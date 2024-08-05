Dozens of NFL players changed teams during the 2024 offseason. But which teams should feel best about their splashiest additions? Which top draft picks, free agents and trade chips are most likely to be difference-makers in their first year on new squads?

We've combed through all of the biggest moves of the last five months -- premium draft picks, lucrative veteran signings and blockbuster trades -- to assemble an All-Offseason Additions Team, paying tribute to the best players to get new uniforms going into the 2024 campaign:

Offense

Honorable mention: QB Kirk Cousins (Vikings to Falcons), RB Derrick Henry (Titans to Ravens), RB Josh Jacobs (Raiders to Packers), RB Aaron Jones (Packers to Vikings), RB D'Andre Swift (Eagles to Bears), WR Calvin Ridley (Jaguars to Titans), WR Gabe Davis (Bills to Jaguars), WR Marquise Brown (Cardinals to Chiefs), OT Trent Brown (Patriots to Bengals), OT Olu Fashanu (Penn State to Jets), OG Robert Hunt (Dolphins to Panthers)

Cousins is the "safer" bet at quarterback considering his track record as an efficient starter, but he's aging and coming off injury, whereas Williams could bring superstar gunslinging to a more talented Bears lineup. Four different running backs cracked the honorable mention, which speaks to the position's depth this offseason, but Barkley brings home-run upside to an already-all-star Eagles lineup. Diggs can still be an alpha out wide, while Harrison and Nabers profile as instant centerpieces of their respective offenses. The offensive line is arguably the lightest group here, which isn't unusual considering the dearth of Pro Bowl-caliber blockers that tend to be available; teams rarely let their trench stars get away.

Defense

Honorable mention: OLB Brian Burns (Panthers to Giants), OLB Jonathan Greenard (Texans to Vikings), DL Sheldon Rankins (Texans to Bengals), DL Arik Armstead (49ers to Jaguars), DL D.J. Reader (Bengals to Lions), LB Bobby Wagner (Seahawks to Commanders), LB Azeez Al-Shaair (Titans to Texans), CB Darious Williams (Jaguars to Rams), CB Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo to Eagles), CB Carlton Davis (Buccaneers to Lions), S Jordan Poyer (Bills to Dolphins)

Burns was arguably the biggest pass-rushing addition this offseason in terms of investment; New York not only traded multiple draft picks to land him but then gave him top-three edge money. And yet Hunter and Reddick have enjoyed higher highs as quarterback terrorizers, pairing imposing physicality with a knack for prying the football loose. Wilkins has a chance to take an even bigger leap as an interior stud alongside Maxx Crosby in Las Vegas, while Collins isn't getting enough love as a newcomer to the 49ers' sturdy front. Queen brings range to the middle of Pittsburgh's revamped linebacker corps, while Sneed is hoping his physical coverage will translate after exiting Steve Spagnuolo's championship defense.

Special Teams

Position Player New Team Old Team K Greg Joseph Packers Vikings P Tommy Townsend Texans Chiefs KR/PR Cordarelle Patterson Steelers Falcons

Honorable mention: P Cameron Johnston (Texans to Steelers), P Tory Taylor (Iowa to Bears), KR/PR Ray-Ray McCloud (49ers to Falcons)

There isn't too much to say on this front, as the roster movement wasn't nearly as dramatic. Joseph had some big moments for the rival Vikings and is now the apparent front-runner in the Packers' deep competition for placekicker duties, though his field-goal percentage hasn't exceeded 80 in three years. Townsend enjoyed two Super Bowl runs in Kansas City. And Patterson, while aging, is about as experienced as they come when it comes to running back kicks.