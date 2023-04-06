Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 68.17 (Role player)

Pro Comparison: Zach Brown

Summary:

Shaka Heyward is a long, high-cut LB who plays a methodical yet effective game. He's not a sudden, explosive athlete but has deceptive speed and range to the football. He has plus coverage instincts and capability. He has good weight to his frame and is incredibly long. He has OT length, and it helps him a great deal in coverage. He will get his hands on the football even if he's not in tight. Much more of a block avoider than shedder right now. He needs to be coached up on how to utilize his length to sift through blocks as a run defender. Good, not amazing tackle reliability right now. For a team that prioritizes instincts and size over sheer athleticism at the LB spot, this is a mid-round prospect to target.

Strengths:

Smart, instinctive coverage type

Insanely long, which gives him an advantage in coverage

Plus ball skills

Avoids blocks well en route to the ball-carrier

Deceptive speed because of long stride

Weaknesses: