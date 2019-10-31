2019 MLB World Series bracket: Playoff results as Nationals defeat Astros for championship

The Nationals took down the Astros in seven games

The Washington Nationals are the 2019 World Series champions. The Nats defeated the Houston Astros in a decisive Game 7 in Houston for the first title in franchise history. The win capped an unlikely run through the postseason for Washington. The full 2019 postseason schedule and scores from each game can be found below.

Here's the full list of playoff results:

World Series: Washington vs. Houston

DATEWASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 4-3TIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 22

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4

8 p.m.

Fox

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 23

Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3

8 p.m.

Fox

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 25

Game 3: Houston 4, Washington 1

8 pm.

Fox

Nationals Park

Oct. 26

Game 4: Houston 8, Washington 1

8 p.m.

Fox

Nationals Park

Oct. 27

Game 5: Houston 7, Washington 1

8 p.m.

Fox

Nationals Park

Oct. 29

Game 6: Washington 7, Houston 2

8 p.m.

Fox

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 30

Game 7: Washington 6, Houston 2

8 p.m.

Fox

Minute Maid Park

* - if necessary

ALCS: Houston vs. N.Y. Yankees

DATEHOUSTON WINS SERIES, 4-2TIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 12

Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0

8 p.m.

Fox

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 13

Game 2: Houston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 (F/11)

8 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 15

Game 3: Houston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

4 p.m.

FS1 

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 17

Game 4: Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

8 p.m.

FS1

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 18

Game 5: N.Y. Yankees 4, Astros 1

7 p.m.

FS1

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 19

Game 6: Houston 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

8 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

NLCS: St. Louis vs. Washington

DATEWASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 4-0TVVENUE

Oct. 11

Game 1: Washington 2, St. Louis 0

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 12

Game 2: Washington 3, St. Louis 1

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 14

Game 3: Washington 8, St. Louis 1

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 15

Game 4: Washington 7, St. Louis 4 

TBS

Nationals Park

NLDS: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers 

DATEWASHINGTON WINS SERIES, 3-2TVVENUE

Oct. 3

Game 1: L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

TBS

Dodger Stadium

Oct. 4

Game 2: Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

TBS

Dodger Stadium

Oct. 6

Game 3: L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 4

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 7

Game 4: Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 1

TBS

Nationals Park

Oct. 9

Game 5: Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

TBS

Dodger Stadium

NLDS: St. Louis vs. Atlanta

DATEST. LOUIS WINS SERIES, 3-2TVVENUE

Oct. 3

Game 1: St. Louis 7, Atlanta 6

TBS

SunTrust Park

Oct. 4

Game 2: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 0

TBS

SunTrust Park

Oct. 6

Game 3: Atlanta 3, St. Louis 1

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 7

Game 4: St. Louis 5, Atlanta 4 (F/10)

TBS

Busch Stadium

Oct. 9

Game 5: St. Louis 13, Atlanta 1

TBS

SunTrust Park

ALDS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston

DATEHOUSTON WINS SERIES, 3-2TIME (ET)TVVENUE

Oct. 4

Game 1: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 2

2 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 5

Game 2: Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

9 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

Oct. 7

Game 3: Tampa Bay 10, Houston 3

1 p.m.

MLBN

Tropicana Field

Oct. 8

Game 4: Tampa Bay 4, Houston 1

7 p.m.

FS1

Tropicana Field

Oct. 10

Game 5: Houston 6, Tampa Bay 1

7 p.m.

FS1

Minute Maid Park

ALDS: Minnesota vs. N.Y. Yankees

DATEN.Y. YANKEES WIN SERIES, 3-0TVVENUE

Oct. 4

Game 1: N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 4

MLBN

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 5

Game 2: N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2

FS1

Yankee Stadium

Oct. 7

Game 3: N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 1

FS1

Target Field

Wild Card Games

DATEMATCHUPVENUE

Oct. 1

NL: Washington 4, Milwaukee 3

Nationals Park

Oct. 2

AL: Tampa Bay 5, Oakland 1

Oakland Coliseum

