SA
LAC

No Text

Clippers beat Spurs as Leonard scored 38 against former team

  • AP
  • Nov 01, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points, Montrezl Harrell added 24 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat San Antonio 103-97 on Thursday night, handing the Spurs their first loss.

Leonard - who sat out Wednesday's game at Utah due to load management - also grabbed 12 rebounds for his first points-rebounds, double-double this season. It is also Leonard's first double-double in three meetings against the Spurs, where he played seven seasons (2011-18).

Leonard also has scored 30 or more in three of his first five games with the Clippers, who he signed with as a free agent during the offseason.

The game was close for the first 28 minutes, before the Clippers took control with a 9-1 run to take a 64-55 lead with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter. Leonard - who had 25 points in the second half - scored five of his 10 third-quarter points during the rally, including a dunk after a steal of DeMar DeRozan at midcourt.

San Antonio got within five (80-75) at the end of the third quarter before the Clippers scored 11 of the first 13 points in the fourth quarter with nine coming from Leonard. The Spurs scored six straight points to get within 97-93 with 2:34 left, but could not get closer.

DeRozan, a Los Angeles native, led San Antonio with 29 points and Derrick White added 20.

TIP-INS

Spurs: G Dejounte Murray will not play Friday night against Golden State as a precaution. He had knee surgery after tearing his right ACL during the preseason last year.

Clippers: Doc Rivers, who is two wins shy of 900 as a coach, improved to 7-0 on Halloween and 5-0 with Los Angeles.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Travel to Golden State on Friday to complete their first set of back-to-back games this season.

Clippers: Host Utah on Sunday. The teams have split their last 14 matchups.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Aldridge
12 PF
L. Williams
23 SG
30.2 Min. Per Game 30.2
22.6 Pts. Per Game 22.6
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
45.6 Field Goal % 43.2
48.0 Three Point % 46.3
77.8 Free Throw % 81.0
+ 2 Trey Lyles made dunk 0:20
  Offensive rebound by Trey Lyles 0:22
  Offensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl 0:22
  Jakob Poeltl missed dunk 0:22
  Derrick White missed jump shot 0:26
+ 1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:30
+ 1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Shooting foul on Patty Mills 0:30
  Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard 0:41
  Marco Belinelli missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:45
  Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan 0:52
Team Stats
Points 97 103
Field Goals 36-80 (45.0%) 39-91 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 5-26 (19.2%)
Free Throws 18-27 (66.7%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 58 54
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 40 37
Team 10 6
Assists 15 16
Steals 6 8
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 18 11
Fouls 28 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
29 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
38 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 3-1 2424272297
home team logo Clippers 4-2 23273023103
LAC -5, O/U 229
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAC -5, O/U 229
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 3-1 119.0 PPG 51.3 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo Clippers 4-2 116.4 PPG 41 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 23.8 PPG 5.5 RPG 2.3 APG 52.1 FG%
K. Leonard SF 29.2 PPG 7.6 RPG 6.2 APG 50.5 FG%
Top Scorers
D. DeRozan SG 29 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
K. Leonard SF 38 PTS 12 REB 1 AST
45.0 FG% 42.9
33.3 3PT FG% 19.2
66.7 FT% 74.1
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
D. Murray
L. Aldridge
T. Lyles
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. DeRozan 29 7 2 13/21 0/0 3/4 4 35 1 0 7 0 7 -2 34
B. Forbes 9 0 0 3/8 2/4 1/1 2 24 0 0 1 0 0 -16 8
D. Murray 8 7 2 2/5 0/1 4/6 5 23 3 1 2 0 7 -13 21
L. Aldridge 5 5 3 2/8 0/1 1/2 4 35 0 2 3 1 4 -10 15
T. Lyles 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 2 2 -4 8
Starters
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
D. Murray
L. Aldridge
T. Lyles
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. DeRozan 29 7 2 13/21 0/0 3/4 4 35 1 0 7 0 7 -2 34
B. Forbes 9 0 0 3/8 2/4 1/1 2 24 0 0 1 0 0 -16 8
D. Murray 8 7 2 2/5 0/1 4/6 5 23 3 1 2 0 7 -13 21
L. Aldridge 5 5 3 2/8 0/1 1/2 4 35 0 2 3 1 4 -10 15
T. Lyles 4 4 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 2 2 -4 8
Bench
D. White
R. Gay
P. Mills
J. Poeltl
M. Belinelli
L. Walker IV
D. Carroll
Q. Weatherspoon
C. Metu
D. Eubanks
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. White 20 5 2 6/11 3/4 5/6 2 24 1 2 1 2 3 +7 31
R. Gay 9 12 4 3/10 1/4 2/4 1 26 0 0 1 2 10 -3 28
P. Mills 6 1 1 2/4 1/2 1/2 4 22 1 0 2 0 1 +10 8
J. Poeltl 5 3 1 2/4 0/0 1/2 2 12 0 0 0 1 2 +4 10
M. Belinelli 2 2 0 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 2 +3 3
L. Walker IV 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 2 -6 2
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 97 48 15 36/80 7/21 18/27 28 234 6 5 18 8 40 -30 168
Clippers
Starters
K. Leonard
P. Beverley
L. Shamet
I. Zubac
P. Patterson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 38 12 1 15/32 2/4 6/6 3 34 4 0 4 5 7 +12 52
P. Beverley 8 4 5 3/7 1/3 1/2 3 32 0 0 0 0 4 -4 22
L. Shamet 7 0 2 2/8 1/7 2/2 3 25 1 0 0 0 0 +2 12
I. Zubac 6 5 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 3 16 0 0 0 0 5 +5 11
P. Patterson 0 9 2 0/5 0/5 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 4 5 +6 13
Starters
K. Leonard
P. Beverley
L. Shamet
I. Zubac
P. Patterson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 38 12 1 15/32 2/4 6/6 3 34 4 0 4 5 7 +12 52
P. Beverley 8 4 5 3/7 1/3 1/2 3 32 0 0 0 0 4 -4 22
L. Shamet 7 0 2 2/8 1/7 2/2 3 25 1 0 0 0 0 +2 12
I. Zubac 6 5 0 2/3 0/0 2/2 3 16 0 0 0 0 5 +5 11
P. Patterson 0 9 2 0/5 0/5 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 4 5 +6 13
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
M. Harkless
R. McGruder
J. Green
P. George
J. Motley
T. Mann
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
D. Walton
J. Robinson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 24 4 1 9/11 0/0 6/9 4 31 0 1 3 1 3 +3 28
L. Williams 12 2 5 5/19 1/4 1/2 1 32 0 0 2 0 2 +2 22
M. Harkless 8 4 0 3/3 0/0 2/4 5 19 1 0 1 1 3 +1 12
R. McGruder 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 -1 0
J. Green 0 8 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 21 1 0 0 0 8 +4 9
P. George - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mann - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 48 16 39/91 5/26 20/27 23 235 8 1 11 11 37 +30 181
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores