SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Nobody on the Seattle Seahawks has supported Sam Darnold quite like Ernest Jones IV.
When Darnold threw four interceptions against the Los Angeles Rams in a 21-19 loss in Week 11, Jones had his quarterback’s back. The second-team All-Pro linebacker wouldn’t allow Darnold to take the blame.
“Sam’s been balling,” Jones said after that game. “If we want to try and define Sam by this game, man, Sam’s had us in every game. So, for him to sit there and say, ‘Yo, that’s my fault,’ no, it’s not. There were plays defensively we could have made plays, or opportunities where we could have got stops.
“This is football. He’s our quarterback and we’ve got his back.”
Darnold rewarded his teammate’s faith. He led the Seahawks back from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to an overtime win against Los Angeles in the next meeting and was sensational in Seattle’s 31-27 victory over the Rams in the NFC championship game.
“Like I said, doubt Sam if you want to, Sam’s gonna show you every time,” Jones said afterward. “That’s who we know, and that’s why I stood on that, and I’ll do it all over again.”
Darnold has earned plenty of trust in the locker room in his first season in Seattle after a breakout year in Minnesota. Once considered a bust after the Jets drafted him No. 3 overall in 2018, Darnold - on his fifth team in eight seasons - is one victory away from leading Seattle to the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy.
Darnold and the Seahawks face Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on Sunday in a rematch from a matchup 11 years ago.
Tom Brady and the Patriots won that one, 28-24, after Russell Wilson’s pass from the 1-yard line in the final minute was intercepted by Malcolm Butler.
That gave Brady, coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots the fourth of their sixth Super Bowl rings before the dynasty ended.
First-year Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, a standout linebacker on three of those championship teams, has quickly turned a team that was coming off consecutive 4-13 seasons into a winner.
Maye has been the catalyst for New England’s impressive turnaround.
“From Day 1, I feel like the guys have really taken what Coach Vrabel has wanted to do with us and have just really applied it to their lives in every single way,” Maye said.
“Whether it’s on the field, off the field, getting treatment, doing little things, making great decisions off the field. I think the biggest thing is just - Coach Vrabel always says he treats us how we treat the team. I think that’s how guys have taken this year, and I think it’s just rallying together and wanting to play for each other. From there on, we just have had fun doing it every single day since, and it’s been a ride. Looking forward to trying to finish it off.”
Brady also was a second-year quarterback when he led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl title in the 2001 season.
They were double-digit underdogs when they beat the Rams. The Pats were favorites in their next eight Super Bowl appearances until now. New England is a 4 1/2-point underdog this time around.
The 23-year old Maye, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 draft, will be the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. Ben Roethlisberger was the youngest to win one when he led Pittsburgh to a victory over Seattle in the 2005 season.
Maye has demonstrated plenty of poise in clutch situations. He changed a play and ran a bootleg to extend the drive on third down late in the AFC championship game against Denver to seal a 10-7 victory in the snow.
“I think just as we’ve gone through this entire year in this program, and the more that he’s been out there and the games have kind of built up on us that, really, we’ve done a nice job in those situations,” Vrabel said of Maye’s maturity in big moments. “I think he’s improved in them, and he’s a big part of why we’re here, obviously.”
Of course, both teams are far more than just their quarterbacks.
Darnold has All-Pro wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, running back Kenneth Walker and Seattle’s defense is the stingiest in the league. The Seahawks allowed the fewest points in the NFL and have standout players at every level. Defensive tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Jones and cornerback Devon Witherspoon were second-team All-Pros. Safety Nick Emmanwori had a standout rookie season.
Maye has running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the defense has been dominant in the playoffs.
