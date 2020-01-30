UTA
DEN

Short-handed Nuggets host hot Jazz

  • Jan 30, 2020

The Denver Nuggets are dealing with injuries to key rotation players, so the tough schedule to end the month of January is even rougher for them.

The last three games come against teams with a combined 33-7 record for January, with games left against two of the hottest teams in the NBA.

Denver travels to play Milwaukee on Friday night, but before facing a team that is 11-1 for the month, the Utah Jazz come to town for a key showdown on Thursday night. It is the first meeting of the season between the teams.

Utah enters the matchup at 11-3 for the month after its 127-120 loss at San Antonio on Wednesday night, but fatigue won't be a factor in a battle for first place in the Northwest Division. The Nuggets have been atop the division most of the season but the recent play by the Jazz had vaulted them over Denver.

The loss to the Spurs on Wednesday night left both teams with a 32-15 record. It figures to be a tight race for the second half of the season, which makes Thursday's nationally televised game even more important.

The Nuggets are coming off a 104-96 loss at Memphis on Tuesday night, a game in which they looked fatigued and out of sync without Jamal Murray, Paul Millsap and Mason Plumlee. Guard Gary Harris is back from a right adductor strain but he is on a minutes restriction.

Murray (left ankle), Millsap (left knee contusion) and Plumlee (right foot injury) will not play against Utah, making things more difficult against the Jazz.

Denver's defense was soft in the middle against the Grizzlies and the offense struggled. Memphis had 11 blocks and forced 19 turnovers, seven by Nikola Jokic, who finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds.

"We had a lot of failed possessions," Jokic said. "Defense was not what it was supposed to be. We were living in the paint. They would blow by us."

Plumlee's defense might have helped shore up the paint defense but until he gets back the Nuggets will have to find a way to keep Utah's guards from getting to the rim. Jokic will also have to figure out how to score against Rudy Gobert, who is fourth in the league in blocks with 2.0 per game.

The Jazz can't relax against Denver, a lesson they learned in dropping a home game to the short-handed Houston Rockets on Monday night. Head coach Quin Snyder said before that game it's dangerous to take a hurting team lightly, and then Houston made him prophetic.

"Well, I think there's plenty of examples of short-handed teams playing well and winning," he said. "And I think as much as we've talked about a couple things -- we've talked about getting better throughout the course of the year, and in order to do that, we've wanted to make it about us and how we play. Obviously competition helps clarify those things for you."

Utah should be motivated now that it has lost consecutive games for the first time since dropping three in a row from Dec. 1-4.

4th Quarter
UTA Jazz 30
DEN Nuggets 29

Time Team Play Score
0:09   Will Barton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:09   Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell  
0:09   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
0:13   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:19   Out of bounds turnover on Jerami Grant  
0:38 +2 Jordan Clarkson made reverse layup 100-105
0:43 +2 Nikola Jokic made driving layup, assist by Monte Morris 98-105
1:02   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
1:05   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 98-103
1:32 +2 Jordan Clarkson made jump shot 98-101
1:41 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 96-101
1:41 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 96-100
1:41   Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert  
1:54 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 3rd of 3 free throws 96-99
1:54 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 2nd of 3 free throws 95-99
1:54 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 1st of 3 free throws 94-99
1:54   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
2:10 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 93-99
2:10   DEN team rebound  
2:10   Nikola Jokic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:10   Personal foul on Joe Ingles  
2:10   DEN team rebound  
2:11   Will Barton missed jump shot  
2:33 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 93-98
2:33 +1 Donovan Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 92-98
2:33   Shooting foul on Monte Morris  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
2:33   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
2:41   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
3:06 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 91-98
3:09   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
3:12   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
3:36 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot 88-98
3:50 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 85-98
3:50 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 85-97
3:50   Personal foul on Royce O'Neale  
4:05 +2 Donovan Mitchell made floating jump shot, assist by Jordan Clarkson 85-96
4:17 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 83-96
4:36   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
4:38   Rudy Gobert missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:38   UTA team rebound  
4:38   Rudy Gobert missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:38   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
4:52   Monte Morris missed jump shot  
5:09 +3 Jordan Clarkson made 3-pt. jump shot 83-94
5:14   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
5:16   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30 +2 Jordan Clarkson made finger-roll layup 80-94
5:49 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 78-94
6:19   Personal foul on Nikola Jokic  
6:19   UTA team rebound  
6:19   Jordan Clarkson missed hook shot  
6:32 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot 75-92
6:55   DEN team rebound  
6:56   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made jump shot, assist by PJ Dozier 75-90
7:29 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Joe Ingles 75-88
7:37   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
7:39   Michael Porter Jr. missed hook shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
7:51   Jordan Clarkson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
8:07   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
8:12   Emmanuel Mudiay missed driving layup, blocked by PJ Dozier  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:22   PJ Dozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42 +2 Jordan Clarkson made hook shot 73-88
8:57 +3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Dozier 71-88
9:16   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
9:18   Jordan Clarkson missed hook shot  
9:28   UTA team rebound  
9:30   Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Personal foul on PJ Dozier  
9:42   Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:43   Bojan Bogdanovic missed driving layup  
10:04 +1 Jerami Grant made free throw 71-85
10:04   Shooting foul on Donovan Mitchell  
10:05 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Dozier 71-84
10:09   DEN team rebound  
10:12   PJ Dozier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
10:20   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:26 +1 Torrey Craig made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-81
10:26   DEN team rebound  
10:26   Torrey Craig missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:26   Flagrant foul on Georges Niang  
10:27   Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
10:30   Jordan Clarkson missed hook shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Clarkson  
10:40   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53 +1 Jordan Clarkson made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-80
10:53   UTA team rebound  
10:53   Jordan Clarkson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:53   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
11:05 +1 PJ Dozier made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-80
11:05 +1 PJ Dozier made 1st of 2 free throws 70-79
11:05   Shooting foul on Ed Davis  
11:13   Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
11:15   Joe Ingles missed jump shot  
11:27   Personal foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
11:27   UTA team rebound  
11:28   Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44 +1 Jerami Grant made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-78
11:44 +1 Jerami Grant made 1st of 2 free throws 70-77
11:44   Shooting foul on Ed Davis  

