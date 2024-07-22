PHILADELPHIA -- Training camp wouldn't be on the horizon without a linebacker discussion. In what has become an annual tradition at the NovaCare Complex for most of the past decade, the Philadelphia Eagles have questions at linebacker entering training camp.

There are times that has been avoided. The Super Bowl championship season (2017) had Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham and Mychal Kendricks. The NFC Championship season (2022) had T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White.

See the pattern here?

The best Eagles teams of the past decade featured good linebackers, entrenched starters and playmakers who elevated a defense. The best teams in today's NFL have good linebackers. See the Kansas City Chiefs (Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Leo Chenal), Baltimore Ravens (Roquan Smith, Trenton Simpson) and San Francisco 49ers (Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw) as examples -- three of the four best teams in football last season.

Who are the two linebackers projected to start for the Eagles in 2024? This question is presented after the disaster of last season, one which former third-round pick Nakobe Dean suffered multiple foot injuries and veterans Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham played the majority of the snaps.

Morrow and Cunningham, not surprisingly, are no longer employed by the Eagles. Shaquille Leonard, who was heavily recruited by Philadelphia and the Dallas Cowboys last December, chose the Eagles and looked out of place from the moment he arrived. Leonard is no longer back as his NFL days may be coming to a close.

In comes Devin White on a one-year deal. The minicamp standout in shells and shorts, White is projected to get one of the two starting linebacker spots for the Eagles. The other is penciled in by Dean, who has spent more time in 2023 off the field than on it. When Dean was on the field, he didn't play well.

White and Dean will get the first crack at a position that's open for business. Oren Burks was also signed this offseason as a core special teamer, but also provides depth behind the projected starters. Zack Baun was signed to be an edge rusher, but moved into an off-ball linebacker once defensive coordinator Vic Fangio got a hold of him.

Then there's Ben VanSumeren, who is the wild card in the equation. Like T.J. Edwards, VanSumeren was an undrafted rookie who impressed when given the opportunity. VanSumeren was promoted from the practice squad in November and earned a starting role in Week 16 against the New York Giants, playing well in his spot start and earning an change to compete for a starting spot this year.

Edwards started four games in his rookie season (2019) and emerged as a full-time starter the next year. If the Eagles can get that time of improvement from VanSumeren, a few of those linebacker questions will be answered.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., son of Eagles legend Jeremiah Trotter, will also be in the mix to compete for playing time. Since Trotter is a fifth-round rookie, expectations will need to be tempered a bit. The younger Trotter has his father's tutelage, and experience growing up in the Eagles' facility, on his side. His development will be something to watch in training camp.

Overall, the Eagles have a lot of questions at linebacker. They are hoping for answers over the next several weeks, with the pads on being the telling story.

Is this group good enough? Decent enough? We're about to find out.