The final week of the 2026 MLB regular season has arrived and there is still so much to be decided. The three National League divisions have been clinched (Braves, Brewers, Dodgers) and three American League postseason spots have been claimed (Rays, Red Sox, Yankees), which means half the postseason field remains up for grabs, plus seeding must be settled.

Also, Yordan Alvarez has a shot at the AL Triple Crown (three points up in batting average, one back in homers, six back in RBI) and Pete Crow-Armstrong is two stolen bases away from baseball's seventh 40-40 season. Alvarez and Crow-Armstrong will look to make individual history while also pushing their teams into the postseason. There's a lot on the line this week.

With that in mind, here's a look at the 17 teams still mathematically alive in the postseason races, and what they need to do this weekend to punch their ticket to October. The postseason begins one week from Tuesday with the Wild Card Series.

AL East

Tampa Bay Rays (95-60)

Playoff position: Clinched postseason berth, six games up in AL East

Clinched postseason berth, six games up in AL East Schedule: 4 at Yankees, 3 at Phillies

4 at Yankees, 3 at Phillies What they're playing for: AL East title, No. 1 seed

The AL East title is a formality at this point. The Rays will play the Yankees four times in three days beginning Tuesday, so, yes, the Yankees still have a chance, but one win in those four games clinches the division title for Tampa. Once the Rays clinch the AL East, they will also lock up the AL's No. 1 seed and a Wild Card Series bye. They've already clinched a better record than the AL Central or AL West winner. The Rays could catch the Brewers for baseball's best record and thus home field advantage throughout the postseason, though it's a bit of a long shot. They're two back, but Milwaukee holds the tiebreaker.

New York Yankees (89-66)

Playoff position: Clinched postseason berth, six games back in AL East

Clinched postseason berth, six games back in AL East Schedule: 4 vs. Rays, 3 vs. Orioles

4 vs. Rays, 3 vs. Orioles What they're playing for: AL East title, top wild card spot

The Yankees must sweep the Rays in those four games this week to have any chance at the AL East title. Literally. One loss in those four games gives the Rays the division. Realistically, the Yankees will be the top wild-card team. New York is already guaranteed to be no worse than the second wild-card team, and they'll clinch the top wild-card spot with one more win or one more Red Sox loss.

Boston Red Sox (84-72)

Playoff position: Clinched postseason berth, 5 ½ games behind top wild-card spot

Clinched postseason berth, 5 ½ games behind top wild-card spot Schedule: 3 vs. Guardians, 3 vs. Cubs

3 vs. Guardians, 3 vs. Cubs What they're playing for: Top wild-card spot

There's not much on the line for the Red Sox. To steal away the top wild-card spot, they must go 6-0 while the Yankees go 0-7 this week, making it unlikely. The Red Sox are three games up on the White Sox for the third wild-card spot, plus they hold the tiebreaker. Boston could be locked in as the second wild-card team as soon as Tuesday. It would take a win, a White Sox loss, and a Yankees win.

Toronto Blue Jays (77-79)

Playoff position: Three games behind third wild-card spot

Three games behind third wild-card spot Schedule: 3 at Orioles, 3 vs. Reds

3 at Orioles, 3 vs. Reds What they're playing for: Third wild-card spot

Things are dire for the defending AL champions. They're three games behind the White Sox for the third wild-card spot but lost the season series, giving Chicago the tiebreaker. It's effectively a four-game deficit. If the Blue Jays go 6-0 this week, the White Sox only need to go 3-3 to finish ahead of them.

Baltimore Orioles (75-81)

Playoff position: Five games behind third wild-card spot

Five games behind third wild-card spot Schedule: 3 vs. Blue Jays, 3 at Yankees

3 vs. Blue Jays, 3 at Yankees What they're playing for: Third wild-card spot

Yes, the Orioles are mathematically alive despite having already lost 81 games. They won the season series against the White Sox, who currently sit in the third wild-card spot, which helps a little. If the Orioles go 6-0 this week, the White Sox only have to go 2-4 to finish ahead of them. Baltimore will be eliminated with any combination of losses and White Sox wins totaling two.

