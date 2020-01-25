DEN
Jokic, Nuggets, control boards in 113-106 win over Pelicans

  Jan 25, 2020

NEW ORLEANS (AP)

With Nikola Jokic and Jerami Grant aggressively crashing the offensive glass, the Denver Nuggets were able to overcome an off night shooting on the road for an unusual but gratifying victory.

Jokic had 27 points and grabbed seven of his 12 rebounds on the offensive end and the Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-106 on Friday night.

Not only did the Nuggets win while shooting below 40%, but they also played most of the second half without coach Michael Malone on the sideline after he received two quick technical fouls from official Eric Lewis with 9:10 left in the third quarter.

“Obviously. I have to do a better job of being a leader and controlling those competitive emotions, but I always feel it’s also necessary to fight for your guys, to stand up for your guys,” said Malone, who received his initial technical for arguing a foul called against Grant and the second for his reaction to the first. “I was just proud of the fact that they were able to pull this one out.”

Zion Williamson scored 15 points in about 21 minutes for New Orleans. The Pelicans dropped to 0-2 since the NBA's top overall draft choice was activated for the first time this season Wednesday night following more than three months rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.

While the Pelicans have thus far restricted Williamson's playing time, he looked healthy when he dunked an alley-oop feed from Holiday and vaulted his 6-foot-6, 285-pound frame skyward to swat Malik Beasley's 8-foot floating jumper several rows back in the stands.

“My conditioning was a lot better even though it’s only been one game and I feel like I’m getting my chemistry back with my teammates,” Williamson said. “I feel like I played all right."

Denver finished with season highs of 24 offensive rebounds and 35 second-chance points.

“The stat that jumps out to me is the rebounding,” Malone said. "The fact that we were able to pull this out playing hard and getting contributions from so many people is great to watch.”

Grant grabbed six of his nine rebounds on the offensive end and had 14 points. Torrey Graig and Michael Porter Jr. each had three offensive rebounds.

Porter Jr. and Craig each had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Denver. The Nuggets improved to 3-2 since guard Jamal Murray went out with a left ankle sprain.

Denver led for most of the game and by as many as 15 points. The Pelicans were as close as 109-106 on Josh Hart's 3 with 1:19 remaining when rebounding problems that plagued them throughout the game struck again on Jokic's missed 3. Will Barton grabbed Denver's final offensive rebound and hit a driving layup with 48.7 seconds left.

“I don't think we wanted it enough tonight,” Williamson said. “It wasn't really difficult dealing with their size. It was a matter of finding a man and boxing him out. Simple as that.”

The Pelicans outshot Denver 46.3% to 37.7%, but committed 17 turnovers and missed 12 free throws. The Nuggets outrebounded New Orleans 56-45. The Nuggets' offensive rebounding gave them 106 shot attempts to New Orleans' 82.

JJ Redick scored 18 points for New Orleans and Hart finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Will Barton scored 13 points, while Monte Morris and Malik Beasley each added 10 points in reserve roles. ... Denver improved to 21-3 when outrebounding its opponent. ... Malone's ejection was his first this season.

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram scored 13 points but missed 8 of 11 shots. ... Holiday had 12 points but missed 12 of 17 shots. ... E'Twaun Moore scored 10 points in 14:28 off the bench. ... Redick now has 1,832 career 3-pointers, passing Kobe Bryant for 15th and Chauncey Billups for 14th in NBA history.

WILLIAMSON'S ENCORE

The Pelicans outscored Denver by 16 when Williamson was in the game. He soared to the hoop for a crowd-pleasing finger roll in which he flamboyantly transferred the ball from his right hand to his left before shooting. His layup, 9-foot turnaround from the lane and three rebounds helped fuel a 14-2 run that gave New Orleans a brief, 72-70 lead in the third quarter.

Williamson was subbed out for the final time with 6:52 left in the game and fans chanted, “We want Zion,” during the final minutes as the Pelicans tried to come back.

Williamson said whether he starts or finishes a quarter, “hasn't really been up to me. I'm just playing whenever they need me.”

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Houston on Sunday.

Pelicans: Host Boston on Sunday night in the last of three straight home games.