Only one team will leave Santa Clara, California, with the Lombardi Trophy.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|15:18
|12:42
|1st Downs
|9
|4
|Rushing
|5
|1
|Passing
|4
|3
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-7
|2-7
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|163
|52
|Total Plays
|33
|24
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|2.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|89
|34
|Rush Attempts
|15
|10
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|74
|18
|Comp. - Att.
|7-18
|6-11
|Yards Per Pass
|4.1
|1.3
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|0
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.0
|5-43.6
|Return Yards
|17
|28
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-2 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|74
|PASS YDS
|18
|
|
|89
|RUSH YDS
|34
|
|
|163
|TOTAL YDS
|52
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Darnold 14 QB
2
FPTS
|S. Darnold
|7/18
|74
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
10
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|13
|93
|0
|30
|10
|
G. Holani 36 RB
0
FPTS
|G. Holani
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
R. Shaheed 22 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Kupp 10 WR
6
FPTS
|C. Kupp
|4
|3
|37
|0
|23
|6
|
A. Barner 88 TE
4
FPTS
|A. Barner
|2
|2
|27
|0
|15
|4
|
K. Walker III 9 RB
10
FPTS
|K. Walker III
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|10
|
J. Smith-Njigba 11 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Smith-Njigba
|6
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
R. Shaheed 22 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
E. Jones 13 LB
|E. Jones
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jobe 29 CB
|J. Jobe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Mills 98 DE
|R. Mills
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Emmanwori 3 SAF
|N. Emmanwori
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Love 20 SAF
|J. Love
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 58 LB
|D. Hall
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 SAF
|C. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas 42 LB
|D. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 21 CB
|D. Witherspoon
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 27 CB
|T. Woolen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 99 DE
|L. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 90 DT
|J. Reed
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
6
FPTS
|J. Myers
|2/2
|39
|0/0
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|3
|45.0
|1
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Shaheed 22 WR
0
FPTS
|R. Shaheed
|2
|8.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Maye 10 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Maye
|6/11
|48
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|7
|23
|0
|6
|3
|
D. Maye 10 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Maye
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Henderson
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Boutte 9 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Boutte
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Douglas
|2
|2
|17
|0
|9
|3
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
3
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
S. Diggs 8 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
H. Henry 85 TE
0
FPTS
|H. Henry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hollins 13 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Hollins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Henderson 32 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Henderson
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Jones 25 CB
|M. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Woodson 31 SAF
|C. Woodson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 33 LB
|A. Jennings
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barmore 90 DT
|C. Barmore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 CB
|C. Gonzalez
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 7 CB
|C. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 14 LB
|R. Spillane
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gibbens 51 LB
|J. Gibbens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hawkins 21 SAF
|J. Hawkins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Pettus 24 SAF
|D. Pettus
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Elliss 53 LB
|C. Elliss
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 17 P
|B. Baringer
|5
|43.6
|2
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 34 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|28.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Jones 25 CB
0
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - SEA 12(3:03 - 2nd) 17-B.Baringer punts 56 yards to SEA 32 Center-47-J.Ashby. 22-R.Shaheed to SEA 43 for 11 yards (91-E.Ponder).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NE 12(3:09 - 2nd) 10-D.Maye pass incomplete deep right to 13-M.Hollins.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - NE 17(3:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE-66-W.Campbell False Start 5 yards enforced at NE 17 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NE 17(3:14 - 2nd) 10-D.Maye pass incomplete short right.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 14(3:46 - 2nd) 38-R.Stevenson right end pushed ob at NE 17 for 3 yards (29-J.Jobe).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - NE 5(4:19 - 2nd) 10-D.Maye pass short right to 3-D.Douglas to NE 14 for 9 yards (29-J.Jobe).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NE 5(4:21 - 2nd) 10-D.Maye pass incomplete short middle to 13-M.Hollins.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 2(4:58 - 2nd) 38-R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 5 for 3 yards (29-J.Jobe).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - NE 42(5:05 - 2nd) 4-M.Dickson punts 40 yards to NE 2 Center-41-C.Stoll downed by SEA-32-V.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NE 42(5:09 - 2nd) 14-S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to 9-K.Walker.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NE 43(5:50 - 2nd) 36-G.Holani right tackle to NE 42 for 1 yard (33-A.Jennings).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 47(6:29 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker up the middle to NE 43 for 4 yards (53-C.Elliss; 14-R.Spillane).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - SEA 47(7:12 - 2nd) 14-S.Darnold pass short right to 9-K.Walker to NE 47 for 6 yards (7-C.Davis; 24-D.Pettus).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 40(7:51 - 2nd) 14-S.Darnold pass short right to 10-C.Kupp to SEA 47 for 7 yards (25-M.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 40(7:56 - 2nd) 14-S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to 9-K.Walker.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 38(8:41 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker right guard to SEA 40 for 2 yards (51-J.Gibbens).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 29(9:16 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker right end pushed ob at SEA 38 for 9 yards (0-C.Gonzalez).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - SEA 33(9:23 - 2nd) 17-B.Baringer punts 38 yards to SEA 29 Center-47-J.Ashby fair catch by 22-R.Shaheed. ** Injury Update: NE-48-J.Tavai has returned to the game.
