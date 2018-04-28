2018 NFL Draft: Grades and analysis for every pick in the second round
Pete Prisco grades every second-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft
Pete Prisco analyzes each pick from Round 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft, grading each team on its draft-night selections. Refresh this page during the round for the latest grades.
Round 2
33. Austin Corbett, OG, Nevada
Grade: B+
This is a good pick of a guy scouts loved as a guard. He was a college tackle but will move to guard.
34. Will Hernandez, OG, UTEP
Grade: A
They had to get a mauler inside and this guy is certainly that. He will be an immediate starter.
35. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia
Grade: B+
This is where you take your backs. If Chubb's knees hold up, this is a good pick
36. Darius Leonard, OLB, South Carolina State
Grade: A
He was a guy who scouts kept mentioning as a riser late In the process. He is a playmaking linebacker who will upgrade their defense.
37. Braden Smith, OG, Auburn
Grade: B
The Colts clearly upgraded their line with Quenton Nelson and Smith. Good player, but they still have a ton of defensive needs.
38. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC
Grade: A+
I think he will be a special back with home-run ability. Great pick.
39. James Daniels, C, Iowa
Grade: A
There were some medical concerns, but this is a good pick by the Bears. He can play guard or center.
40. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
Grade: B-
I don't think he runs well enough and some scouts question if he's tough enough.
41. Harold Landry, DE, Boston College
Grade: B
If they get Landry from 2016 this will pay off in a big way. They need edge help, so it makes sense.
42. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State
Grade: B+
They get one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the draft. Adam Gase will love him.
43. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn
Grade: A
I love this pick. The Lions have their lead runner. He will be a big-time producer on the ground.
44. Dante Pettis, WR, Washington
Grade: B+
I love what he will add to their offense and he's also a dynamic return man. Kyle Shanahan will love him.
45. Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa
Grade: A
They add a guy who had first-round talent to go with Jaire Alexander. Jackson has great ball skills.
46. Breeland Speaks, LB, Mississippi
Grade: C
This is a little high for him, but they do need pass-rush help. He had seven sacks last year and is an interesting prospect.
47. Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M
Grade: B+
They need to get faster and Kirk will do that. This is a young receiver to grow with Josh Rosen.
48. Uchenna Nwosu, LB, USC
Grade: B-
He is a smallish pass rusher, but Gus Bradley will use him a variety of ways. Flexibility is important.
49. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
Grade: B+
He is a nice pass-catching tight end who will replace Trey Burton. I like this pick for the Eagles.
50. Connor Williams, OT, Texas
Grade: C
I don't think he's a as good as many others do. Where does he play? Is Collins going back to guard?
51. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis
Grade: A+
The Bears land one of the best receivers in this draft. I think this kid will be a game-changer for Mitchell Trubisky.
52. Kemoko Turay, LB, Rutgers
Grade: B
He looks the part, but his production didn't match. He's a classic boom-or-bust prospect. But worth the risk for the Colts.
53. M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina
Grade: B
He's a tall corner who assesses a major need. It should be a wake-up call to Vernon Hargreaves.
54. Jessie Bates, S, Wake Forest
Grade: B
He is an athletic safety who will add some depth to a secondary that needs help.
55. Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
Grade: B
The Panthers wanted to get faster and they got the fastest player in this draft. He is a nice cover player but he is smallish at the position.
56. Duke Dawson, CB, Florida
Grade: B
He is a feisty corner who helps fill a major need. He's another Florida corner who might be better on the next level.
57. P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston St.
Grade: C
This is a little high with some other defensive tackles on the board. He is short but quick and strong, but they need help up front
58. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
Grade: B+
This is a nice value pick in the second round. You can never have enough corners in this division.
59. Derrius Gice, RB, LSU
Grade: B+
As a player, this is a great value. But there are major character concerns.
60. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma St.
Grade: C
They replace Martavis Bryant with a vertical threat, but he needs to learn to do more.
61. D.J. Chark, WR, LSU
Grade: B-
They needed a bigger speed threat, but is he much more than a burner? He has to show it.
62. Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh
Grade: B
I love when a former basketball player who is a good athlete is taken as a tackle. Now they can keep Mike Remmers at guard if they want.
63. Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn
Grade: B
I liked this kid's tape. He's a feisty corner who was a three-year starter in a big-time conference. That matters.
64. Tyquan Lewis, DE, Ohio State
Grade: B-
The Colts are trying to fix their pass rush, but this is high for him. He was really good in 2016.
