a trade, but it does feel like they've crossed the point of no return with Arenado. Several other Cardinals could be moved this winter, including outfielder Lars Nootbaar and do-it-all guy Brendan Donovan.

Potential landing spots: We examined Gray's possible suitors recently. As for Arenado, would he waive his no-trade clause to join his hometown Angels? I assume he wants to go to a contender, but I'm not sure there will be many in the market for a declining third baseman this winter. If not the Angels, maybe the Diamondbacks?

3. SP Freddy Peralta

The Brewers have a history of trading their best players one year before free agency (Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, etc.) and Fastball Freddy is at that point now. He acknowledged that reality after the team's NLCS Game 4 loss. Peralta has been one of the best pitchers in baseball the last five years and he's one of only 11 pitchers to make at least 30 starts in each of the last three seasons. He's excellent and durable, and very affordable: Milwaukee holds a bargain $8 million club option for Peralta. They'll pick that up before trading him.

Potential landing spots: The one-year term will limit Peralta's market to contenders, though the $8 million salary means every contender can afford him, including budget-conscious contenders like the Orioles and the Padres.

A year ago at this time, we all figured Alcantara would be traded in the offseason. It didn't happen, then he started the regular season terribly as he knocked off the rust following Tommy John surgery. Alcantara began to look more like himself later in the season, enough that there was lots of interest in the trade deadline, but the Marlins again held onto him. With a $17 million salary in 2026 and an affordable $21 million club option in 2027, Miami doesn't have to rush into a trade, though the sooner they trade him, the more they'll get back. It feels like now is the time to move Alcantara. Wait until the season starts, and you're talking about interested teams getting one full year and one partial year of him, not two full years, and that will be reflected in the trade package. Cabrera, meanwhile, has always had a tantalizing arm and seemed to figure some things out this year. He has three years of team control remaining, but also a significant injury history. Selling high on him now would be sensible for a Marlins teams that is still rebuilding despite being more competitive than expected in 2025.

Potential landing spots: The affordable contract and two-year terms means just about every team other than deep rebuilders will have interest in Alcantara. The Blue Jays and Braves would be wise to give the Marlins a call. Three years of Cabrera would appeal to just about any team. Let's put the Athletics and Cardinals down as outside-the-box landing spots.

6. Expensive Rays

The Rays trade their most highest paid player(s) every winter. Last offseason it was Jeffrey Springs. The offseason before that it was Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot. The offseason before that it was Jiman Choi and Brooks Raley. On and on we could go. So, if you're wondering who Tampa could move this winter, these guys are scheduled to be their highest paid players in 2026:

Perhaps the new owner will up payroll, but until I see it, I won't believe it. I can't imagine the Rays paying a one-inning reliever $12.5 million. Fairbanks is a slam dunk trade candidate. Díaz is an organizational favorite and team leader. I could see Tampa keeping him (they have to pay someone to play for them, right?). Lowe, who is a year away from free agency, seems like the only other trade candidate for payroll reasons. Pepiot and Rasmussen are still plenty affordable.

Potential landing spots: Fairbanks will be a free agent after next season, limiting his market to contenders, and likely big-market contenders given his salary. Figure the Dodgers, Mets, Yankees, etc. Lowe would make a world of sense for the Royals. The Giants and Tigers too.

Despite an extreme level of interest, the Twins did not trade Ryan at the deadline, then he pitched to a 4.89 ERA the final two months of the season. I doubt that will scare away interested teams because Ryan comes with two affordable years of team control as an arbitration-eligible player, but it can't help matters. The fact that interested clubs will now only get two postseason runs of Ryan rather than three will lessen the return. Jeffers is a year away from free agency. Given how hard they sold at the deadline, it stands to reason the Twins will cash Jeffers in as a trade chip this winter rather than keep him in 2026. Keep him with designs on moving him at the deadline, and you open yourself up to all sorts of injury risk given the nature of the catcher position. Given the aggressiveness of Minnesota's deadline sale, we can't rule out a Pablo López trade this winter either.

