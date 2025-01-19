UFC 311 was a wild ride. Islam Makhachev and Jiri Prochazka were among the four main card acts to score stoppages. Even the one fight that went the distance was memorable as Merab Dvalishvili showed inspiring will against Umar Nurmagomedov.

It's only January and the puzzle pieces are falling in place for the rest of the year. Arman Tsarukyan still needs his lightweight title shot after pulling out of Saturday's main event one day earlier. Dvalishvili looks towards making his second bantamweight title defense. Then there's Jiri Prochazka, who is in a peculiar place after knocking out Jamahal Hill.

Let's take a look at the best fights to make in the lightweight, bantamweight and light heavyweight divisions after UFC 311.

Lightweight

Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2: The UFC worked with what they had but it's a shame Tsayukran was injured. UFC 311 lost two great main card fights: Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan and Moicano vs. Beneil Dariush. It's unknown how long Tsarukyan needs to recover, but Makhachev requires time off with Ramadan approaching at the end of February. Tsarukyan is the second-best lightweight and his style mirrors Makhachev's in interesting ways. The UFC should make it a priority to rebook this fight as soon as possible. Sorry to Charles Oliveira, who expected to fight the winner. UFC CEO Dana White said Tsarukyan wouldn't get the next title shot but I hope he reconsiders.

Renato Moicano vs. Beneil Dariush or Michael Chandler: Moicano did not suffer much damage on Saturday despite the first-round stoppage. UFC could rebook Dariush vs. Moicano if the unexpected title challenger wants a quick turnaround. If Dariush heads elsewhere, a fight between Moicano and Chandler is compelling. It's the right level of competition for both fighters with high finishing potential. Moicano and Chandler are action fighters most effective with submissions and striking, respectively. They also have some cache with the audience.

Bantamweight

Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Sean O'Malley 2: O'Malley and Petr Yan are the two clear candidates for Dvalishvili's next title defense. Yan has momentum with two consecutive wins but was swept 50-45 when he fought Dvalishvili in March 2023. O'Malley at least took rounds from Dvalishvili in their first fight. O'Malley should require a win before challenging for the belt, but there are no other viable contenders. UFC seems to see O'Malley as a bigger draw than Yan so that's the direction we'll go. If Dvalishvili can't fight soon, a title eliminator between O'Malley and Yan is perfect. Their first fight was tremendous.

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Petr Yan: Dvalishvili was critical about Nurmaogmedov only fighting one ranked contender, Cory Sandhagen, to earn a title shot. Fighting Yan gives Nurmagomedov the elite experience to make another run for the title. Nurmagomedov vs. Yan sounds like a great stylistic match-up, though I'd also expect Nurmagomedov vs. O'Malley.

Light heavyweight

Jiri Prochazka vs. Jan Blachowicz or Carlos Ulberg: Prochazka is the highest-ranked light heavyweight contender besides Magomed Ankalaev. Unfortunately, two KO losses to Alex Pereira omit him from title contention. Even if Ankalaev beats Pereira at UFC 313, the promotion will likely opt for an immediate rematch. Prochazka's best option is fighting the winner of Blachowicz vs. Ulberg. Former light heavyweight champion Blachowicz hasn't competed since taking Pereira to a split decision loss in the latter's 205-pound debut. Ulberg is an exciting action fighter rising through the ranks. Whoever wins on March 22 should fight Prochazka in a title eliminator.

Jamahal Hill vs. Jan Blachowicz or Carlos Ulberg: Pairing up the two losers also makes sense. UFC 311 and UFC Fight Night in London are about eight weeks apart. Blachowicz and Ulberg are fresh matchups for Hill. A Hill vs. Ulberg fight is a particularly intriguing fight between strikers.