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San Antonio • #22 • C

Jayden Quaintance

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Last Game

Sat, Jun 13 |
ABC
vs New York Knicks (53-29)
  • Frost Bank Center
94
Final
90
Game Recap

Western Southwest Standings

Team W-L L10 STRK
SA
 62-20 8-2 L1
HOU
 52-30 9-1 W1
NO
 26-56 1-9 L2
DAL
 26-56 3-7 W1
MEM
 25-57 1-9 L8
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-9, 253 lbs
Birthplace: Cleveland, OH
Age: 19
School: Kentucky
Experience: R