Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 77.57 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Mike Daniels

Summary:

Kobie Turner is a high-energy, wrecking ball who plays half a man as well as any interior DL in this class not named Calijah Kancey. His non-stop motor, slippery pass-rush moves and body control through blockers are all outstanding. His first-step quickness is there, and there's quality twitch to his game. He simply needs to get stronger to add a bull-rush element to what he brings as a pass-rusher.

Strengths:

Urgency and energy are keys to his game

Hands are never complacement, and typically has a plan when attacking a blocker

Can get skinny into a gap and also win with first-step quickness

All of his hustle and athleticism help as a run defender, too.

Weaknesses: