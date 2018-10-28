Red Sox vs. Dodgers score: Live updates from World Series Game 4, highlights, stats, full coverage
The Red Sox will try to take a commanding 3-1 lead over the Dodgers on Saturday night
The World Series resumes Saturday night, with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Boston Red Sox for the second time in the best-of-seven series. Boston has a 2-1 series lead following Los Angeles's thrilling win in Friday's marathon Game 3. Here's how you can watch Game 4:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8:09 p.m. ET | Location: Dodger Stadium in L.A.
TV channel: Fox | Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free) | Live stats: GameTracker
Odds: Dodgers -138/Red Sox +128 | Picks: Check SportsLine's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Live updates: World Series Game 4
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the Red Sox vs. Dodgers. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eckersley throws first pitch to Gibson
Eckersley has continued to be a good sport about the iconic moment
-
Red Sox-Dodgers Game 4 preview, pick
Here's everything you need to know about Game 4
-
Diaz, Hader win Reliever of Year Awards
The awards were presented in Dodger Stadium before Game 4 of the World Series
-
In praise of Nunez's Game 3 adventure
Eduardo Nunez had a game to forget and remember in Game 3
-
World Series Game 4 lineups
The Red Sox hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Fall Classic
-
Rich Hill to start Game 4 for Dodgers
The Dodgers at 3:27 a.m. changed the Game 4 starter to TBD