Potential landing spots: The Red Sox were reportedly the hardest after Ryan at the deadline so they have to be at the top of the list. The AL Central rival Tigers certainly have the need in the rotation and the prospects to trade to get him. Really, just about any team could be in the mix for Ryan. As for Jeffers, the Padres and Rangers stand out as catcher-needy clubs. Keep the Phillies in mind in the event they don't re-sign J.T. Realmuto.

9. OF Steven Kwan

All indications are the Guardians were serious about moving Kwan at the deadline. They just ran out of time to get a deal done. He is two years away from free agency and Cleveland needs to add outfielders/hitters, not subtract their second-best player, but Kwan is starting to get expensive (projected $8.8 million in 2025) and, let's be real here, the Guardians do not look like a powerhouse despite their historic comeback and AL Central title. Kwan's value will only go down as he gets closer to free agency. This offseason is Cleveland's best and maybe last chance to get significant value in return. If anything, Kwan might be too low in these rankings.

Potential landing spots: The Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Padres were in on Kwan heaviest at the deadline. I'm sure they'll circle back this winter. The Astros, Mets, and Royals all make sense too.

It feels like it's time for the Red Sox to make a decision with their outfield. They have four outfielders for three spots (Abreu, Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela) plus Kristian Campbell saw outfield time in MLB and Triple-A this year, slugging outfielder Jhostynxon Garcia is almost ready for a longer big league look, and Masataka Yoshida is locked in at DH. Anthony and Rafaela aren't going anywhere and I doubt Boston is ready to cut bait on Campbell, who they signed to an eight-year, $60 million extension in April, despite his disappointing debut this year. Abreu is a very good platoon player with another four years of control. Duran is a dynamic speed/power threat with three more seasons of control. Duran would fetch the greater return but also be harder to replace.

Potential landing spots: The Padres have shown interest in Duran dating back for a few years now. The Royals would be wise to show interest in Abreu and/or Duran given their lack of productive outfielders. The Phillies as well. A Duran trade in particular would figure to net a significant MLB player or MLB-ready prospect in return. Maybe not a true blockbuster, but close.

Something's going to change in Philadelphia, right? (It won't be Bryce Harper.) The offense has been stagnant the last few postseasons and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski isn't the type to run it back yet again. Bohm and Marsh are their two most movable position players because they don't have large contracts or no-trade clauses, and are more easily replaced than second baseman Bryson Stott. Bohm is projected to make $10.3 million in 2026, his final year of team control. Marsh has two years of control remaining and a $4.5 million projected salary. Both fit better as complementary players rather than cornerstones.

Potential landing spots: I wonder if the Yankees would kick the tires on Bohm as a righty hitting complement to lefty-hitting Ben Rice at first base and Ryan McMahon at third base, and also DH insurance in case Giancarlo Stanton gets hurt. Don't rule out the Angels for Bohm either. As for Marsh, lots of teams could check in on him, the Giants and Royals among them.

14. SP Mitch Keller

The Pirates could trade a starter this offseason, though it won't be the guy every team wants (Paul Skenes). Keller was available at the trade deadline and at times it appeared a deal was close. Obviously it did not happen. Keller is owed $54.5 million over the next three seasons, a reasonable rate for a mid-rotation arm who never misses a start and has upside beyond that. The Pirates have gotten pretty good at developing pitching. They are the exact opposite of that with hitters. Trading Keller for a bat (or, preferably, multiple bats) has to be under consideration this winter.

Potential landing spots: I'm not sure they have the bat(s) to entice the Pirates, but the Astros make a lot of sense for Keller. The Braves and Cubs as well. Really, any team with even the slightest expectation of contending in the near-term could match up with Pittsburgh.

15. OF Brenton Doyle

Despite a weak .233/.274/.376 slash line in 2025, Doyle might be the most valuable trade chip on Colorado's roster because he is a top-of-the-line defender at a time when the free agent market doesn't offer many no-doubt center fielders. Also, Doyle is only 27 and is under team control another four years. At worst, he's a glove-only No. 9 hitter, though a competent organization could get more offense out of him. The Rockies are fairly deep in outfielders (Jordan Beck, Yanquiel Fernández, Zac Veen, etc.). Trading Doyle in what should be a seller's market for center fielders makes sense for the new front office regime.

