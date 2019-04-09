DEN
Mitchell scores 46, Jazz beat Nuggets 118-108

  • Apr 09, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell matched his career high with 46 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 118-108 on Tuesday night.

Rudy Gobert had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick Favors scored 16 points and Joe Ingles added 10 points and 13 assists as Utah won its last eight regular-season home games.

Malik Beasley scored 25 points to lead the Nuggets. Monte Morris added a season-high 22 points and Jamal Murray had 22. Gary Harris scored 15 points for Denver, which lost its second straight.

Mitchell scored 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting in 11 minutes in the first quarter as the Jazz raced to a lead. Mitchell took a steal in for a layup and drained a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to help Utah to a double-digit lead, 24-12, late in the quarter.

The Nuggets erased almost all of their deficit in the second quarter. Harris scored back-to-back baskets to cap a 12-4 run that cut Utah's lead to 41-38.

The Nuggets pulled within a point later in the quarter, but missed a chance to take their first lead when Nikola Jokic missed a pair of free throws. Ingles answered with a 3-pointer at the other end that sparked a 9-3 run as Utah moved ahead 58-51 just before halftime.

After trailing the entire first half, Denver took its first lead at 61-60 when Harris hit a jumper to open the third quarter. Mitchell gave the Jazz some breathing room again later in the period when he converted a three-point play to spark a 13-3 run. Favors cut to the rim for a dunk to finish off the outburst and put Utah ahead 89-79.

Denver closed to within a basket again after consecutive baskets by Morris and Mason Plumlee cut the Jazz lead to 95-92. The Nuggets never got closer.

The Jazz scored on seven straight possessions, punctuated by a dunk from Royce O'Neale off a steal that gave Utah a 114-98 lead with 3:24 remaining.

TIP INS

Nuggets: Morris had his fifth 20-point game of the season. . Nikola Jokic played only 16 minutes before fouling out in the fourth quarter. He finished with a season-low two points on 1-of-6 shooting and a season-low two rebounds. Denver outscored Utah 64-18 in bench points. ... The Nuggets entered a half-game ahead of Houston in the race for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Denver can finish no lower than the No. 3 seed.

Jazz: Favors played for the first time in April after missing the previous four games with back spasms. . Ingles had his seventh game with at least 10 assists this season. Six have come since the All-Star break. . Utah had a 48-31 advantage on rebounds and a 13-6 edge in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Minnesota on Wednesday.

Jazz: At Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

+ 3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 0:05
+ 1 Grayson Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:24
+ 1 Grayson Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 0:24
  Shooting foul on Monte Morris 0:24
+ 3 Malik Beasley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Torrey Craig 0:39
  Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez 0:45
  Georges Niang missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:49
+ 2 Jarred Vanderbilt made layup, assist by Malik Beasley 0:59
  Lost ball turnover on Ekpe Udoh, stolen by Jarred Vanderbilt 1:00
  Defensive rebound by Ekpe Udoh 1:01
  Monte Morris missed turnaround jump shot 1:04
Team Stats
Points 108 118
Field Goals 41-88 (46.6%) 41-78 (52.6%)
3-Pointers 12-25 (48.0%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 26-34 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 40 60
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 28 39
Team 9 12
Assists 24 24
Steals 9 5
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 7 15
Fouls 28 21
Technicals 1 2
M. Plumlee PF 24
10 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST
D. Mitchell SG 45
46 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 53-28 21382722108
home team logo Jazz 50-31 27333127118
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Nuggets
Starters
J. Murray
G. Harris
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
W. Barton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Murray 22 5 1 9/21 3/6 1/2 1 30 1 0 2 0 5 -18 28
G. Harris 15 0 2 7/15 1/3 0/0 5 21 1 0 0 0 0 -12 20
P. Millsap 5 4 1 1/7 0/2 3/4 3 21 0 1 1 1 3 -14 11
N. Jokic 2 5 2 1/6 0/0 0/2 6 16 1 1 1 2 3 -15 12
W. Barton 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 20 0 0 0 0 2 -15 4
Bench
M. Beasley
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
J. Vanderbilt
T. Craig
J. Hernangomez
I. Thomas
B. Goodwin
T. Lyles
T. Welsh
T. Lydon
M. Porter Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 25 0 1 9/13 5/6 2/3 1 31 2 1 1 0 0 -2 29
M. Morris 22 3 4 8/13 2/5 4/4 1 29 1 0 0 0 3 +8 34
M. Plumlee 10 8 8 4/7 0/0 2/5 4 34 2 0 1 0 8 -6 35
J. Vanderbilt 4 0 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 +6 5
T. Craig 3 2 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 5 21 0 0 1 0 2 +12 8
J. Hernangomez 0 2 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 2 +6 6
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lyles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welsh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lydon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 31 24 41/88 12/25 14/22 28 234 9 3 7 3 28 -50 192
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
D. Favors
J. Ingles
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 46 7 4 14/26 5/8 13/16 4 36 2 0 4 2 5 +24 59
R. Gobert 20 10 1 7/12 0/0 6/9 1 34 1 2 0 2 8 +26 35
D. Favors 16 7 1 7/12 0/1 2/3 3 22 1 0 3 3 4 -2 23
J. Ingles 10 6 13 4/8 2/6 0/0 3 34 1 0 2 1 5 +14 41
R. O'Neale 8 5 2 3/7 1/5 1/1 2 36 0 1 1 0 5 +20 17
Bench
J. Crowder
G. Niang
T. Sefolosha
G. Allen
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
R. Rubio
R. Neto
D. Exum
T. Bradley
K. Korver
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Crowder 7 7 1 2/4 1/2 2/3 2 24 0 1 1 0 7 -1 16
G. Niang 7 2 2 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 21 0 1 1 1 1 -9 13
T. Sefolosha 2 2 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 2 +9 4
G. Allen 2 1 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 3 13 0 0 1 0 1 -13 2
E. Udoh 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 -6 -1
N. Mitrou-Long 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
T. Cavanaugh 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -6 0
R. Rubio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 118 48 24 41/78 10/27 26/34 21 234 5 5 15 9 39 +50 209
