Allen leads Nets to 101-91 victory over Hornets

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) Jarrett Allen had 22 points and 17 rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Charlotte Hornets 101-91 on Wednesday night.

Taurean Prince and Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points apiece for Brooklyn, which was without Kyrie Irving for the third straight game because of a right shoulder injury.

Terry Rozier had 18 points and Devonte' Graham added 17 for Charlotte, which lost its second straight game.

Charlotte held the Nets to two points through the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 84-81. But the Nets regrouped. Prince's driving layup gave the Nets a 95-86 lead with 3:28 remaining and they never looked back.

Brooklyn held the Hornets to 73 points, the fewest the Nets have allowed through three quarters this season, to take a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter. Allen led the Nets with 11 points in the third.

The Nets took a 56-51 lead into the locker room at the half as Prince and DeAndre Jordan led all scorers with 12 points each.

Both teams scored 26 apiece in the first quarter as Prince led the Nets with nine points and Bismack Biyombo scored eight for Charlotte.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Coach James Borrego credited Graham's strong start to studying Kemba Walker and Tony Parker last season. ... Charlotte shot 37%.

Nets: Coach Kenny Atkinson on Irving's injury status: ''I don't think it's a long-term thing. I wouldn't say we're being overcautious. . Do I think it's a long-term thing? No. I don't think he can play through it right now quite honestly. That's where we are. We'll see where that goes.'' . Caris LeVert (right thumb surgery) is also out for Brooklyn.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Visit Washington on Friday night.

Nets: Host Sacramento on Friday night.

Team Stats
Points 91 101
Field Goals 30-81 (37.0%) 36-90 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 11-33 (33.3%) 10-39 (25.6%)
Free Throws 20-26 (76.9%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 50 65
Offensive 8 13
Defensive 33 40
Team 9 12
Assists 17 19
Steals 8 11
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 23 21
Technicals 0 0
D. Graham PG 4
17 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
20 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
1234T
Bench
M. Monk
B. Biyombo
D. Bacon
N. Batum
M. Williams
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Monk 13 3 1 5/13 1/4 2/2 1 27 2 0 1 1 2 +9 19
B. Biyombo 10 7 1 2/4 0/0 6/6 2 16 1 1 0 3 4 -3 21
D. Bacon 6 1 1 2/4 0/1 2/2 2 13 2 1 0 0 1 -8 12
N. Batum 3 5 3 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 25 0 0 1 0 5 -4 13
M. Williams 2 0 0 1/7 0/3 0/0 4 24 0 0 1 0 0 +5 1
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Co. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 41 17 30/81 11/33 20/26 23 235 8 3 16 8 33 -50 161
Bench
D. Jordan
T. Pinson
I. Shumpert
D. Musa
K. Durant
K. Irving
C. LeVert
H. Ellenson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
D. Nwaba
N. Claxton
R. Kurucs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Jordan 14 7 0 5/5 0/0 4/4 1 20 0 0 0 0 7 0 21
T. Pinson 5 0 1 1/4 1/3 2/2 2 15 2 0 1 0 0 -7 8
I. Shumpert 4 2 0 2/8 0/4 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 0 2 -5 6
D. Musa 4 7 1 2/9 0/4 0/0 1 19 2 0 2 4 3 0 13
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Claxton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 101 53 19 36/90 10/39 19/23 21 235 11 1 15 13 40 +50 189
