Rays vs. Athletics score: Live AL Wild Card Game updates, highlights, full coverage
It's a winner-take-all affair at the RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland on Tuesday night
The Oakland Athletics (97-65) host the Tampa Bay Rays (96-66) in the American League Wild Card Game at RingCentral Coliseum in Oakland on Wednesday night (TB-OAK GameTracker). This, of course, is a winner-take-all affair, and said winner will advance to the ALDS to take on the mighty Astros beginning on Friday.
Rays right-hander Charlie Morton (16-6, 3.05 ERA) will take the mound after putting together a season worthy of AL Cy Young consideration. Morton will face off against Athletics lefty Sean Manaea (4-0, 1.21), who is making his first postseason start after returning in September after recovering from shoulder surgery. Here's a closer look at the starting lineups for both clubs.
Wednesday's game is the first postseason meeting between the two franchises. The Rays are making their first postseason appearance since 2013 while the Athletics are making their fifth postseason appearance since 2012. In 2013, the Rays won the AL wild card game over the Indians, but later lost to the eventual World Series champion Red Sox in four games in the ALDS. Oakland lost to the Yankees in the 2018 AL wild card game, and haven't advanced past the ALDS since 2006.
How to watch
Date: Wednesday, Oct. 2 | Time: 8:09 p.m. ET
Location: RingCentral Coliseum (Oakland, California)
TV: ESPN | Stream: WatchESPN
Odds: TB: +113 | OAK: -128 | O/U: 7
Live updates
We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