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - NE 28(10:03 - 2nd) 10-D.Maye pass short left to 8-S.Diggs pushed ob at NE 33 for 5 yards (27-T.Woolen).
|Sack
2 & 7 - NE 38(10:44 - 2nd) 10-D.Maye sacked at NE 28 for -10 yards (98-R.Mills).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 35(11:16 - 2nd) 32-T.Henderson right tackle to NE 38 for 3 yards (13-E.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 2nd) 5-J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to end zone Touchback to the NE 35. ** Injury Update: SEA-39-T.Okada has returned to the game.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - NE 21(11:20 - 2nd) 5-J.Myers 39 yard field goal is GOOD Center-41-C.Stoll Holder-4-M.Dickson.
|-2 YD
3 & 12 - NE 19(12:04 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker left end to NE 21 for -2 yards (31-C.Woodson).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NE 19(12:09 - 2nd) 14-S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to 10-C.Kupp [44-K.Chaisson].
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NE 17(12:52 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker right end to NE 19 for -2 yards (31-C.Woodson).
|+29 YD
2 & 10 - NE 46(13:34 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker right guard pushed ob at NE 17 for 29 yards (0-C.Gonzalez).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 46(13:37 - 2nd) 14-S.Darnold pass incomplete short middle to 11-J.Smith-Njigba (97-M.Williams).
|+30 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 24(14:04 - 2nd) 9-K.Walker left end pushed ob at NE 46 for 30 yards (25-M.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 24(14:10 - 2nd) 14-S.Darnold pass incomplete deep middle to 22-R.Shaheed (0-C.Gonzalez).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 5 - SEA 37(14:18 - 2nd) 17-B.Baringer punts 39 yards to SEA 24 Center-47-J.Ashby fair catch by 22-R.Shaheed.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NE 37(14:55 - 2nd) 38-R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 37 for no gain (90-J.Reed; 99-L.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NE 37(15:00 - 2nd) 10-D.Maye pass incomplete short middle to 85-H.Henry.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NE 32(0:19 - 1st) 38-R.Stevenson right tackle to NE 37 for 5 yards (90-J.Reed; 42-D.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 15 - NE 23(0:32 - 1st) 4-M.Dickson punts 45 yards to NE 32 Center-41-C.Stoll. 25-M.Jones to NE 32 for no gain (42-D.Thomas).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - SEA 23(0:37 - 1st) 14-S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to 11-J.Smith-Njigba.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - SEA 23(0:40 - 1st) 14-S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to 11-J.Smith-Njigba (33-A.Jennings).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 28(1:25 - 1st) 22-R.Shaheed left end to SEA 23 for -5 yards (31-C.Woodson).
