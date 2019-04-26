2019 NFL Draft Grades: Bengals get a B+ for making Jonah Williams the first offensive lineman selected

With the No. 11 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the Bengals selected Jonah Williams, offensive lineman out of Alabama. Played right tackle as a freshman before moving to left tackle, where he was consistently one of the best players on Alabama's offense. Regularly shows good footwork, is rarely out of position, but he'll need to mitigate concerns about his athleticism to play blindside protector in the NFL. His future could be at guard though we like him a lot at tackle.

Draft tracker: Get grades for every pick

Grade: B+

Pete Prisco: The National Championship Game against Alabama was overblown. He did some good things against Clelin Ferrell. He's a plug and play. The best part of this pick is it gets the spinning top off the field in Bobby Hart, who will no longer be the right tackle in Cincinnati. He'll be a consistent starter in the National Football League.

Looking for your daily fix of NFL news and analysis? Look no further than the Pick Six Podcast. CBS Sports senior writer Will Brinson (and guests) gets you up to speed each day in about 30 minutes with what's trending in the NFL world so that you're always in the know. Go subscribe right now!

Fantasy impact



Dave Richard: Jonah Williams was considered to be the safest offensive lineman in the draft. He's good enough to play tackle, but if he struggles he can move to guard and not miss a beat. Cincy has to love that flexibility, and they might even take him up on it when camp opens since they have a decent amount invested in Cordy Glenn and Bobby Hart. Aw, who am I kidding? There's no way Hart will beat out Williams for the right tackle spot. It's a plus for both Andy Dalton and Joe Mixon -- the two of them get help with the pick.

NFL comparison: David Bakhtiari

Chris Trapasso: Bakhtiari has become the NFL's best pass-blocking left tackle, and he's reliable in the run game despite not having desired measurables or athleticism. Williams is the same type of unique prospect. Smaller and not supremely athletic relative to others at the position, he's exquisite with technique and boasts highlight-reel nastiness in the run game. In all, Williams taps into every bit of his talent with ultra-efficient movements both with his footwork and hands. I do remember Bakhtiari repeatedly stymieing inside moves, and that's the one area that -- on rare occasions -- gave Williams problems in 2018.

College career

Ryan Wilson: Williams was one of the best high school offensive lineman in the country when he arrived at Alabama. He started at right tackle during his freshman season before moving to left tackle his final two years. All told, Williams started 29 games during his time in Tuscaloosa. According to his official bio, as a sophomore Williams "surrendered just 2.5 sacks and eight pressures in 831 offensive snaps while committing just two mental errors and only missing 10 assignments (98.6 percent success rate)."

Among all FBS offensive tackles in 2018, Williams ranked eighth in Pro Football Focus' pass-blocking-efficiency metric though he was below average in run-blocking success rate (89.2 percent).

Strengths

Ryan Wilson: Played right tackle as a freshman before moving to left tackle, where he was consistently one of the best players on Alabama's offense. Regularly shows good footwork, is rarely out of position, but he'll need to mitigate concerns about his athleticism to play blindside protector in the NFL. His future could be at guard though we like him a lot at tackle.

Jonah Williams is the best OT coming out in the #2019NFLDraft. He was a stud in college. In 482 Pass Blocking snaps in 2018, he gave up 0 sacks and only 2 QB Hits. The #Alabama LT will be an All-Pro. pic.twitter.com/S0zuL29h4L — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) February 11, 2019

Weaknesses

Ryan Wilson: Williams' arms are only 33 5/8 inches. That's under the 34-inch threshold some NFL teams want in their left tackles. Does 3/8th pf an inch make a difference? In reality, no, but there are other concerns about Williams' athleticism and that he's just 302 pounds. Either way, this is one of our favorite quotes from the combine: