Richardson, Simmons lead 76ers past Clippers 110-103

  • Feb 11, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid kept the Philadelphia 76ers close until Josh Richardson took over.

Richardson scored 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Sixers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-103 on Tuesday night.

Simmons had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Philadelphia, which has the NBA's best home record at 25-2. Embiid also scored 26 points, and Tobias Harris added 17 points and 12 boards.

“In the fourth quarter, I started attacking more,” Richardson said. “I was reading the defense. Coach put the ball in my hands and gave me the freedom to read it and attack. It's great. I itch for moments like that. In close games, we all want to be part of that positive effort and I had a part of it.”

Sixers coach Brett Brown credited Richardson's ability to run the pick-and-roll and spell Simmons at point guard for helping the team pull away from Los Angeles.

“Him being a leader and coming to life has a lot to do with some of those other things,” Brown said.

Kawhi Leonard led Los Angeles with 30 points, and reserve Landry Shamet scored 19 against his former team.

“I thought we lost the game because we didn't play with any continuity offensively,” coach Doc Rivers said.

Richardson nailed his third 3-pointer of the quarter to give Philadelphia a 102-94 lead with 4:44 left. Then he scored on a driving left-handed layup and made the free throw to complete the 3-point play, extending the lead to 11. His free throw made it 110-100 with 1:15 remaining after the Clippers cut the deficit to single digits.

“We didn't make shots (in the fourth quarter),” Leonard said. “(Richardson) got to the paint, made some big 3s for them. He made shots.”

Leonard faced the Sixers for the first time since his quadruple-doink, buzzer-beater knocked Philadelphia of the playoffs last May. Leonard's shot gave Toronto a 92-90 victory in Game 7 and the Raptors went on to win the NBA championship.

The Sixers opened the second half with a 16-5 run, taking a 70-59 lead. Simmons, Embiid and Glenn Robinson III combined for 14 of the 16.

“It's arguably the best game those two have paired up with since I've been here,” Brown said of Simmons and Embiid.

Simmons took 22 shots, just two short of tying his career best set as a rookie in 2017. Brown moved him around, giving him opportunities away from the ball.

“I just love being a player. I don't put myself at any one position because I'm so versatile,” Simmons said.

The Sixers led by 12 in the second quarter after Embiid's reverse layup two minutes in, but the Clippers chipped away. Los Angeles closed out the half with a layup by Williams and pull-up jumper by Leonard to tie it at 54.

ALL LOVE

Embiid heard some boos mixed in with loud cheers when he was introduced. The All-Star center shushed the crowd and screamed an expletive following a shot Sunday after the team heard boos. He exacerbated the situation with a social media post Monday and a friendly exchange with Jimmy Butler, hinting he might join his former teammate who now plays for Miami.

But it was all love for Embiid in the fourth quarter after he and Marcus Morris got into a shoving match. Embiid did a shimmy for fans and got a loud ovation.

“I could've shushed them again but it was all about having fun,” Embiid said.

He added: “If you dish it, you gotta take it back. But I love my city. We have a special relationship.”

TIP-INS

Clippers: Leonard was back in the lineup after sitting out a lopsided win over Cleveland. ... Guard Patrick Beverley missed his third straight game and sixth since Jan. 21 because of a sore right groin. ... The Clippers dropped to 1-2 with one game remaining on a four-game road trip.

76ers: Forward Al Horford came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season in 2007. Horford didn't score a point Sunday for the first time in 835 games. Furkan Korkmaz started instead and Robinson took Korkmaz's spot to begin the third quarter. Korkmaz had no points in 23 minutes after scoring 65 total in the past two games. ... Guard Alec Burks made his Sixers debut. He was acquired along with Robinson from Golden State for draft picks last week.

UP NEXT

Clippers: At Boston on Thursday in their final game before the All-Star break.

76ers: Host Brooklyn on Feb. 20 after eight days off for the All-Star break.