---

1st Quarter
DEN Nuggets 37
NO Pelicans 28

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:46   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
11:28 +2 Nikola Jokic made driving layup, assist by Jerami Grant 2-0
11:19 +2 Zion Williamson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 2-2
10:59 +2 Nikola Jokic made turnaround jump shot 4-2
10:48   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
10:41   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
10:20 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 4-5
9:50   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
9:40   Shooting foul on Torrey Craig  
9:40 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 4-6
9:40 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-7
9:28   Gary Harris missed jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
9:25 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 6-7
9:18   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
9:04 +2 Gary Harris made alley-oop shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 8-7
8:50   Lonzo Ball missed finger-roll layup  
8:49   NO team rebound  
8:39 +2 Zion Williamson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 8-9
8:24   Jerami Grant missed floating jump shot, blocked by Derrick Favors  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
8:20   Jerami Grant missed fade-away jump shot  
8:19   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
8:17 +2 Jerami Grant made driving layup, assist by Nikola Jokic 10-9
8:03   Shooting foul on Gary Harris  
8:03   Derrick Favors missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:03   NO team rebound  
8:03 +1 Derrick Favors made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-10
7:40   Shooting foul on Derrick Favors  
7:40 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 11-10
7:40 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-10
7:29   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
7:21 +2 Will Barton made jump shot 14-10
6:56   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Favors, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
6:39   Lost ball turnover on Jerami Grant, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
6:29   Out of bounds turnover on Brandon Ingram  
6:16   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
6:12   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
6:00 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JJ Redick 14-13
5:48   Michael Porter Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:41   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup, blocked by Will Barton  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
5:29 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jerami Grant 17-13
5:13 +2 Derrick Favors made layup, assist by Jrue Holiday 17-15
4:44   Jerami Grant missed fade-away jump shot  
4:42   Offensive rebound by Will Barton  
4:42   Will Barton missed dunk  
4:41   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
4:34   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
4:31   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:31 +1 Will Barton made free throw 18-15
4:23   Will Barton missed driving layup  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:20   Nikola Jokic missed dunk  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
4:20   Shooting foul on Jrue Holiday  
4:20 +1 Nikola Jokic made 1st of 2 free throws 19-15
4:20 +1 Nikola Jokic made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-15
4:12   Jrue Holiday missed layup  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Jahlil Okafor  
4:08 +2 Jahlil Okafor made dunk 20-17
3:58 +3 Torrey Craig made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 23-17
3:46 +2 Brandon Ingram made dunk, assist by Lonzo Ball 23-19
3:22 +2 Nikola Jokic made jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 25-19
3:13   Personal foul on Monte Morris  
3:03   Josh Hart missed floating jump shot  
3:00   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
2:55 +2 Torrey Craig made layup 27-19
2:46 +2 Jahlil Okafor made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 27-21
2:29   Monte Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Offensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
2:25   Michael Porter Jr. missed turnaround jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Jahlil Okafor  
2:14 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 27-24
1:52 +2 Monte Morris made jump shot, assist by Michael Porter Jr. 29-24
1:35 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 29-26
1:26   Personal foul on JJ Redick  
1:26   Personal foul on JJ Redick  
1:15 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Monte Morris 32-26
1:02   Shooting foul on Monte Morris  
1:02 +1 E'Twaun Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 32-27
1:02 +1 E'Twaun Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-28
0:47   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
0:47 +1 Michael Porter Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 33-28
0:47 +1 Michael Porter Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-28
0:38   Shooting foul on PJ Dozier  
0:38   Jaxson Hayes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:38   NO team rebound  
0:38   Jaxson Hayes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:37   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
0:30 +3 PJ Dozier made 3-pt. jump shot 37-28
0:23   Bad pass turnover on JJ Redick, stolen by Malik Beasley  
0:04   Bad pass turnover on PJ Dozier, stolen by Josh Hart  
0:01   Lonzo Ball missed dunk, blocked by Malik Beasley  
0:01   NO team rebound  

