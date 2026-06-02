2026 NBA Mock Draft: Jazz take Caleb Wilson with No. 2 pick; Darryn Peterson slips to Grizzlies at No. 3

Round 1 - Pick 1 AJ Dybantsa SF BYU • Fr • 6'9" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 25.5 RPG 6.8 APG 3.7 3P% 33.1% Dybantsa's combination of athleticism, skill, upside and intangibles makes him an easy choice at No. 1 for Washington. Among the select few college players who have ever averaged 25+ points, 6+ rebounds and 3+ assists during a season are names like Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Pete Maravich, Oscar Robertson and Jerry West. To do it as a freshman in the Big 12 with a 55% effective field goal percentage? Yeah, Dybantsa is the real deal.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Caleb Wilson PF North Carolina • Fr • 6'9" / 210 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 19.8 RPG 9.4 APG 2.7 3P% 25.9% With Keyonte George as its lead guard of the future and other promising young players on the perimeter, Utah passes on Darryn Peterson. Wilson's defensive versatility and athleticism at the four sets him apart from the other towering presences on Utah's roster. He's also an A+ culture piece with loads of long-term upside, which makes him a great fit for a young franchise trying to find its identity.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Darryn Peterson PG Kansas • Fr • 6'5" / 200 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.2 RPG 4.2 APG 1.6 3P% 38.2% With Peterson available at No. 3, Memphis would be silly to overthink it. As the Ja Morant era draws to a close, the Grizzlies need their lead guard of the future. Peterson is bigger than Morant, a better shooter than Morant and also projects as a more competent defender. All that is enough to persuade an injury-plagued Memphis franchise to look past the medical concerns from Peterson's one-year college stint.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Cameron Boozer PF Duke • Fr • 6'8" / 250 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 22.5 RPG 10.2 APG 4.1 3P% 39.1% This would be a gift for the Bulls, who are rebooting with an overhauled front office and coaching staff along with a ton of cap space and a couple of top 15 picks. Boozer would be the best available player at No. 4 and could serve as a high-floor cornerstone for a new iteration of the franchise.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 5 Keaton Wagler PG Illinois • Fr • 6'5" / 188 lbs Projected Team L.A. Clippers PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.9 RPG 5.1 APG 4.2 3P% 39.7% Wagler shot 40% from 3-point range and showed plenty of upside as an on-ball playmaker while leading Illinois to a surprising Final Four appearance during his freshman season. The formerly overlooked prospect brings great size to the point guard position and could be the bridge to a new era for a Clippers franchise that doesn't have any clear long-term direction.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Darius Acuff Jr. PG Arkansas • Fr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Brooklyn PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 23.5 RPG 3.1 APG 6.4 3P% 44% Though Brooklyn drafted another one-and-done lead guard at No. 8 last year in Egor Demin, snagging an offensive dynamo like Acuff at No. 6 would be a huge win. Acuff is absolutely elite with the basketball in his hands as a creator both for himself and for others. While he's a bit undersized, he could play next to Demin who is 6-8 and be fine.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mikel Brown Jr. PG Louisville • Fr • 6'4" / 190 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 18.2 RPG 3.3 APG 4.7 3P% 34.4% Brown is a lead guard with unlimited range and zero consciousness as a 3-point shooter. A nagging back injury during his freshman season at Louisville underscored concerns about the durability of his slender frame. But his combination of shot-making, athleticism and floor vision makes him a potential All-Star.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 8 Kingston Flemings PG Houston • Fr • 6'3" / 183 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 16.1 RPG 4.1 APG 5.2 3P% 38.7% The run on guards continues as Atlanta seeks its point guard of the future from within a deep class of one-and-done floor generals. Flemings might be the grittiest of the bunch, but he's still got plenty of burst to pair with a crafty style that is not overly reliant on 3-pointers.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Aday Mara C Michigan • Jr • 7'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.1 RPG 6.8 APG 2.4 3P% 30% With Victor Wembanyama to the south and Chet Holmgren to the north, Dallas might cave to the pressure and snag this draft's tallest tower. With a 7-foot-6 wingspan and a standing reach of nearly 10 feet, Mara is an elite rim protector and interior finisher