1st Quarter
LAC Clippers 22
PHI 76ers 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:43 +3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 3-0
11:25   Tobias Harris missed driving layup  
11:24   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
11:22   Ben Simmons missed jump shot  
11:22   Offensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
11:22 +2 Joel Embiid made dunk 3-2
11:22   Shooting foul on Kawhi Leonard  
11:22   Joel Embiid missed free throw  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
11:04   Paul George missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Richardson  
10:59   Offensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
10:57   Paul George missed jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
10:36   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
10:36 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
10:36 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-4
10:22 +2 Kawhi Leonard made floating jump shot, assist by Ivica Zubac 5-4
10:04   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
9:56   Paul George missed jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:40 +2 Ben Simmons made reverse layup 5-6
9:32   Lou Williams missed fade-away jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
9:22 +2 Josh Richardson made jump shot, assist by Joel Embiid 5-8
9:04 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot 8-8
8:41   Joel Embiid missed hook shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
8:35 +2 Ivica Zubac made dunk, assist by Paul George 10-8
8:22   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
8:22   PHI team rebound  
8:13   Joel Embiid missed turnaround jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:06   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
8:06 +1 Ivica Zubac made 1st of 2 free throws 11-8
8:06   Ivica Zubac missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
7:57 +2 Josh Richardson made floating jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 11-10
7:48   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
7:44   Personal foul on Paul George  
7:28   Josh Richardson missed jump shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
7:16   Personal foul on Joel Embiid  
7:12   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
7:09   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:58 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 11-13
6:38   Marcus Morris missed fade-away jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:30 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 11-16
6:10   Offensive foul on Kawhi Leonard  
6:10   Turnover on Kawhi Leonard  
5:59 +2 Alec Burks made jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 11-18
5:35   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:27 +2 Tobias Harris made floating jump shot 11-20
5:08   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
4:57   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:55   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
4:40 +3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 14-20
4:21   Alec Burks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:19   LAC team rebound  
4:09   Out of bounds turnover on Paul George  
4:09   Out of bounds turnover on Paul George  
3:52   Ben Simmons missed layup  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:37 +2 Lou Williams made finger-roll layup 16-20
3:25 +2 Ben Simmons made layup, assist by Alec Burks 16-22
2:59   Montrezl Harrell missed jump shot  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
2:44   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
2:34 +2 Montrezl Harrell made layup, assist by Paul George 18-22
2:19   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
2:17   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
2:11   Montrezl Harrell missed layup  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
2:05 +2 Tobias Harris made layup 18-24
1:46 +2 Montrezl Harrell made driving layup 20-24
1:22 +2 Tobias Harris made driving dunk 20-26
1:08   Rodney McGruder missed turnaround jump shot  
1:06   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
0:53   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
0:53 +1 Al Horford made 1st of 2 free throws 20-27
0:53 +1 Al Horford made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-28
0:45 +2 Lou Williams made reverse layup 22-28
0:33 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 22-30
0:31   Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
0:08   Tobias Harris missed finger-roll layup  
0:06   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
0:00   Montrezl Harrell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   LAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
LAC Clippers 32
PHI 76ers 24

Time Team Play Score
11:42   Furkan Korkmaz missed jump shot  
11:41   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
11:39   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
11:34   Ben Simmons missed layup  
11:29   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
11:29 +2 Al Horford made dunk 22-32
11:19 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving layup, assist by Lou Williams 24-32
11:02   Mike Scott missed reverse layup  
11:00   Defensive rebound by JaMychal Green  
10:45   Bad pass turnover on Montrezl Harrell, stolen by Furkan Korkmaz  
10:42   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   LAC team rebound  
10:30   Lou Williams missed jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Josh Richardson  
10:15   Josh Richardson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:06 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk 24-34
10:06   Backcourt turnover on Lou Williams  
9:57 +2 Joel Embiid made reverse layup, assist by Ben Simmons 24-36
9:34 +2 Montrezl Harrell made dunk, assist by Kawhi Leonard 26-36
9:19   Shooting foul on Montrezl Harrell  
9:19 +1 Joel Embiid made 1st of 2 free throws 26-37
9:19 +1 Joel Embiid made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-38
9:09 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Morris 29-38
8:55   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Lou Williams  
8:48 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 32-38
8:36   Glenn Robinson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:19 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 35-38
7:59 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot 35-40
7:37 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot 37-40
7:25   Glenn Robinson III missed turnaround jump shot  
7:23   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
7:05 +2 Ivica Zubac made jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 39-40
6:51   Out of bounds turnover on Joel Embiid  
6:38   Kawhi Leonard missed floating jump shot  
6:33   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
6:27   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
6:15 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 39-42
6:03   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
5:55   Ben Simmons missed dunk, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
5:51   Kawhi Leonard missed layup, blocked by Glenn Robinson III  
5:51   LAC team rebound  
5:49 +2 Marcus Morris made jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 41-42
5:24   Out of bounds turnover on Glenn Robinson III  
5:05 +2 Landry Shamet made jump shot, assist by Paul George 43-42
4:50 +2 Joel Embiid made hook shot, assist by Ben Simmons 43-44
4:33   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
4:33   PHI team rebound  
4:20   Personal foul on Ivica Zubac  
4:06   Joel Embiid missed jump shot  
4:04   Defensive rebound by Kawhi Leonard  
3:55 +2 Kawhi Leonard made fade-away jump shot 45-44
3:45   Ben Simmons missed jump shot  
3:43   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
3:38   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Matisse Thybulle  
3:38   LAC team rebound  
3:28   Bad pass turnover on Kawhi Leonard, stolen by Matisse Thybulle  
3:23 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup, assist by Matisse Thybulle 45-46
3:10 +2 Paul George made jump shot 47-46
2:55 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 47-48
2:43 +3 Kawhi Leonard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lou Williams 50-48
2:26   Josh Richardson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:23   Offensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
2:15 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup, assist by Tobias Harris 50-50
1:56   Paul George missed jump shot, blocked by Josh Richardson  
1:56   LAC team rebound  
1:54   Paul George missed jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
1:40 +2 Tobias Harris made finger-roll layup, assist by Alec Burks 50-52
1:24   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
1:05   Tobias Harris missed jump shot, blocked by Marcus Morris  
1:05   PHI team rebound  
1:01 +2 Ben Simmons made jump shot, assist by Al Horford 50-54
0:52 +2 Lou Williams made finger-roll layup 52-54
0:28   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
0:06 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 54-54
0:00   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
LAC Clippers 23
PHI 76ers 27