2nd Quarter
DEN Nuggets 26
NO Pelicans 28

Time Team Play Score
11:46   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Malik Beasley  
11:40 +2 Malik Beasley made finger-roll layup 39-28
11:24   Shooting foul on Juancho Hernangomez  
11:24 +1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 39-29
11:24   Jrue Holiday missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:21   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
11:14   Lost ball turnover on Michael Porter Jr., stolen by E'Twaun Moore  
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Nickeil Alexander-Walker, stolen by PJ Dozier  
10:53   Jarred Vanderbilt missed layup  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Jarred Vanderbilt  
10:50   Jarred Vanderbilt missed dunk  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
10:44 +2 Josh Hart made layup 39-31
10:29 +2 Malik Beasley made jump shot, assist by Juancho Hernangomez 41-31
10:17   Zion Williamson missed layup  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
10:14   Bad pass turnover on Zion Williamson, stolen by Juancho Hernangomez  
10:02   PJ Dozier missed floating jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Nickeil Alexander-Walker  
9:55   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed layup  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Juancho Hernangomez  
9:50 +2 Michael Porter Jr. made dunk, assist by Malik Beasley 43-31
9:42   Shooting foul on Michael Porter Jr.  
9:42 +1 Zion Williamson made 1st of 2 free throws 43-32
9:42   Zion Williamson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:37   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
9:31 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving layup 43-34
9:16   Bad pass turnover on Juancho Hernangomez, stolen by Zion Williamson  
9:11 +2 Zion Williamson made finger-roll layup 43-36
8:54   Malik Beasley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Zion Williamson  
8:44 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 43-39
8:31   Juancho Hernangomez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:26 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Dozier 46-39
8:26 +3 Michael Porter Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Dozier 46-39
8:12   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Jarred Vanderbilt  
8:07   Michael Porter Jr. missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
7:58 +2 Josh Hart made layup 46-41
7:42   Shooting foul on Frank Jackson  
7:42 +1 Malik Beasley made 1st of 2 free throws 47-41
7:42 +1 Malik Beasley made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-41
7:34 +3 E'Twaun Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 48-44
7:06   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
6:57 +2 Zion Williamson made layup, assist by Josh Hart 48-46
6:42   Will Barton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
6:35   Jrue Holiday missed layup  
6:32   Defensive rebound by Will Barton  
6:28   Personal foul on Jrue Holiday  
6:13   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
6:05   Jerami Grant missed driving layup  
6:03   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
5:56   Will Barton missed jump shot  
5:53   Offensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
5:52 +2 Torrey Craig made dunk 50-46
5:42   Bad pass turnover on Jrue Holiday, stolen by Nikola Jokic  
5:40   Gary Harris missed layup, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
5:29   Jerami Grant missed driving layup  
5:29   Jerami Grant missed driving layup  
5:24   Offensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
5:24 +2 Nikola Jokic made dunk 52-46
5:16   Derrick Favors missed layup, blocked by Jerami Grant  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
5:15   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
5:15   Derrick Favors missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:15   NO team rebound  
5:15 +1 Derrick Favors made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-47
5:00   Nikola Jokic missed jump shot  
4:46 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 55-47
4:46 +3 Will Barton made 3-pt. jump shot 55-47
4:28   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
4:16 +2 Gary Harris made jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 57-47
3:58   Brandon Ingram missed fade-away jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic  
3:43   Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
3:35   Jrue Holiday missed driving layup, blocked by Torrey Craig  
3:35   Offensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
3:35 +2 Jrue Holiday made dunk 57-49
3:35   Shooting foul on Nikola Jokic  
3:35 +1 Jrue Holiday made free throw 57-50
3:21 +2 Gary Harris made floating jump shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 59-50
2:59   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
2:53   Defensive rebound by Gary Harris  
2:47 +2 Jerami Grant made alley-oop shot, assist by Nikola Jokic 61-50
2:36   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Defensive rebound by Torrey Craig  
2:24   Gary Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
2:10   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:06   Defensive rebound by Michael Porter Jr.  
1:58   Will Barton missed jump shot  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Will Barton  
1:53   Michael Porter Jr. missed layup  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors  
1:33 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Favors 61-53
1:08   Jerami Grant missed layup, blocked by Brandon Ingram  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Jerami Grant  
1:06   Jerami Grant missed layup, blocked by Brandon Ingram  
1:05   DEN team rebound  
1:05   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
0:55 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 61-56
0:38   Vlatko Cancar missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
0:30   Josh Hart missed driving layup  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Vlatko Cancar  
0:08 +2 Jerami Grant made driving layup 63-56
0:05   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:04   Offensive rebound by Josh Hart  
0:01   Lonzo Ball missed fade-away jump shot  
0:01   NO team rebound  