Round 1 - Pick 10 Nate Ament PF Tennessee • Fr • 6'10" / 211 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.7 RPG 6.3 APG 2.3 3P% 33.3% Assuming the Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo, they won't realistically aspire to be competitive in the near-term. That frees them to take a swing on high-ceiling prospect with a long developmental runway. Ament's archetype is a lite version of Kevin Durant in terms of the length and ability to get a shot from anywhere on the floor at any time.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Brayden Burries SG Arizona • Fr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 16.1 RPG 4.9 APG 2.4 3P% 39.1% While it might be tempting for Golden State to maximize its fading competitive window with Stephen Curry by taking an older player like Yaxel Lendeborg, that would be short-sighted. Burries is a top-10 caliber talent whose effective field goal percentage of 57.2% surpassed that of every other guard ahead of him in this mock.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Yaxel Lendeborg PF Michigan • Sr • 6'9" / 241 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.1 RPG 6.8 APG 3.2 3P% 37.2% If Lendeborg is available, he would make a ton of sense as a ready-made role player for a title-contending franchise. With the bills coming due on Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, landing a dynamic forward to play under team control into his late 20s would be a home run.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Cameron Carr SG Baylor • Soph • 6'5" / 184 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 18.9 RPG 5.8 APG 2.6 3P% 37.4% Carr averaged 18.9 points at Baylor while filling it up efficiently and in a variety of ways. His nearly 7-1 wingspan exceeds that of both AJ Dybantsa and Caleb Wilson. Throw in the second-best standing vertical leap of anyone at the combine and you get a rare combination of skill and tools that has Carr coming off the board earlier than expected.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Hannes Steinbach PF Washington • Fr • 6'10" / 248 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.5 RPG 11.8 APG 1.6 3P% 34% As an international prospect who toiled in relative anonymity for a 16-17 Washington team in his only college season, Steinbach is easily overlooked. Don't fall into the trap. He's a double-double machine with elite hands who can stretch the floor and convert at the free-throw line. The combination of skill and size in a still-developing package would make a lot of sense for Charlotte.

From From Portland Trail Blazers Round 1 - Pick 15 Labaron Philon PG Alabama • Fr • 6'3" / 175 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 22 RPG 3.5 APG 5 3P% 39.9% Philon gets slotted a rung lower than the one-and-done guards in this class after playing two seasons at Alabama. But he showed his lottery-level upside while averaging 22 points and five assists on 40% 3-point shooting this past season. Though he's not an elite athlete or physically imposing player, Philon converted an impressive 66.7% of his attempts at the rim last season, per Synergy.

From From Phoenix Suns Round 1 - Pick 16 Morez Johnson Jr. PF Michigan • Soph • 6'9" / 250 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.1 RPG 7.3 APG 1.2 3P% 34.3% The term "tweener" doesn't get thrown around much anymore in an era when teams pursue positional versatility rather than devaluing players who are somewhere between a four and a five. Johnson fits the "tweener" bill and would be a wise choice for Memphis, which is dealing with an injury-plagued start to Zach Edey's pro career and a general lack of size. He is both rugged and athletic and has shown glimpses of floor-spacing ability.

From From Philadelphia 76ers Round 1 - Pick 17 Jayden Quaintance C Kentucky • Soph • 6'9" / 255 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 5 RPG 5 APG 0.5 3P% 0 Oklahoma City has stockpiled enough young talent and draft capital to take a calculated risk on Quaintance. A knee injury limited him to just 28 games over two college seasons, but he showed tantalizing upside as a rim protector during his freshman season at Arizona State. Only two players in this draft — Aday Mara and Luigi Suigo — registered better wingspans at the combine.

From From Orlando Magic Round 1 - Pick 18 Karim Lopez PF Mexico • 6'8" / 222 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.9 RPG 6.1 APG 1.9 3P% 32.2% Lopez profiles as a physical glue guy who could develop into something more if his 3-point shot comes in. For now, he's adept at putting his head down and getting to the lane off of catches on the wing. If nothing else, he'll be useful defensively and on the glass and slot in as a down ballot offensive option.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Dailyn Swain SF Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 211 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 17.3 RPG 7.5 APG 3.6 3P% 34.4% Swain is a true utility player who can fit in a variety of systems and with a variety of personnel. He took significant strides as a 3-point shooter at Texas this season, but his strength lies in his ability to reach the rim.

