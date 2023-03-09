Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 73.75 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Jonathan Greenard

Summary:

Eku Leota is a long, sculpted, experienced rusher with the look of an old-school rush OLB. He loves the skip/cross chop move and is decently effective utilizing it. He has mega twitch and sustained speed around the corner and into the backfield. His bend is minimal. He has some pop on contact but not quite as physically overwhelming as his stature would indicate. He has an average pass-rush-move arsenal. He didn't always get to pin his ears back as an outside rusher in college. He gets washed out against the run relatively often. His burst and change of direction ability make him a fascinating project-y type.

Strengths:

Long, chiseled edge with impressive stature

Cross-chop move is deadly

Burst off the snap is awesome

Weaknesses: