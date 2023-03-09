Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 74.18 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Ryan Tannehill
Summary:
Jaren Hall is a smooth athlete at the QB spot with natural arm talent and quality ball placement. However, he's an older prospect who wasn't able to build on a breakout season in 2021. His arm strength is good, not great, and he wasn't pressured often in college. He has some scrambling skill but not a designed-run type at the next level. Smaller frame, but he will check most team's height boxes. His pocket presence and coverage reading need improvement.
Strengths:
- Fun improviser who'll make impressive throws on the run
- Smooth athlete capable of moving away from pressure from all directions
- Two years of quality production as a starter
- Accuracy is good
Weaknesses:
- Older prospect, will be 25 in his rookie season
- Doesn't have loads of experience dealing with pressure
- Lacks a true standout trait as a passer