AL Central

Cleveland Guardians (81-75)

Playoff position: One game up in AL Central, four games up on postseason berth

One game up in AL Central, four games up on postseason berth Schedule: 3 at Red Sox, 3 at Royals

3 at Red Sox, 3 at Royals What they're playing for: AL Central title, third wild-card spot

Last year, the Guardians surged late and stole the division title away from the Tigers. This year, they're trying to do it to the White Sox. They moved into sole possession of first place over the weekend but, crucially, Chicago won the season series and has the tiebreaker. Cleveland must finish with a better record to win the division. The third wild-card spot is a fallback plan, but, again, the Guardians lost those tiebreakers to the Astros and Blue Jays. Finishing with the same record does Cleveland no good in any race. They must finish with a better record no matter what. The Guardians cannot clinch a postseason berth until Thursday at the earliest.

Chicago White Sox (80-76)

Playoff position: One game back in AL Central, three games up on third wild-card spot

One game back in AL Central, three games up on third wild-card spot Schedule: 3 at Royals, 3 vs. Rockies

3 at Royals, 3 vs. Rockies What they're playing for: AL Central title, third wild-card spot

The White Sox had a chance to bury the Guardians last week, but instead dropped two of three in Cleveland, and then fell into second place over the weekend. Chicago did win the season series and thus holds the tiebreaker, though, giving them a little more margin of error. Also, no contender has a more favorable schedule this final week. The White Sox will play six games against two teams that have already been eliminated from postseason contention and will have one foot in the batter's box and the other on the plane for their offseason vacation. For the third wild card, the White Sox hold the tiebreaker over the Blue Jays but not the Astros. They can clinch a postseason berth no earlier than Thursday.

AL West

Texas Rangers (78-78)

Playoff position: One game up in AL West

One game up in AL West Schedule: 3 vs. Mets, 3 at Twins

3 vs. Mets, 3 at Twins What they're playing for: AL West title

The third wild-card spot is not a viable fallback plan for the AL West runner-up. Chances are the division will send just one team to the postseason, and frankly, this division doesn't deserve any more than that. There's a real chance the AL West winner has a losing record. Anyway, the Rangers moved ahead of the Astros over the weekend, though Houston holds that tiebreaker, so Texas must stay ahead of them. The magic number is six. Any combination of Rangers wins and Astros losses totaling six gives Texas the AL West title. They can clinch no earlier than Thursday.

Houston Astros (77-79)

Playoff position: One game back in AL West, three games behind third wild-card spot

One game back in AL West, three games behind third wild-card spot Schedule: 2 at Mariners, 4 at Athletics

2 at Mariners, 4 at Athletics What they're playing for: AL West title, third wild-card spot

Seven losses in the last nine games bumped the Astros out of first place over the weekend for the first time since late July. They did win the season series against the Rangers, though, so they hold that tiebreaker, plus those four games against the A's to end the season are about as favorable as it gets. It's hard to see the third wild-card spot as a realistic option for the AL West runner-up. It's either win the division or go home in October.

Seattle Mariners (73-83)

Playoff position: Five games back in AL West

Five games back in AL West Schedule: 2 vs. Astros, 4 vs. Angels

2 vs. Astros, 4 vs. Angels What they're playing for: AL West title



Incredibly, the Mariners have been eliminated from the third wild-card race but not the AL West race. Elimination is imminent, though. They lost the season series to the Rangers, so that five-game deficit is functionally a six-game deficit. Seattle's only path to the postseason is going 6-0 this week while the Rangers go 0-6 and the Astros go 1-5 or 0-6.

NL East

Atlanta Braves (92-64)

Playoff position: Clinched NL East, four games behind No. 2 seed

Clinched NL East, four games behind No. 2 seed Schedule: 3 vs. Reds, 3 at Marlins

3 vs. Reds, 3 at Marlins What they're playing for: No. 2 seed

The Braves have already clinched the division title. The only question is whether they can catch the Dodgers for the No. 2 seed and thus a Wild Card Series bye. Atlanta won the season series and has that tiebreaker, but still, four games back with six to play qualifies as a long shot. The most likely outcome has the Braves playing in the Wild Card Series next week.

