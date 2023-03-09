Draft Scouting Report:
Rating: 77.57 (Chance to start)
Pro Comparison: Mike Daniels
Summary:
Kobie Turner is a high-energy, wrecking ball who plays half a man as well as any interior DL in this class not named Calijah Kancey. His non-stop motor, slippery pass-rush moves and body control through blockers are all outstanding. His first-step quickness is there, and there's quality twitch to his game. He simply needs to get stronger to add a bull-rush element to what he brings as a pass-rusher.
Strengths:
- Urgency and energy are keys to his game
- Hands are never complacement, and typically has a plan when attacking a blocker
- Can get skinny into a gap and also win with first-step quickness
- All of his hustle and athleticism help as a run defender, too.
Weaknesses:
- Lack of power is clear
- Sometimes his rushes are high, but even when they're not, he doesn't create the force needed to drive offensive linemen backward
- Length won't meet standards for many clubs, as he missed out on a few too many sacks in 2022 when he generated pressure
- At times, he's just a tick labored changing directions