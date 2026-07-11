Last Game
- Frost Bank Center
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1:49
Spurs Draft Jayden Quaintance and Tarris Reed Jr.
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1:24
NBA Draft Grades: Spurs Select Jayden Quaintance No. 20 Overall
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1:53
NBA Draft Big Men: True Fives
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8:55
Post NBA Draft Combine Big Board Breakdown
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4:08
University of Kentucky's First Win vs. Ranked Team This Season
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1:43
Upperclassmen To Watch At The Champions Classic
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0:51
Sophomore Surprise: Carter Bryant
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11:32
NBA Contract Trade Candidates
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1:42
Contract Trade Candidates: De'Aaron Fox
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1:57
Nikola Jokic's Future With The Nuggets
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16:16
Ranking LeBron James' Landing Spots Based on Rich Paul's Whiteboard
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18:03
NBA Offseason Risers and Fallers
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1:48
Everyone In League Looking Up at the Spurs, Thunder, and Knicks
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1:21
Timberwolves Don't Improve Stock After LaMelo Ball Move
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1:45
Does LeBron Make Cavs or Warriors Contenders?
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1:17
Pressure on Luka Doncic in Post-LeBron Lakers Era
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1:37
Raptors Look to Contend Again With Kawhi Leonard
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7:48
Tobias Harris, Spurs Agree To 2-Year, $31 Million Deal
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1:57
LeBron's Relationship with Spoelstra & Kerr
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1:54
Moves Lakers Can Make to Become Title Contenders
Top Jayden Quaintance News
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Spurs' Jayden Quaintance: Sitting out Summer League
Quaintance (knee) won't play in Summer League action, per NBA reporter Matthew Tynan.
Quaintance is traveling with the Spurs, but it appears that the team is taking a cautious approach with the rookie first-rounder. The 18-year-old big man faced severe complications and persistent knee swelling last season following February 2025 ACL surgery, and it remains uncertain if he'll be a full participant for training camp this fall.... See More ... See Less
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Spurs' Jayden Quaintance: Iffy for Summer League
Quaintance (knee) said he's uncertain whether he'll play in Summer League, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Quaintance added that the Spurs continue to stress "their priority is to make me 100 percent healthy," so it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out Summer League action. The 18-year-old began his college career at Arizona State, though his freshman season was cut short after he tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee. The big man was a high-risk, high-reward pick as the 20th overall selection in this year's draft after playing only four games at Kentucky last season due to severe complications and persistent swelling in the knee, and it appears the Spurs could slowly ease him back into action. Even if he's forced to miss additional time beyond Summer League, the Spurs still have Luke Kornet and Tarris Reed to back up Victor Wembanyama.... See More ... See Less
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Spurs' Jayden Quaintance: Taken by SAS at No. 20
Quaintance (knee) was selected by the Spurs with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Quaintance represents the definition of a high-risk, high-reward gamble for San Antonio, slipping to the 20th pick due to significant medical red flags. The 6-foot-10 big man put himself firmly on the NBA radar during an impressive freshman season at Arizona State, where he showcased dynamic rim-protecting upside by averaging 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game. However, his trajectory shifted dramatically after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in February 2025. After transferring to Kentucky for his sophomore year, Quaintance rushed back to make his debut in December but faced severe complications and persistent knee swelling. He managed just four games for the Wildcats, looking hampered while averaging 5.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks on 57.1 percent shooting before being shut down for the remainder of the season. The primary concern for Quaintance at the next level is durability and medical stability, as his reliance on raw, explosive athleticism makes his knee issues a major talking point for front offices. He skipped the athletic portion of the pre-draft combine, adding to the narrative that he's still a ways away from full strength. San Antonio is uniquely positioned to take this swing, as they can afford to be patient and treat his rookie year as a medical redshirt and developmental season if needed. If the Spurs' training staff can fully rehab his knee, Quaintance's immense defensive upside and vertical spacing could eventually give San Antonio an incredibly intimidating frontcourt partner alongside Victor Wembanyama.... See More ... See Less
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Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-9, 253 lbs
|Birthplace: Cleveland, OH
|Age: 19
|School: Kentucky
|Experience: R