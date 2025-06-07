Two titles are up for grabs in New Jersey at UFC 316 as we've got a bantamweight rematch between challenger Sean O'Malley and champion Merab Dvalishvili as well as the women's bantamweight bout between challenger Kayla Harrison and champion Julianna Pena. If you're a bettor interested in UFC betting and utilizing sportsbook promos and betting sites for UFC 316, you may be interested in the DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $300 in bonus bets if they win a first wager of at least $5.

Betting on UFC 316

O'Malley is a former bantamweight champion, but he lost his belt to Dvalishvili via unanimous decision at UFC 306 last September. That was just the second loss of O'Malley's career. Saturday is O'Malley's first fight since dropping the belt to Dvalishvili, and he owns a career record of 18-2. Dvalishvili retained the title in January via unanimous decision against Umar Nurmagomedov to move to 19-4.

Dvalishvili is a -285 (wager $285 to win $100) favorite on the money line at DraftKings, while O'Malley enters this bout as a +230 (wager $100 to win $230) underdog. Oddsmakers expect this bout to be a long one, potentially going the distance once again. The over/under for total rounds is 4.5 (the fight must go past the 2:30 mark of the fifth and final round), with the Under priced at +195 and the Over at -260.

The other title fight sees Pena make her first defense of her bantamweight title against Harrison. Pena won the belt in October after a split decision victory over Raquel Pennington to move to 12-5 for her career. Harrison is 18-1 and on a three-fight winning streak, with her last win coming via unanimous decision against Ketlen Viera in October.

The challenger is a resounding -750 favorite at DraftKings to walk out of Newark as the new champ, while Pena is a +525 underdog to retain. Under 4.5 total rounds is priced at -200, while Over 4.5 rounds is +154.

Responsible gaming

Bettors of all experience levels need to practice and understand responsible gaming. That means not chasing losses, understanding your limits and also knowing the tools and resources available to you. DraftKings offers many resources, such as time and wager limits, for its users, and there are also national resources available such as The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER.