Tarik Skubal's injury return wasn't his best, but there were plenty of positives for Tigers ace

Tigers ace and two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal last pitched in the majors on April 29. He returned to action Saturday after a speedy recovery from surgery to remove bone chips from his left elbow. The procedure featured the use of a nanoscope and could clear the way for much quicker recoveries in the near future.

Skubal's return Saturday was a mixed bag, in which he took the loss in a 3-1 Guardians win.

He was removed after 80 pitches, having worked 4 ⅔ innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts. That's definitely below the high bar he's set for himself, but there were plenty of positives. Remember, he's coming back from surgery on his pitching arm.

The velocity on Skubal's pitches was there. He was throwing his four-seam fastball an average of 97.8 miles per hour, and his previous average this season was 96.6. His sinker was averaging 98 against a season average of 96.4 as well.

There was plenty of good on display, such as this nasty changeup getting a swing-and-miss strikeout:

The velocity was dipping by the time he got to the fifth inning, though, showing he's not fully functional just yet.

Speaking of which, Skubal allowed a home run on an 0-2 count for just the fifth time in his entire career. That generally doesn't happen when he's locked in.

Another area where he wasn't all the way Cy Young Skubal was control and command. He wasn't hitting all his spots with the relative ease with which he usually does. Further, 53 of his 80 pitches (66.25%) were strikes. His strike percentage each of the previous three seasons has been above 69%, topping out last season at 70.3%. It's just a small dip below, but this is another illustration of how Skubal was still working his way back on Saturday.

Keep in mind that Skubal only took one minor-league rehab start and threw 54 pitches in it. He got to 80 Saturday. The best bet is he works up into the 90s next time out, and he'll start looking a lot more like his elite self shortly thereafter.

Skubal's next start is scheduled for next Friday against the White Sox in Detroit's Comerica Park.