Major League Baseball's offseason is drawing to a close. Just over two weeks remain until pitchers and catchers will report for duty at sites across Florida and Arizona. In the interim period, there's still plenty of business for teams to conduct, including signing top remaining free agents like lefty Framber Valdez and right-hander Zac Gallen. Below, CBS Sports has compiled Sunday's most notable moves and murmurs in one spot for your viewing convenience.

McCutchen displeased with continued free agency

Former MVP Award winner Andrew McCutchen, 39, took to social media on Saturday night to express his frustration with still being unsigned. In doing so, he suggested the Pirates are treating him differently than how other teams have handled their late-career stars.

"I wonder, did the Cards do this Wainwright/Pujols/Yadi? Dodgers to Kershaw? Tigers to Miggy? The list goes on and on," McCutchen posted as part of a longer message that coincided with the Pirates' fanfest. "If this is my last year, it would have been nice to meet the fans one last time as a player."

McCutchen has spent the last three seasons with the Pirates as he winds down his playing career. He hit .239/.333/.367 (95 OPS+) with 13 home runs and a stolen base in 135 games in 2025.

The Pirates have spent the winter upgrading their offense in an attempt to field a playoff-caliber squad. Those additions include trading for second baseman Brandon Lowe and outfielders Jake Mangum and Jhostynxon Garcia, and signing first baseman/DH Ryan O'Hearn.

This particular situation is a delicate one for the Pirates to navigate: McCutchen has meant a great deal to the franchise and should have been communicated with clearly about where he stands. It does track, though, that the Pirates front office feels pressure to explore any and all opportunities to upgrade where and how they can so as to maximize their talent level behind ace Paul Skenes.

Mets add Kimbrel

The Mets have signed right-hander Craig Kimbrel to a minor-league contract, per the New York Post. Kimbrel will earn a $2.5 million salary if he's able to make the Opening Day roster.

Kimbrel, 37, was at one point perhaps the best closer in the sport. He's bounced around a good deal in recent years, pitching for seven different clubs since the start of the 2021 season. Last year, he appeared in 14 big-league games with the Astros and Braves, compiling a 2.25 ERA (197 ERA+) and a 2.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Kimbrel has posted a 3.98 ERA (104 ERA+) and a 2.79 strikeout-to-walk ratio since 2023.

The Mets have been busy as of late, adding right-hander Freddy Peralta, outfielder Luis Robert, and infielder Bo Bichette to their roster over the past two weeks. Earlier this winter, the Mets signed relievers Luke Weaver and Devin Williams to slot into high-leverage roles.