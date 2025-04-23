You can't tell the story of Jack Bech without his older brother, Martin "Tiger" Bech. Football ran in the Bech family -- both of their father's brothers played receiver at LSU -- and it was first Tiger, then Jack, who took to the game. And it might have been Tiger who instilled Jack's competitive drive because, as an older brother by five years, he likely dominated him physically when they'd play as kids.

While Tiger played high school football, Jack would play a pickup game behind the end zone. And it wasn't long before folks noticed that Jack was a taller version of Tiger, then added skills and traits that made him perhaps a little bit better than big bro. By his junior year, Bech led St. Thomas More High School with 91 catches, 1,668 yards and 20 touchdowns in 13 games, adding 202 yards and another score on nine punt returns. The Cougars won the Division II state championship in 2019 -- and again in 2020 when Bech tallied 59 grabs, 1,159 yards and 15 total touchdowns (one rushing) in nine games.

Despite the dominant stats, Bech was not a highly sought prospect. He seemed destined for Vanderbilt, even committing to the Commodores in March 2020, until LSU offered him after getting his high-school quarterback to commit first. It wasn't hard for Bech to make the switch to LSU at that point, keeping his family's name in the school's locker room.

Bech's journey took two significant turns: After the 2022 season, he transferred from LSU to TCU, citing a coaching change as the reason. Bech didn't make an impact for the Horned Frogs until 2024. More significantly, Jack's brother Tiger was killed during the New Orleans terror attack on Jan. 1, 2025. Jack credits Tiger as his best friend, his role model, and now, his guardian angel.

Jack Bech NFL Draft profile

Age as of Week 1: 23 years old

23 years old Height: 6-1 ¼

6-1 ¼ Weight: 214 pounds



214 pounds Hand size: 9 inches

9 inches Comparable body-type to: Josh Palmer

Position: No. 9 WR | Overall: No. 71

Consensus big board ranking (via NFL Mock Draft Database): No. 66 (No. 8 WR)

To check out all of CBSSports.com's most recent mock drafts, click here.

NFL comparison: Jerricho Cotchery

Jerricho Cotchery proved to be a good, contributing receiver with plus size, underrated quickness, great hands and a knack for making big plays. It's not a stretch to suggest the same can happen with Bech, who will need some coaching but will come into the league fluent in route running and with excellent hands and good size.

Jack Bech scouting report

Accolades

2024: Senior Bowl MVP after catching the game-winning touchdown a month after his brother died in New Orleans terrorist attack

2024: Second-team All-Big 12 (62 receptions, 1,034 yards, nine touchdowns)

Strengths

Strong arms and a thick upper body helped Bech play a little bit bigger than his 6-foot-2, 207-pound frame suggests.

Mostly lined up wide in 2024 (74% of snaps) and in the slot in 2023 at TCU (75%). With LSU, Bech was used almost exclusively in the slot, especially in 2022 (94%). Bech weirdly ran all but 28 of his 411 routes from the right side of the formation in 2024 but was much more varied otherwise.

Had a pretty advanced route tree, mastering in hitches and slants but definitely working in outs, digs and posts along with go-routes. Only ran four screens in 2024 -- that's a good thing. Bech credited TCU receivers coach Malcolm Kelly with his development here.

Had a good burst off the snap, a fairly unique trait for larger receivers to have.

Loose hips helped Bech make cuts and turns effortlessly, contributing to his underrated short-area quickness on turn-backs to the quarterback. Footwork matched his body as he'd pivot with one foot and drag the other to gather momentum before stopping with each foot and opening up his body. Stopped on a dime to make his cuts, too.

Added spice to his game with effective stutter-steps, jabs and double moves to keep defensive backs guessing. Still room for improvement.

Excellent, coordinated hands and tracking skills with only four drops over four seasons (200 targets) and just one drop in 2024. Bech also was fantastic at reeling in deep balls as well as adjusting to off-target passes. Contested catches have been on his highlight reel since high school.

Had very good strength and balance. Bech has a rocked-up musculature, played with the heart of a Tiger and was tough to bring down. His 75-inch wingspan emphasized his catch radius.

Was a willing blocker who gave good effort on run plays.

Comes from an athletic family. Uncles Brett and Blain played football at LSU; Blain won a national championship, Brett played in the NFL and went on to be a strength and conditioning coach for the Dallas Cowboys for nine seasons. Brother Tiger was a special-teams returner for the Princeton Tigers.

Has high character. Known as a team-first guy. Praised for his competitiveness and determination by his coaches. "His will to win is second to none," according to Kelly.

Concerns

Strictly solid speed will keep Bech from drawing double-teams all the time. At times he felt like a one-speed runner who will get caught from behind on Sundays. He had just 5.3 yards after catch per reception in 2024, keeping him out of the top-100 wide receiver qualifiers. It's worth mentioning he did sometimes break out a second gear when downfield throws were in the air, but that might not be enough to help him win consistently against NFL corners.

Bech will need help learning how to consistently beat man-to-man coverage. In his breakout year, Bech had much lower efficiency, including a much lower yards after catch per reception average, against man coverage compared to zone. His footwork is good in some respects, but he could be a real handful with improved technique both off the snap and in his routes. A good coach will make it happen and take his game to the next level against all coverages.

The effort was there on run blocks but the execution waned. He'll need help to be a better run blocker.

Late-career breakout is mildly concerning. He played ahead of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. at LSU in 2021, then got passed up on the depth chart by them in 2022. That along with a coaching change at LSU led Bech to the transfer portal where he played just eight games at TCU in 2023 and caught 12 passes because of injuries, though he also wasn't a primary receiver for the Horned Frogs. His best film and his best season came in 2024 at his age-22 season.

Injuries are part of Bech's past: He had a lingering injury from 2022 that kept him from spring football before the 2023 season. Once he felt closer to 100 percent, he got struck with a high-ankle sprain that needed tightrope surgery, costing him three of the four games he missed that season. He was healthy in 2024 and earned playing time in spring practices, then hung in there for much of the season before injuring his MCL, ending his senior season early. He was healthy enough to practice for three days at the 2025 Senior Bowl and then play in the game.

Bottom line

Bech profiles as a big, physical receiver who might prefer to play outside but can line up anywhere and compete. His route versatility and strong hands only help his case to play sooner than later, though it'll take an uptick in footwork and agility for him to really establish himself as a big-time contributor. Injury concerns exist, and the clock is ticking on his career since he's 23, but he should be a top-three receiver on an NFL team within his first two seasons.

Jack Bech college stats

Year G Rec Yds Yds/Rec TD FL 2024 (TCU) 12 62 1034 16.7 9 0 2023 (TCU) 8 12 146 12.2 0 0 2022 (LSU) 12 16 200 12.5 1 2 2021 (LSU) 13 43 489 11.4 3 0

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday to Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including daily mock drafts, consensus prospect rankings, biggest team needs and more.