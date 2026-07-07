Last Game
- Frost Bank Center
-
1:57
Nikola Jokic's Future With The Nuggets
-
16:16
Ranking LeBron James' Landing Spots Based on Rich Paul's Whiteboard
-
18:03
NBA Offseason Risers and Fallers
-
1:48
Everyone In League Looking Up at the Spurs, Thunder, and Knicks
-
1:21
Timberwolves Don't Improve Stock After LaMelo Ball Move
-
1:45
Does LeBron Make Cavs or Warriors Contenders?
-
1:17
Pressure on Luka Doncic in Post-LeBron Lakers Era
-
1:37
Raptors Look to Contend Again With Kawhi Leonard
-
7:48
Tobias Harris, Spurs Agree To 2-Year, $31 Million Deal
-
1:57
LeBron's Relationship with Spoelstra & Kerr
-
1:54
Moves Lakers Can Make to Become Title Contenders
-
11:50
How These 4 Teams Can Afford To Sign LeBron James
-
15:56
Ranking the Best Starting 5's with LeBron James
-
1:22
Affording LeBron: San Antonio Spurs
-
1:10
WHAT'S NEXT FOR LEBRON? Making the case for King James joining Curry, Warriors | Potential starting five
-
1:11
Could LeBron James Join the San Antonio Spurs?
-
1:17
Top Landing Spot for Rui Hachimura
-
1:33
Why LeBron is the Biggest Winner of NBA Free Agency
-
1:51
Where Will LeBron James Go Next? The Big Debate
-
0:51
Turning Up the Heat on Miami's Roster: "They've Got Work To Do"
Top Maliq Brown News
-
Spurs' Maliq Brown: Invisible in defeat
Brown posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes of Monday's 88-84 Summer League loss to the Lakers.
Since scoring 10 points in his opener, Brown has since posted two duds for the Spurs. The No. 44 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Brown is averaging 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals on 50.0 percent shooting through three exhibitions.... See More ... See Less
-
Spurs' Maliq Brown: Headed to San Antonio
The Spurs selected Brown with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
The Spurs add another physical big man after taking Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed in the first round. Brown is a defensive-minded forward who will need to expand his offensive game if he's going to stick at the NBA level. After two years at Syracuse, Brown transferred to Duke, where he operated as a reserve for two seasons. Across four collegiate seasons, Brown averaged 2.2 steals-plus-blocks per game.... See More ... See Less
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-8, 217 lbs
|Birthplace: Culpeper, VA
|Age: 22
|School: Duke
|Experience: R