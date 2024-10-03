This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

⚾ Good morning to all, but especially to ...

WEDNESDAY'S MLB WINNERS

It won't be all sweeps in the Wild Card Series. Jackson Chourio and Garrett Mitchell made sure of it. Chourio blasted a pair of home runs -- a lead-off homer and the game-tying one in the eighth inning -- and Mitchell hit a go-ahead two-run bomb later in the eighth as the Brewers beat the Mets, 5-3, to even the series.

Chourio and Mitchell made some impressive history:

Chourio (20 years, 205 days old) is the second-youngest player with a multi-home run playoff game, behind Andruw Jones .

. Mitchell joined Hall of Famer Paul Molitor as the only players in Brewers history with a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later of a playoff game.

as the only players in Brewers history with a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning or later of a playoff game. The Brewers had been 0-26 all-time in the playoffs when trailing entering the eighth inning.

Phew. Playoff baseball at its best ... unless you're a Mets fan. All three runs came off Phil Maton, and Carlos Mendoza explained why he chose Maton over Edwin Díaz.

In the other NL Wild Card Series, the Padres were able to hold off a late charge, but just barely. San Diego hung on, 5-4, to finish off the Braves.

After taking a 5-1 lead early, the coast looked clear ... until starter Joe Musgrove left with elbow tightness. A host of Padres relievers did a good job until the eighth inning, when Michael Harris II blasted a two-run homer to cut the deficit to one. That was as close as Atlanta would get, though, with Robert Suárez earning the save.

As for the offense, Kyle Higashioka homered for the second straight game, and Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill drove in two runs apiece. The Padres face their NL West-rival Dodgers next.

In the AL, after a dominant outing from Tarik Skubal in Game 1, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch promised "pitching chaos" in Game 2. Thanks to seven pitchers and some hitting chaos, his team has added chaos to the MLB playoffs. Detroit eliminated Houston in stunning fashion with a 5-2 win.

Trailing 2-1 in the eighth and staring down the barrel of the Astros' outstanding bullpen duo of Ryan Pressly and Josh Hader, the Tigers didn't blink. Kerry Carpenter scored the game-tying run on a Pressly wild pitch. Four batters later, pinch hitter Andy Ibáñez delivered a bases-clearing double off Hader to take the lead. It was the first go-ahead hit by a pinch hitter in franchise playoff history.

The Tigers were 10 games out of a playoff spot less than two months ago. They've never stopped believing, not then and certainly not now. Maybe they're too young to know better, or maybe they just have the right stuff at the right time. Up next are their AL Central nemesis Guardians.

The Royals made it three AL Central teams in the Divisional Series with a 2-1 win over the Orioles. Kansas City, much like Detroit, followed its established script, Mike Axisa writes. Seth Lugo and Angel Zerpa combined to get out of a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in the fifth, and a half-inning later, star Bobby Witt Jr. plated the game-winning run for the second straight day. The Royals face the Yankees next.

😄 Honorable mentions

😣 And not such a good morning for ...

Getty Images

THE WILD CARD SERIES LOSERS

And just like that, three seasons are done.

We'll start with the Astros, whose seven-year ALCS streak is over.

As Matt Snyder notes, the season wasn't a complete failure. Playoff baseball shouldn't be taken for granted, especially not with the injuries Houston dealt with. But 88 wins were their fewest for a full season since 2016. Though pieces of a championship-caliber core return, there are major questions, including what happens with Alex Bregman, at first base and especially with the rotation.

So the Astros' streak is over. The Orioles' can't end soon enough. Baltimore has lost 10 straight postseason games, tied for the fourth-longest in MLB history. Franchise pillars Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman combined to go 1 for 15 in this series. The top five spots in the batting order overall went 3 for 36. Making matters worse, Colton Cowser broke his hand.

Many people talk about the Orioles' bright future, but our Mike Axisa says it's time to win now. I wholeheartedly agree.

As for the Braves, they simply didn't have enough. Not many teams would. Early injuries to Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. put a cap on the ceiling, and Austin Riley's late injury, Chris Sale's even later injury and Monday's doubleheader proved too much to overcome. R.J. Anderson says better days are ahead.

😬 Not so honorable mentions

🏀 Knicks nail Karl-Anthony Towns trade, which is now official



Getty Images

It took a while, but the Karl-Anthony Towns deal to the Knicks is finally official. Here are the moving parts:

Knicks receive: Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves receive: Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop, Pistons' top-13 protected 2025 first-round pick (via Knicks)

Hornets receive: Charlie Brown, DaQuan Jeffries, Duane Washington Jr., two second-round picks (via Knicks), one second-round pick (via Timberwolves)

The Knicks had to sidestep Towns questions during media day, as the trade hadn't been finalized. Now that it's official, Brad Botkin says the Knicks made an excellent trade.

Botkin: "Towns will be free to do what he does best -- pick and pop all night and shoot the hell out of the ball in an optimally spaced floor without the burden of having to carry an offense. ... This is, quite simply, the perfect move at the perfect time for the Knicks -- not because Towns is a savior, but because he doesn't have to be. This is not a typical Hail Mary move by the Knicks. No, this is a new day."

Sam Quinn examined the ripple effects of the deal.

🏈 NFL, College Football QB Power Rankings



Getty Images

It's hard to believe it, but we're nearly a quarter of the way through the NFL season. And if you told someone a month ago that Patrick Mahomes would be outside the top five of the first October edition of Cody Benjamin's QB Power Rankings, they probably wouldn't have believed you. But it's true. Mahomes is sixth, behind ...

Josh Allen (previous: 1) Lamar Jackson (3) Brock Purdy (4) Sam Darnold (10) C.J. Stroud (5)

As surprising as Mahomes' struggles are, the rises of Baker Mayfield (16th to eighth) and Jayden Daniels (18th to ninth) are equally impressive.

In college football, we have a new No. 1 again, and it's hard to argue with the choice: Jalen Milroe is atop Tom Fornelli's list after his huge game against Georgia. Here's the top five:

Jalen Milroe (previous: 2) Cam Ward (1) Shedeur Sanders (5) Nico Iamaleava (6)

Hajj-Malik Williams (not ranked)

Yes, that's the Hajj-Malik Williams who took over at UNLV after Matthew Sluka's NIL-fueled transfer. What a rise from the former Campbell star, who had 301 total yards and four touchdowns against Fresno State.

⚽ UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 results



Getty Images

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 is in the books, but not before a plethora of notable upsets.

Lille stunned Real Madrid , 1-0, with the reigning champs having another wasteful day

stunned , 1-0, with the reigning champs having Aston Villa topped Bayern Munich , 1-0, with supersub Jhon Duran nabbing a late winner Unai Emery 's bunch and ending Bayern's 41-game unbeaten streak in Champions League group/league play. Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez headlines James Benge's Champions League Team of the Week

topped , 1-0, with supersub 's bunch and ending Bayern's 41-game unbeaten streak in Champions League group/league play. Villa keeper headlines James Benge's Despite going down to 10 men, Juventus came back to beat RB Leipzig , 3-2.

came back to beat , 3-2. Benfica romped over Atletico Madrid, 4-0.

Just about the only powerhouse looking the part was Liverpool, which eased past Bologna, 2-0. Chuck Booth says Arne Slot has Liverpool's Champions League and Premier League hopes thriving, and Chuck moved them up from fifth to second in his Champions League Power Rankings.

📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚾ NL Wild Card Series Game 3: Mets at Brewers, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Texas State at Troy, 7 p.m. on ESPNU

🏈 Buccaneers at Falcons, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏈 Sam Houston at UTEP, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network