From From Atlanta Hawks Round 1 - Pick 20 Henri Veesaar C North Carolina • Jr • 6'11" / 227 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17 RPG 8.7 APG 2.1 3P% 42.6% San Antonio could use another big body and preferably one that won't need years of development before contributing. After four years of college basketball (including a redshirt season at Arizona in 2023-24), Veesaar checks the box. He thrived in post-ups and as the roll guy at North Carolina while standing out as one of the best interior finishers in college basketball.

From From Minnesota Timberwolves Round 1 - Pick 21 Isaiah Evans SG Duke • Soph • 6'6" / 186 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 15 RPG 3.2 APG 1.3 3P% 36.1% Detroit needs more 3-point shooting, and Evans is one of the best shooters in this draft class after hitting 38% of his triples over two seasons with Duke. He is streaky and can disappear for stretches, but he thrives on spot ups and is worth a flyer for a franchise in win-now mode.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 22 Koa Peat PF Arizona • Fr • 6'7" / 245 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 14.1 RPG 5.6 APG 2.6 3P% 35% Peat is a relentlessly physical forward whose stock is hindered by a 3-point shot that was MIA during his lone college season at Arizona. But Peat will be able to hold his own against nearly anyone defensively from day one. If the outside shot comes along, Peat will be an NBA starter.

From From Cleveland Cavaliers Round 1 - Pick 23 Chris Cenac Jr. PF Houston • Fr • 6'10" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 9th PPG 9.5 RPG 7.9 APG 0.7 3P% 33.3% The functionality of his game is still a work in progress, but Cenac's 7-foot-5 wingspan catches the eye, and a franchise with the appetite to develop him could wind up getting a good return on its investment. There were enough flashes of a 3-point shot at Houston (33.3% in his lone season) to believe in a positive long-term outcome.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Bennett Stirtz PG Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 19.8 RPG 2.6 APG 4.4 3P% 35.8% Stirtz will likely have to reinvent himself to a certain degree in order to carve out a long NBA career after he was a pick-and-roll maestro in a slow-paced college system under Ben McCollum. But he's proven himself at the Division II, mid-major and high-major levels. If he can hold up defensively in the NBA, he could find rotation minutes as a flame-throwing floor general.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Anderson PG Texas Tech • Soph • 6'1" / 180 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 8th PPG 18.5 RPG 3.6 APG 7.4 3P% 41.5% The first thing any scout will note on Anderson is that he's undersized. But once you get past that obvious truth and dive into the game, there is a lot to like. He's a good athlete, a great 3-point shooter (both off the dribble and off the catch) and an elite facilitator. Sometimes the eye test is worth more than the measuring tape, and that could prove to be true with Anderson.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Meleek Thomas SG Arkansas • Fr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th PPG 15.6 RPG 3.8 APG 2.5 3P% 41.6% Thomas must be feeling good about his chances of going in the first round. Otherwise, a big-time college basketball payday and another year of seasoning ahead of a weaker 2027 NBA Draft would have been the smarter option. Ultimately, as one of the top 3-point shooters in the class, he's worth a first-round pick. Thomas is a truly elite spot-up threat.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Ebuka Okorie PG Stanford • Fr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Boston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 9th PPG 23.2 RPG 3.6 APG 3.6 3P% 35.4% If you pop in the film of Okorie's 36-point outburst from Stanford's Jan. 14 win over North Carolina, you'll wonder why he slipped this far. He followed it up with three more 30+ point showings during one of the most unexpectedly dominant freshman seasons in college basketball. The margins are slim for making it in the league as an undersized scoring guard, but Okorie. But if nothing else, perhaps he can sustain an NBA bench unit.

From From Detroit Pistons Round 1 - Pick 28 Allen Graves PF Santa Clara • Fr • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 10th PPG 11.8 RPG 6.5 APG 1.8 3P% 41.3% After doing a little bit of everything for an NCAA Tournament team at Santa Clara, Graves is this year's NBA Draft analytics darling. Good size? Check. Impactful defender? Check. Proficient 3-point shooter? Yes (41.3%). Does he rebound? Yes. He'll need to show he's got the athleticism to chase NBA forwards around, but the building blocks of a solid player are in place.

From From San Antonio Spurs Round 1 - Pick 29 Joshua Jefferson PF Iowa State • Sr • 6'8" / 246 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 16.4 RPG 7.4 APG 4.8 3P% 34.5% What Jefferson may lack in pop and pizazz, he makes up for with a sturdy frame and complete skill set. He upped his 3-point shooting to a career-best 34.5%. At minimum, he's a ready-made NBA role player.