Potential landing spots: The two New York teams need center fielders badly. The Dodgers are another possibility. If I were the Rockies, I would not worry even the slightest about trading Doyle within the division. You lost 119 games this season. Trade him to whichever team offers you the best/most talent in return. If it's an NL West rival, so be it.

16. SP Luis Severino

With a $20 million salary in 2026 and a $22 million player option for 2027, Severino is the highest-paid Athletics player by a lot. You have to figure they'll at least listen to offers. The 31-year-old righty was significantly better on the road (3.02 ERA) than he was at home in the hitter haven that is Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento (6.01 ERA). It's not quite as simple as "the road pitcher is the real him," but there are reasons to think Severino could perform better moving forward. Lefty Jeffrey Springs and his $10.5 million salary (and $15 million club option for 2027) is another A's trade candidate.

Potential landing spots: The player option complicates things. If Severino has a strong season, he'll decline the option and test free agency. If he has a down season, you're stuck with him another year. The Giants strike me as a team that could be willing to take that risk. Possibly the Cubs and Tigers as well.

17. Yankees pitching prospects

Some teams hold onto their pitching prospects tightly. Not the Yankees. They dealt three young pitchers (and Michael King) in the Juan Soto trade two years ago, and at this summer's deadline, they traded seven pitching prospects for Jake Bird, Camilo Doval, Ryan McMahon, Amed Rosario, and Austin Slater. This is what the Yankees do: they keep their best young pitching prospects (Cam Schlittler, etc.), then trade the rest for immediate MLB roster help. Righties Carlos Lagrange and Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz are consensus top 100 prospects, and top 2024 draft picks Bryce Cunningham and Ben Hess are about a year away from top 100 status. New York's farm system is very pitcher heavy right now and they know you can't keep everyone.

Potential landing spots: Tough to say. The Yankees need a center fielder and bullpen help this offseason, plus more, so figure that is who they'll target in trades involving their young pitchers. Pick a rebuilding team with a center fielder and/or relievers to spare, and they are a potential landing spots for New York's pitching prospects.

18. SP MacKenzie Gore

I don't think new POBO Paul Toboni wants to begin his tenure by trading his best starter and one of his team's best young players, but Gore is only two years away from free agency now, and as a Scott Boras client, signing him to a long-term extension may not be doable. Washington was smart to listen to offers for Gore at the trade deadline and all those reasons hold true now. It doesn't hurt to listen. You never know when a team will blow you away with an offer. The Nationals have lost at least 91 games each of the last five years. Toboni would be foolish to rule out a Gore trade (or anything, really).

Potential landing spots: I know Orioles GM Mike Elias is loathe trade prospects, but this is a situation where he should move young players for a badly needed starter. Gore's an obvious fit for Baltimore. Also the Blue Jays, Cubs, Mets, Tigers, and pretty much any team with prospects to trade and a chance to win in 2026 and 2027.

19. SP Tarik Skubal

These rankings are based on how likely the player is to be traded, not how good he is, otherwise Skubal would be the obvious pick for the No. 1 spot. This ranking reflects two things. One, I don't think a Skubal trade is likely, and two, I don't think a Skubal trade is impossible. He and the Tigers were very far apart in extension talks last offseason, and if the team doesn't think an extension with the Scott Boras client is doable, then they could put Skubal's name out there and see what's what. Once his name it out there, all bets are off. Some team could come in with an offer that blows the Tigers away, and suddenly a Skubal trade becomes a real possibility. There's a chance I have Skubal too low in these rankings. There's also a chance I've made a mistake by including him in these rankings at all.

Potential landing spots: Every team could use a Tarik Skubal, but, realistically, one year of control means his market will be limited to contenders only, and his projected $17.8 million salary could be prohibitive for some. Otherwise it's all the usual suspects here: Blue Jays, Braves, Cubs, Dodgers, Mets, Phillies, Red Sox, Yankees, etc.

