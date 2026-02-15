The NBA has revamped the format for the annual All-Star Game again. The league has tried to drum up some more interest from fans and players alike to create a more intriguing event. Last year, that plan fell flat with a mini tournament that featured three All-Star teams and one Rising Stars team.

This year, the league is still holding the mini tournament but will move to a USA vs. World format. The league wants to highlight the growing international talent, so we'll see Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and more compete against LeBron James, Kevin Durant and other top American talent. The rosters have already been set, so let's dig into some more details about the new format.

How to watch 2026 NBA All-Star Game

Time : 5 p.m. ET | Date : Sunday, Feb. 15



: 5 p.m. ET | : Sunday, Feb. 15 Location : Intuit Dome -- Los Angeles

: Intuit Dome -- Los Angeles TV channel: NBC | Live stream: Peacock

NBA All-Star Game format, explained

The 24 All-Stars will be divided into three teams of eight. There will be two U.S. teams (USA Stars and USA Stripes) and one World team. Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff will coach USA Stars, while San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson will lead USA Stripes. Toronto Raptors coach Darko Rajaković will coach Team World.

There will be a round-robin tournament of four, 12-minute games. USA Stars and Team World will face off in Game 1. The winner of that game will play USA Stripes in Game 2. The losing team of Game 1 will then play USA Stripes in Game 3. Following the three games, the two teams with the best record will face off in Game 4 with the chance to be crowned champions of All-Star Weekend.

If all three teams have a 1-1 record after the first three games, the point differential from the round-robin games will be used to determine the two teams that advance to the championship game.

The All-Star Game has a $1.8 million prize pool. Each player on the championship-winning team gets $125,000. Players on the second-place team get $50,000, while players on the third-place team get $25,000.

Here are the rosters for the three All-Star rosters:

2026 NBA All-Star rosters