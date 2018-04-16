Player Blurb: Ja'Whaun Bentley, LB, Purdue

Draft Prospect Outlook:

Big, bulky close-to-the-line linebacker who flourishes against the run due to his nasty demeanor, block-shedding ability and surprising power. NFL teams won't want to use him in coverage, as he severely lacks speed and quickness.

College Recap:

A 247Sports Composite three-star recruit out of Hyattsville, Maryland, Bentley started all 12 games as a true freshman and shined, totaling 76 tackles (3.5 for loss) with one interception and three fumble recoveries. He returned his pick 44 yards in just his second collegiate game. He made 49 total tackles (7.5 for loss) as a sophomore, then had 50 total tackles (seven for loss) as a junior.

Bentley made a big impact in his senior year, racking up a career-best 97 total tackles (11.5 for loss) with one tack, two forced fumbles, three passes defensed and a 76-yard interception return for TD, the last of which coming in the final seconds of a win over Minnesota. He also had 12 tackles twice, including in a win over Illinois in which 2.5 of the tackles went for a loss. -- R.J. White