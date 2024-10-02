Mets star Jose Iglesias became a household name this year when he dropped a single called "OMG" that became the team's rallying cry. Now, Iglesias and that song have gotten the attention of some famous musicians. Recording superstars Pitbull and Silvestre Dangond are set to be featured on a remix of the song to be released on Oct. 11. Iglesias, who goes by the stage name Candelita, announced the collaboration on Wednesday.

Iglesias' single "OMG," which was released in late June, has become both a Latino pop hit. Iglesias began using the song as his walk-up music after being called up midseason from the Triple-A Syracuse Mets, and it would then morph into a home run celebration as the Mets went on a hot streak that eventually carried them to an NL Wild Card berth.

Iglesias performed the song at this year's MLB Home Run Derby, and it has also become a great commercial hit: The single reached No. 1 on the iTunes Latin Pop charts on June 29, and it also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Digital Song Sales chart for the week of July 20.

Iglesias and the Mets are on the verge of continuing their magical run in 2024, as they were able to use a fifth inning rally to beat the Brewers 8-4 in Game 1 of their NL Wild Card matchup. With a victory on Wednesday night, the Mets can win their first playoff series since they won the NL pennant in 2015 on their way to an appearance in the World Series.