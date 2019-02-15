Yankees, Luis Severino avoid arbitration with four-year, $40 million contract extension, reports say
New York locked down its All-Star starting pitcher until at least 2023
The New York Yankees and starting pitcher Luis Severino have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a four-year, $40 million deal, according to multiple reports. Severino will be guaranteed $40 million over a four-year contract that includes a club option for a fifth season. The new contract is pending a physical.
ESPN's Jeff Passan has the full breakdown of Sevy's deal:
The Phillies' recent deal with starting pitcher Aaron Nola created the framework for the Yankees to sign Severino long-term. Nola and the Phillies agreed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension. Severino's deal with New York can max out at $52.25 million over five years. He will give up only one year of free agency -- one fewer than Nola did. If the Yankees exercise the $15 million option, Severino will hit the open market at 29 years old.
Severino, who turns 25 next week, is coming off a ninth-place finish in Cy Young Award voting. He started 32 times last season, recording a 129 ERA+ and 4.78 strikeouts per walk. In 2018, Severino led all MLB pitchers with an average fastball velocity of 97.6 miles per hour for the second consecutive year.