20. OF Seiya Suzuki

Suzuki's name has been out there in trade rumors in the past. Even with Kyle Tucker possibly leaving as a free agent, the Cubs have several young outfielders knocking on the door (Kevin Alcántara, Owen Caissie, etc.), and trading Suzuki could be a way to open up at-bats while also bringing back talent and freeing up cash. Suzuki is owed $18 million in 2026 and is a year away from free agency, but he also has a full no-trade clause. It's unclear how receptive he is to a trade, if at all. What is clear is Suzuki has been mentioned as a trade candidate for more than a year now. No reason to think this offseason will be any different.

Potential landing spots: The Mariners immediately jump to mind. They need another bat, ideally a right fielder, and Suzuki could be open to a trade to Seattle given the city's large Japanese community and the franchise's rich history with Japanese players. The Phillies have a Suzuki-sized hole in their outfield as well.

21. OF Adolis García

Two years ago, García was a postseason hero and an important part of the Rangers' first ever World Series team. In the two seasons since, he's put up a .278 on-base percentage in close to 1,200 plate appearances, and his defense hasn't been quite up to snuff either. With only one more year of control and a projected $12.1 million salary in 2026, I can't help but wonder if García is a non-tender candidate more than a trade candidate. Still, outfielders with 30-homer power don't grow on trees, and García has shown he can be an impact player under the brightest lights. That's not nothing.

Potential landing spots: The Royals for sure. Their outfield hit 37 home runs this year and García could approach that number by himself in 2026 if he has a very motivated season leading into free agency. The projected eight-figure salary likely makes this a no-go, but perhaps the Pirates take a swing on one year of García.

It was weird that the White Sox held onto Robert at the deadline, no? I know he had a poor season but, with a $20 million club option decision looming this winter, I figured they would take whatever they could get and move on. Instead, Chicago has picked up that option and is expected revisit the trade market. I suspect the market will be less than enthusiastic though, so it's possible the White Sox will take Robert into the season, hope he rebuilds value, then trade him at the deadline. I am certain they will entertain offers this winter though.

Potential landing spots: The Mets need a center fielder and are in position to take on that $20 million without breaking a sweat. If the White Sox are willing to eat some money to facilitate a trade, it would open up the market a bit, perhaps enough for teams like the Pirates and Rays to get involved.

23. SP Nick Pivetta

The Padres need to add pitching, not subtract it, this offseason with Dylan Cease and Michael King hitting free agency, but it's hard not to notice Pivetta's salary jumps from $1 million in 2025 to $19 million in 2026. The clamps have been on payroll since owner Peter Seidler died in November 2023. Trading Pivetta for a younger (and cheaper) player or two, then reallocating that $19 million elsewhere, can't be ruled out this offseason. The best way for the Padres to fill multiple rotation spots may be to trade the best and most reliable starter they have under contract.

Potential landing spots: Pivetta's contract includes a $14 million player option for 2027 plus conditional options for 2028 and 2029, which complicates things. The Cubs and Giants could kick the tires here. Perhaps the Mets too.

Trading Rutschman, the supposed centerpiece of Baltimore's rebuild, following a very disappointing season for the team and player, would be terrible optics for GM Mike Elias, but he can't worry about optics. Rutschman is two years away from free agency and he's gone backwards the last two seasons. This offseason might be the Orioles' last chance to trade him for significant value. Also, the O's locked up top catcher prospect Samuel Basallo long-term a few months ago. Basallo and Rutschman can easily coexist on the same roster, but it's not like Baltimore would have to look far for their new catcher if they move Rutschman. As for Mountcastle, he's a year away from free agency and pricey enough (projected $7.8 million in 2026) that he could get non-tendered, not traded. First base-only guys on the light side of the platoon aren't the hottest trade commodities.

Potential landing spots: Shockingly few contenders need catchers this offseason. The Phillies will if they don't sign J.T. Realmuto. I would imagine the Padres and Rangers would show interest in Rutschman as well. Mountcastle gives off "huh, weird trade for the Rockies" vibes.