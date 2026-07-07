Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner
player headshot
San Antonio • C

Maliq Brown

player headshot

Last Game

Sat, Jun 13 |
ABC
vs New York Knicks (53-29)
  • Frost Bank Center
94
Final
90
Game Recap

Western Southwest Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
SA
 62-20 8-2 L1
HOU
 52-30 9-1 W1
NO
 26-56 1-9 L2
DAL
 26-56 3-7 W1
MEM
 25-57 1-9 L8
Full Standings
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Nikola Jokic's Future With The Nuggets

  • Image thumbnail
    16:16

    Ranking LeBron James' Landing Spots Based on Rich Paul's Whiteboard

  • Image thumbnail
    18:03

    NBA Offseason Risers and Fallers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Everyone In League Looking Up at the Spurs, Thunder, and Knicks

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Timberwolves Don't Improve Stock After LaMelo Ball Move

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Does LeBron Make Cavs or Warriors Contenders?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Pressure on Luka Doncic in Post-LeBron Lakers Era

  • Image thumbnail
    1:37

    Raptors Look to Contend Again With Kawhi Leonard

  • Image thumbnail
    7:48

    Tobias Harris, Spurs Agree To 2-Year, $31 Million Deal

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    LeBron's Relationship with Spoelstra & Kerr

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Moves Lakers Can Make to Become Title Contenders

  • Image thumbnail
    11:50

    How These 4 Teams Can Afford To Sign LeBron James

  • Image thumbnail
    15:56

    Ranking the Best Starting 5's with LeBron James

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Affording LeBron: San Antonio Spurs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:10

    WHAT'S NEXT FOR LEBRON? Making the case for King James joining Curry, Warriors | Potential starting five

  • Image thumbnail
    1:11

    Could LeBron James Join the San Antonio Spurs?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    Top Landing Spot for Rui Hachimura

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Why LeBron is the Biggest Winner of NBA Free Agency

  • Image thumbnail
    1:51

    Where Will LeBron James Go Next? The Big Debate

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Turning Up the Heat on Miami's Roster: "They've Got Work To Do"

See All NBA Videos

Top Maliq Brown News

See More

Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-8, 217 lbs
Birthplace: Culpeper, VA
Age: 22
School: Duke
Experience: R