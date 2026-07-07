Brown posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes of Monday's 88-84 Summer League loss to the Lakers.

Since scoring 10 points in his opener, Brown has since posted two duds for the Spurs. The No. 44 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Brown is averaging 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals on 50.0 percent shooting through three exhibitions.