Philadelphia Phillies (86-70)

Playoff position: Four games up on third wild-card spot

Four games up on third wild-card spot Schedule: 3 vs. Brewers, 3 vs. Rays

3 vs. Brewers, 3 vs. Rays What they're playing for: Wild-card spot

Wide range of outcomes here. The Phillies could finish in the top wild-card spot or miss the postseason entirely. They're one game behind the Padres for the top wild-card spot and home field advantage in the Wild Card Series. They're four games up on the Diamondbacks for the third wild-card spot, though Arizona has that tiebreaker. Philadelphia's magic number is three. They can clinch a postseason spot as soon as Wednesday. After that, it's working through seeding with the Cubs and Padres, and trying to lock down home field for the Wild Card Series.

NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers (95-58)

Playoff position: Clinched NL Central, two games up on No. 1 seed

Clinched NL Central, two games up on No. 1 seed Schedule: 3 at Phillies, 3 vs. Cardinals

3 at Phillies, 3 vs. Cardinals What they're playing for: No. 1 seed

One more win or one more Braves loss will give the Brewers a Wild Card Series bye. Everything after that is gravy. They're two games up on the Dodgers for the NL's No. 1 seed and two games up on the Dodgers and Rays for MLB's best record, and they have the tiebreaker over both, so it's functionally a three-game lead. Milwaukee can clinch MLB's best record and home field advantage throughout the postseason as soon as Wednesday.

Chicago Cubs (87-69)

Playoff position: Five games up on wild-card spot

Five games up on wild-card spot Schedule: 3 vs. Marlins, 3 at Red Sox

3 vs. Marlins, 3 at Red Sox What they're playing for: Wild-card spot

Similar to the Phillies, the Cubs have already been eliminated from the division race but are well-positioned to secure a wild-card spot. Their five-game lead over the D-backs is really a six-game lead because Chicago won the season series and has the tiebreaker. The Cubs will clinch a postseason berth with their next win or Arizona's next loss. After that, it's jockeying for position with the Padres and Phillies, and potentially securing home field advantage in the Wild Card Series. Chicago currently sits in that top wild-card spot by virtue of holding the tiebreaker over San Diego.

NL West

Los Angeles Dodgers (96-60)

Playoff position: Clinched NL West, four games up on No. 2 seed

Clinched NL West, four games up on No. 2 seed Schedule: 3 vs. Padres, 3 at Giants

3 vs. Padres, 3 at Giants What they're playing for: No. 2 seed

The Dodgers won the World Series without a Wild Card Series bye last year, but you can be sure they want it this year. They're four games up on the Braves for the No. 2 seed (Atlanta has the tiebreaker) and can clinch that as early as Wednesday. The Dodgers can still catch the Brewers for the No. 1 seed and MLB's best record. They're two back, but it's really three back because Milwaukee has the tiebreaker. If the Dodgers go 6-0 this week, the Brewers would need to go 4-2 to hold onto the best record, which would give them home field advantage in a postseason rematch.

San Diego Padres (87-69)

Playoff position: Five games up on wild-card spot

Five games up on wild-card spot Schedule: 3 at Dodgers, 3 vs. D-backs

3 at Dodgers, 3 vs. D-backs What they're playing for: Wild-card spot

The Padres are in the same boat as the Cubs and Phillies. They've already been eliminated from the division race but are in good position to secure a wild-card berth. San Diego must take care of business against the Dodgers this week (no easy task, of course) to render this weekend's series with the D-backs meaningless. Their current five-game lead is comfortable and they can clinch a postseason berth as early as Wednesday, but any little slip-up this week could make that D-backs series meaningful. Sorting through wild-card seeding with the Cubs and Phillies will be the last item on the to-do list if/when the Padres secure a postseason berth.

Arizona Diamondbacks (82-74)

Playoff position: Four games behind third wild-card spot

Four games behind third wild-card spot Schedule: 3 at Rockies, 3 at Padres

3 at Rockies, 3 at Padres What they're playing for: Third wild-card spot

Pavin Smith and Nolan Arenado hit what could go down as season-saving home runs on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Those three games in San Diego this weekend could loom large. The season series is tied 5-5, so whoever wins the series gets the tiebreaker. The Cubs and Phillies aren't irrelevant here, but Arizona's most straightforward path to the postseason is getting to within three games of the Padres this week (they're five back of San Diego), and then sweeping the three games next weekend. It's a tall order, but not impossible.