Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 74.18 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Ryan Tannehill

Summary:

Jaren Hall is a smooth athlete at the QB spot with natural arm talent and quality ball placement. However, he's an older prospect who wasn't able to build on a breakout season in 2021. His arm strength is good, not great, and he wasn't pressured often in college. He has some scrambling skill but not a designed-run type at the next level. Smaller frame, but he will check most team's height boxes. His pocket presence and coverage reading need improvement.

Strengths:

Fun improviser who'll make impressive throws on the run

Smooth athlete capable of moving away from pressure from all directions

Two years of quality production as a starter

Accuracy is good

Weaknesses: