While baseball was not a part of the recently concluded Paris Summer Olympics, it's poised to once again be part of the suite of events in 2028 when the games will be held in Los Angeles. Most compelling of all, there's increasing cause to believe that Major League Baseball will permit its players to participate in the Olympics for the first time ever.

Don't be surprised if many players, including some of the biggest names in the sport, wind up eagerly signing up to represent their respective countries should MLB give the go-ahead. Already, Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper has enthused about the possibility of suiting up for the United States in the 2028 Olympiad, and New York Yankees slugger nonpareil Aaron Judge recently did the same. Such tantalizing possibilities have us thinking ahead to 2028 and, more specifically, what kind of team the United States might be able to trot out in the service of winning gold. So let's undertake this exercise right now.

The L.A. Games are four years away, which means we need to project which American players will be tops at their respective positions that far down the line. Needless to say, it's an exercise in guesswork. We're mostly looking for players who are productive in the here and now and are also young enough and possessing a high-enough performance ceiling that they project to be among the very best in the game in four years time. In other words, we want these players to be All-Star-caliber and in most instances still in their prime years in 2028. (You'll agree this is a highly speculative exercise.) As you'll soon see we'll make a couple of notable exceptions on the age front for reasons that will be explained. Obviously what follows assumes the players in question will be healthy and willing to participate in the 2028 Summer Games, and that they would choose to represent Team USA.

And now for your Ideal-World 2028 U.S. Olympic starting lineup …

Rutschman, a former No. 1 overall pick, is the best all-around catcher in the game right now, meaning he thrives with the bat (126 career OPS+ across parts of three seasons) and when it comes to the many-splendored defensive burdens of the most demanding position around. The guess here is that the native Oregonian still near the top of his guild by the time 2028 rolls around. 2028 age: 30

Also considered: Logan O'Hoppe, Angels; Cal Raleigh, Mariners; Ethan Salas, Padres

Since being plucked in the first round back in 2018, Casas has done nothing but hit. Across five minor-league seasons, the Florida native slashed .269/.374/.484, and since arriving in Boston he's got an OPS+ of 127 with 35 homers in 181 games. The guess here is that he's at least a two-time All-Star by the summer of 2028. 2028 age: 28

Also considered: Alec Burelson, Cardinals; Michael Busch, Cubs; Xavier Isaac, Rays

Second base: Jackson Holliday, Orioles

Aggressive projection for a 20-year-old who hasn't even spent a full month in the majors? Sure, but it's justified. Reaching the majors at such an age is itself a sign of future greatness and, coming up through the Orioles' system, Holliday was a strong producer against much older peer groups. Since being recalled, he's put up strong numbers and looked like he's ready to take the next step. By 2028, the Texan will be a force, it says here. 2028 age: 24

Also considered: Colt Keith, Tigers; Brice Turang, Brewers; Jordan Westburg, Orioles

Third base: Gunnar Henderson, Orioles

Henderson is of course presently the Orioles' All-Star shortstop, but it's possible he'll be moved to the hot corner at some point given the club's infield depth and Henderson's tight-end build. Even if he's not, the son of Alabama spent his first two seasons in the bigs as a primary third baseman, so shifting back to the position for Team USA won't be a big ask. Wherever he's deployed, Henderson's bat should still be what it presently is -- MVP-caliber. 2028 age: 27

Also considered: Alec Bohm, Phillies; Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pirates; Austin Riley, Braves; Mark Vientos, Mets

Witt Jr. is one of the most fun players in baseball and also one of the best. In this, his age-24 campaign, he's also an American League-MVP candidate. Ballyhooed since before he was drafted, this Texas native combines power, the capacity to hit for average, speed, and plus fielding at the premium position of shortstop, which, again, makes him one of the best players on the planet. That won't change for a long time. 2028 age: 28

Also considered: CJ Abrams, Nationals; Bo Bichette, Blue Jays; Anthony Volpe, Yankees; Masyn Winn, Cardinals

Outfield: Aaron Judge, Yankees

Yes, Judge is going to be a bit long in the tooth by baseball standards come 2028, but the best home run hitter in baseball gets a nod thanks to his enthusiasm for playing in the Olympics and his star power. Since his 30th birthday on April 26, 2022, the California slugger has an OPS north of 1.100, and he's racked up 137 homers in 363 games. In other words, he's been better than he's ever been and as such hasn't shown the faintest hint of a decline phase. We'll bet he's still a force by the time the Games come to L.A. 2028 age: 36

Outfield: Riley Greene, Tigers

Greene has power -- and even more power upside -- and can capably man all three outfield positions. As well, this Floridian made impressive strides with his plate discipline, which has predictably made him an even more dangerous hitter when he does decide to swing. Provided he stays healthy, Greene will be a regular All-Star… and a 2028 Olympian. 2028 age: 27

Outfield: James Wood, Nationals

The 6-foot-7 lefty batsman was a top-10 overall prospect in the high minors, and as a 21-year-old in the majors this season he's faring quite nicely thus far. At his peak -- which should be, oh, around 2028 -- the Maryland native will provide big-time power, lots of walks, and plus defense at an outfield corner. Wood doesn't get the attention that he should, but that will change soon enough. 2028 age: 25

Also considered: Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks; Evan Carter, Rangers; Colton Cowser, Orioles; Dylan Crews, Nationals; Jarren Duran, Red Sox; Michael Harris II, Braves; Steven Kwan, Guardians; Wyatt Langford, Rangers; Jackson Merrill, Padres; Kyle Tucker, Astros

Designated hitter: Bryce Harper, Phillies

Harper, like Judge, is a bit of an "emeritus" selection that reflects his stated excitement about the prospect of playing in the Olympics. Also like Judge, he's still a very potent hitter, and decline is never linear for the greats. In other words, this Vegas kid still figures to be a middle-of-the-order sort by the time it's time to compete in L.A. Having towering figures like Harper and Judge say they'd love to be a part of it builds "participatory momentum," if you will, which makes it more likely that other big names will sign on. 2028 age: 35

Also considered: Royce Lewis, Twins; Vinnie Pasquantino, Royals; Brent Rooker, A's

Starting pitcher: Paul Skenes, Pirates

Skenes, the most hyped pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg, lived up to the press clippings right away, as the California native arrived in the majors as what looks so far like a fully formed ace. He started the All-Star Game, and may wind up taking National League Cy Young honors despite not making his big-league debut until May 11. He's a special one right now and for the next decade-plus. 2028 age: 26

Also considered: Taj Bradley, Rays; Logan Gilbert, Mariners; Hunter Greene, Reds; George Kirby, Mariners; Shane McClanahan, Rays; Cole Ragans, Royals; Tarik Skubal, Tigers; Justin Steele, Cubs; Spencer Strider, Braves; Logan Webb, Giants

Your vigorous and righteous objections are not only expected, they are also welcomed.