3rd Quarter
UTA Jazz 22
DEN Nuggets 33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 PJ Dozier made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 70-76
0:07   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
0:09   Donovan Mitchell missed jump shot  
0:29 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 70-73
0:39   Out of bounds turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
0:59   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
1:01   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
1:20   Donovan Mitchell missed floating jump shot  
1:33 +1 Malik Beasley made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-70
1:33 +1 Malik Beasley made 1st of 2 free throws 70-69
1:33   Shooting foul on Ed Davis  
1:49   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
1:53   Emmanuel Mudiay missed jump shot  
2:09 +2 Torrey Craig made dunk 70-68
2:11   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
2:11   Michael Porter Jr. missed fade-away jump shot  
2:22   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
2:25   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:43 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Beasley 70-66
2:48   Defensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
2:51   Rudy Gobert missed alley-oop shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
3:13   Defensive rebound by PJ Dozier  
3:17   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:30   Will Barton missed jump shot  
3:39   Traveling violation turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
3:44   Personal foul on Will Barton  
3:57 +2 Will Barton made turnaround jump shot 70-63
4:13 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Mudiay 70-61
4:15   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Mudiay  
4:17   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Bad pass turnover on Rudy Gobert, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
4:33   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
4:36   Jumpball  
4:39   UTA team rebound  
4:39   Nikola Jokic missed layup, blocked by Royce O'Neale  
5:01 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Donovan Mitchell 67-61
5:21 +2 Nikola Jokic made layup 65-61
5:37 +2 Rudy Gobert made hook shot, assist by Royce O'Neale 65-59
6:04 +2 Monte Morris made driving layup 63-59
6:18   Out of bounds turnover on Donovan Mitchell  
6:40 +3 Jerami Grant made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 63-57
7:03 +2 Joe Ingles made finger-roll layup, assist by Donovan Mitchell 63-54
7:18 +2 Will Barton made jump shot 61-54
7:36 +2 Rudy Gobert made dunk, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 61-52
7:49   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
7:51   Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 59-52
8:23 +2 Nikola Jokic made fade-away jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 56-52
8:29   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
8:32   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
8:52   Traveling violation turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic  
8:59   Defensive rebound by Donovan Mitchell  
9:02   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:10   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:12   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28 +1 Will Barton made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-50
9:28 +1 Will Barton made 1st of 2 free throws 56-49
9:28   Shooting foul on Royce O'Neale  
9:36 +2 Rudy Gobert made layup, assist by Joe Ingles 56-48
9:40   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
9:42   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
9:53   Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:16 +3 Nikola Jokic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Barton 54-48
10:21   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
10:37 +3 Joe Ingles made 3-pt. jump shot 54-45
10:52 +2 Nikola Jokic made floating jump shot 51-45
11:20 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 51-43
11:26   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
11:28   Will Barton missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
11:37   Bojan Bogdanovic missed finger-roll layup  

2nd Quarter
UTA Jazz 25
DEN Nuggets 22

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   DEN team rebound  
0:00   Torrey Craig missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
0:03   Joe Ingles missed driving layup, blocked by Will Barton  
0:19   Defensive rebound by Joe Ingles  
0:21   Will Barton missed floating jump shot  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
0:31   Donovan Mitchell missed driving layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
0:38 +2 Will Barton made jump shot 48-43
0:53   Personal foul on Rudy Gobert  
1:13 +3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 48-41
1:19   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
1:22   Torrey Craig missed jump shot  
1:43   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
1:46   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:13 +2 Jerami Grant made floating jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 45-41
2:25   Turnover on Rudy Gobert  
2:25   Offensive foul on Rudy Gobert  
2:37 +2 Torrey Craig made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 45-39
2:53   Out of bounds turnover on Rudy Gobert  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Rudy Gobert  
3:11   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19 +1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 44-37
3:19   Shooting foul on Jerami Grant  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale  
3:34   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:38   Defensive rebound by Monte Morris  
3:41   Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53 +2 Jerami Grant made hook shot 43-37
3:55   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