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - SEA 16(2:07 - 1st) 14-S.Darnold pass short right to 88-A.Barner to SEA 28 for 12 yards (25-M.Jones).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 15(2:51 - 1st) 9-K.Walker left tackle to SEA 16 for 1 yard (90-C.Barmore).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 13(3:29 - 1st) 9-K.Walker right tackle to SEA 15 for 2 yards (90-C.Barmore; 51-J.Gibbens).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 25 - SEA 42(3:39 - 1st) 17-B.Baringer punts 51 yards to SEA 7 Center-47-J.Ashby. 22-R.Shaheed to SEA 13 for 6 yards (24-D.Pettus).
|Sack
3 & 15 - SEA 48(4:15 - 1st) 10-D.Maye sacked at NE 42 for -10 yards (21-D.Witherspoon).
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - SEA 46(4:53 - 1st) 10-D.Maye pass short left to 32-T.Henderson to SEA 48 for -2 yards (29-J.Jobe).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 43(5:33 - 1st) 32-T.Henderson up the middle to SEA 46 for -3 yards (13-E.Jones).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - NE 36(6:07 - 1st) 74-T.Munford reported in as eligible. 10-D.Maye pass deep left to 9-K.Boutte to SEA 43 for 21 yards (20-J.Love).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 6 - NE 14(6:15 - 1st) 4-M.Dickson punts 50 yards to NE 36 Center-41-C.Stoll fair catch by 25-M.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SEA 14(6:22 - 1st) 14-S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left to 11-J.Smith-Njigba [21-J.Hawkins].
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 10(7:06 - 1st) 14-S.Darnold pass short left to 11-J.Smith-Njigba to SEA 14 for 4 yards (7-C.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 10(7:11 - 1st) 14-S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to 11-J.Smith-Njigba (31-C.Woodson) [33-A.Jennings].
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 9 - NE 44(7:18 - 1st) 17-B.Baringer punts 34 yards to SEA 10 Center-47-J.Ashby fair catch by 22-R.Shaheed.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SEA 44(7:23 - 1st) 10-D.Maye pass incomplete deep right [21-D.Witherspoon].
|+11 YD
2 & 20 - NE 45(8:09 - 1st) 10-D.Maye scrambles right tackle to SEA 44 for 11 yards (3-N.Emmanwori).
|Sack
1 & 10 - SEA 45(8:51 - 1st) 10-D.Maye sacked at NE 45 for -10 yards (58-D.Hall).
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - SEA 49(9:28 - 1st) 38-R.Stevenson right tackle to SEA 45 for 4 yards (8-C.Bryant).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 43(10:04 - 1st) 10-D.Maye pass short left to 3-D.Douglas to SEA 49 for 8 yards (13-E.Jones).
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - NE 36(10:40 - 1st) 10-D.Maye pass short left to 38-R.Stevenson ran ob at NE 43 for 7 yards (42-D.Thomas) [7-U.Nwosu].
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NE 34(11:21 - 1st) 38-R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 36 for 2 yards (13-E.Jones; 42-D.Thomas).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 28(11:52 - 1st) 38-R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 34 for 6 yards (13-E.Jones).
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 1st) 5-J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to NE 0. 34-D.Johnson to NE 28 for 28 yards (83-D.Young).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NE 14(12:02 - 1st) 5-J.Myers 33 yard field goal is GOOD Center-41-C.Stoll Holder-4-M.Dickson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NE 14(12:06 - 1st) 14-S.Darnold pass incomplete short left to 22-R.Shaheed.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NE 17(12:51 - 1st) 9-K.Walker right tackle to NE 14 for 3 yards (33-A.Jennings).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 17(12:58 - 1st) 14-S.Darnold pass incomplete deep left.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(13:25 - 1st) 14-S.Darnold pass deep left to 10-C.Kupp pushed ob at NE 17 for 23 yards (25-M.Jones).
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 45(13:50 - 1st) 14-S.Darnold pass short left to 88-A.Barner to NE 40 for 15 yards (31-C.Woodson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 45(14:29 - 1st) 9-K.Walker right tackle to SEA 45 for no gain (90-C.Barmore).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(15:00 - 1st) 9-K.Walker left end pushed ob at SEA 45 for 10 yards (7-C.Davis).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 36-A.Borregales kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone Touchback to the SEA 35.