Time Team Play Score
11:40 +2 Glenn Robinson III made jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 54-56
11:23 +2 Ivica Zubac made floating jump shot, assist by Paul George 56-56
11:07 +3 Joel Embiid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Glenn Robinson III 56-59
10:43   Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
10:33 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 56-61
10:13   Marcus Morris missed fade-away jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:02   Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot, blocked by Ivica Zubac  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:49 +2 Joel Embiid made jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 56-63
9:36   Shooting foul on Glenn Robinson III  
9:36   Lou Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:36   LAC team rebound  
9:36 +1 Lou Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-63
9:24   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
9:17   Paul George missed floating jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
9:14   Marcus Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
9:05   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Ivica Zubac  
8:57   Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:54   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
8:41 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 57-65
8:26   Lou Williams missed floating jump shot  
8:23   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
8:18 +2 Glenn Robinson III made alley-oop shot, assist by Josh Richardson 57-67
8:01 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving layup, assist by Ivica Zubac 59-67
7:44 +2 Ben Simmons made finger-roll layup 59-69
7:44   Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac  
7:44 +1 Ben Simmons made free throw 59-70
7:33 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 62-70
7:14 +3 Joel Embiid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 62-73
7:03 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 65-73
6:49 +2 Glenn Robinson III made alley-oop shot, assist by Ben Simmons 65-75
6:40   Paul George missed jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
6:31   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Kawhi Leonard  
6:28   Personal foul on Ben Simmons  
6:23   Paul George missed driving layup, blocked by Al Horford  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
6:14 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk, assist by Tobias Harris 65-77
6:04   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
5:55 +2 Landry Shamet made jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 67-77
5:30   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Landry Shamet  
5:24   Landry Shamet missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
5:14   Montrezl Harrell missed hook shot  
5:10   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
4:48   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
4:35   Out of bounds turnover on Montrezl Harrell  
4:22   Ben Simmons missed driving layup, blocked by Kawhi Leonard  
4:18   Defensive rebound by Paul George  
4:12 +2 Kawhi Leonard made jump shot 69-77
3:51   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell  
3:31 +3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 72-77
3:05 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 72-79
2:51 +2 Kawhi Leonard made driving dunk 74-79
2:44   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Marcus Morris  
2:31   Shooting foul on Ben Simmons  
2:31 +1 Paul George made 1st of 2 free throws 75-79
2:31   Paul George missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:28   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
2:13   Ben Simmons missed floating jump shot  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
2:12   Out of bounds turnover on Ben Simmons  
1:56   Kawhi Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid  
1:39   Joel Embiid missed fade-away jump shot  
1:38   LAC team rebound  
1:21   Shooting foul on Joel Embiid  
1:21 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 1st of 2 free throws 76-79
1:21 +1 Kawhi Leonard made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-79
1:10   Personal foul on Montrezl Harrell  
1:01  