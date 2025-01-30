The 2023 NFL season was a disaster for the Jets given Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury on the first offensive possession of the regular season. Few could have imagined its successor being as miserable, but New York wrapped up a 5-12 season that resulted in the head coach being fired midseason and the interim being fired at season's end.

After an extensive head coaching search, the franchise settled on Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who played eight seasons for the Jets from 1994-2001. In addition to rebuilding the roster, Glenn is also tasked with channeling that roster's efforts in a positive manner to ensure history does not repeat itself in 2025.

Here is one potential plan to ensure Glenn's first season in the Big Apple is a success.:

NFL Draft order via Tankathon

Mike Green 2025 Senior Bowl: Breaking down nation's reigning sack leader, potential first-round NFL draft pick Jordan Dajani

Round 1, pick 7: OT Will Campbell, LSU

New York aggressively worked to fix its offensive tackle in both the short and long terms last season. Veteran Tyron Smith was signed as a free agent and right tackle Morgan Moses was acquired in a trade with Baltimore. Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu was drafted in the first round, but that still leaves a gaping hole at right tackle with Smith and Moses slated to hit free agency. Campbell would theoretically be making that transition from the left side to the right, but that has not been an issue for teams in recent years.

Round 2, pick 42: WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Aaron Rodgers is presumably gone and that means Davante Adams is likely to move on also. With Garrett Wilson essentially the only productive returning wide receiver, the Jets have to use the draft to bolster that room. Ayomanor gives them more size in that room after registering 63 receptions for 831 yards and six touchdowns in his final season with the Cardinal.

Round 3, pick 92: QB Will Howard, Ohio State

Howard has already shown that he is capable of coming into a new situation, rallying his teammates and reaching the heights of the sport. Of course, it helps when the roster around that player is better than any other. He would not be walking into the same type of situation with the Jets.

The one-time Kansas State transfer threw for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns en route to a national championship with the Buckeyes.

The franchise would still need a veteran in this scenario, but perhaps Tyrod Taylor is that quarterback in the short term.

Round 4, pick 109: DT Ty Hamilton, Ohio State

Hamilton is a better run stopper than he is pass rusher at this stage of his career, but Quinnen Williams applies enough pressure for both of them. Hamilton brings a championship pedigree to a franchise looking to create a winning culture in the building. Javon Kinlaw and Leki Fotu are both pending free agents as well.

Round 5, pick 146: S Malachi Moore, Alabama

Moore was one of the last young defensive backs to get the seal of approval from former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Moore has been in charge of the Crimson Tide secondary for years and now gets his chance to take on a similar role in the NFL. His former teammate, Brian Branch, had been a key part of Glenn's secondary in the Motor City.

Round 5, pick 157: EDGE Tyler Baron, Miami

Baron finished his collegiate career in Coral Gables after stops at Tennessee and Ole Miss. He managed 11.5 sacks over the past two seasons in two different locations. New York has invested in the likes of Jermaine Johnson, Micheal Clemons and Will McDonald IV, but McDonald is returning from injury and they are already having to replace Haason Reddick.

Round 6, pick 188: S Xavier Scott, Illinois

Most of the Jets' safety room is slated to hit free agency in a matter of months. It is reasonable to believe that Glenn will want to put his own fingerprints on the safety position. Illinois has produced pros at the safety position in recent years and Scott is next in line with six interceptions over the past two seasons.

Round 6, pick 232: WR Zakhari Franklin, Illinois

Franklin has had a meandrous path to this point in his career. After four seasons with Texas-San Antonio, including the last two where he registered 174 receptions, 2,164 yards and 27 touchdowns, he transferred to Ole Miss. His lone season with the Rebels did not bear fruit, so he transferred to finish out his collegiate career at Illinois.

Franklin brings competition to the position in New York.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.