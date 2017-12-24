2018 NFL Draft: Miami Dolphins team needs, draft picks, prospects to watch

The Dolphins suffered their biggest loss of the season before Week 1 when Ryan Tannehill was ruled out for the year in training camp. The move to bring in Jay Cutler proved ill-advised, and the Dolphins could wind up closer to the top of the draft than the playoffs. Will they roll the dice that Tannehill can stay healthy in 2018 and beyond or start looking for their next franchise quarterback? And where else do they need to improve to return to contention? Let's dive into it.

2018 draft picks

Round 1: Miami



Round 2: Miami



Round 3: Miami

Round 4: Miami, Minnesota

Round 5: None

Round 6: Miami

Round 7: Miami, Tampa Bay

The trade that sent Sam Bradford to the Vikings involved a conditional pick in the 2018 draft, which wound up being a fourth-rounder. That pick was then shipped to Miami in the deadline deal that sent Jay Ajayi to Philadelphia. That counteracts the team losing a fifth-rounder in the trade to acquire Stephone Anthony. The Dolphins also landed an extra 2018 seventh-rounder when they let Tampa Bay move up in the seventh round of the 2017 draft.

Biggest offseason needs

Quarterback(?)

Running back

Guard



Defensive tackle



The offseason starts with what to do about Tannehill, who counts $19.8 million against the cap in 2018 but would carry a dead cap hit of just $4.6 million if cut. Expect the Dolphins to look closely at the QB class in the upcoming draft, and if they fall in love with a prospect (or if a guy like Kirk Cousins becomes available), that could give them more justification to move on. Running back isn't a pressing need, but the team needs to bring someone in after trading away Ajayi. The offensive line will likely be looking to upgrade at guard, but the door is open to bring in a new left tackle and shift Lamery Tunsil back inside, where he performed better in his rookie year.

The Dolphins could use depth across the defense and upgrades at linebacker, but they're shelling out too much money to Kiko Alonso and Lawrence Timmons to move on, so they'll be back as starters. The one spot on the defense that could benefit most from a talent injection is cornerback, but Bobby McCain looks like a keeper, Xavien Howard has started to come on and Cordrea Tankersley could shine in the future with development. Also, looking ahead 2019 is the first year where it may make sense to get out from under the Ndamukong Suh deal, so there may be reason to target potential future starters at defensive tackle in the draft.

Prospects to watch

Logan Woodside, QB, Toledo

He isn't the precise type of quarterback Adam Gase likes, yet Woodside offers a lot as a prospect. He's very experienced, and has passed well from the pocket in his two years as the Rockets starter along with a sprinkle of mobility.

Damien Harris, RB, Alabama

Harris' style is reminiscent of Jay Ajayi's. He's a low-to-ground boulder of a runner with amazing balance and power through contact. The Alabama star would form a dynamic #RollTide duo with Kenyan Drake.

Braden Smith, OG, Auburn

Smith has a technically sound offensive guard who's been battled-tested in the SEC for years. He'd immediately upgrade the interior of Miami's offensive line.

Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford

Phillips is a monster against the run, as he always uses proper angles and leverage -- which he may have learned as a state champion wrestler in high school -- to beat offensive linemen.